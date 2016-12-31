Celestica Inc (CLS.TO)

Name Description

William Etherington Mr. William A. Etherington is Independent Chairman of the Board of Celestica Inc. Mr. Etherington is a corporate director. In addition to being the Chair of the Board of Celestica, he is also a director of Onex, SS&C Technologies Inc. and St. Michael’s Hospital. He is a former director and non-executive Chairman of the board of directors of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (a public company). In 2001, Mr. Etherington retired as Senior Vice President and Group Executive, Sales and Distribution, IBM Corporation (a public company), and as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM World Trade Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a Doctor of Laws (Hon.) from Western University.

Robert Mionis Mr. Robert A. Mionis is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Mionis is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. From July 2013 until August 2015, he was an Operating Partner at Pamplona Capital Management (‘‘Pamplona’’), a global private equity firm focused on companies in the industrial, aerospace, healthcare and automotive segments. Before joining Pamplona, Mr. Mionis spent over six years as the President and CEO of StandardAero, a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul company. Before StandardAero, Mr. Mionis held senior leadership roles at Honeywell, most recently as the head of the Integrated Supply Chain Organization for Honeywell Aerospace. Prior to Honeywell, Mr. Mionis held a variety of progressively senior leadership roles with General Electric (GE) and Axcelis Technologies (each a public company) and AlliedSignal. He holds Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Massachusetts.

Joseph Natale Mr. Joseph M. Natale was Vice Chairman of the Board of Celestica Inc. Mr. Natale is corporate director. He served as the President and Chief Executive Officer, and a director of TELUS Corporation, a public telecommunications services company, between May 2014 and August 2015, having joined the company in 2003. Prior to this role, and since May 2010, Mr. Natale served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of TELUS Corporation. Prior to 2003, Mr. Natale held successive senior leadership roles within KPMG Consulting, which he joined after it acquired the company he co-founded, PNO Management Consultants Inc., in 1997. Mr. Natale served on the board of directors of KPMG Canada in 1998 and 1999. Mr. Natale is a member of the board of directors of Soulpepper Theatre and acted as Technology & Telecommunications Chair for United Way Toronto’s 2014 Campaign Cabinet. He is a past recipient of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 Award and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Waterloo.

John Lawless Mr. John (Jack) Lawless is President, Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) of subsidiary of Celestica Inc. In this role, he is responsible for the strategy and execution of Celestica's aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, and energy businesses. Previously (from 2009 — 2014), Mr. Lawless was the CEO of Associated Air Center, a subsidiary of StandardAero, one of the world's largest independent global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul companies. During his five years as CEO, he was responsible for all aspects of strategy, sales, marketing, and operations. At the same time, Mr. Lawless also held the role of Chief Operating Officer of StandardAero, where he was responsible for operations, supply chain, quality, IT, and engineering. Prior to StandardAero, Mr. Lawless held a number of Vice President-level roles with Honeywell. Before joining Honeywell, he held progressively senior positions with Axcelis Technologies, General Cable and AlliedSignal.

Michael McCaughey Mr. Michael P. McCaughey is President Connectivity and Cloud Solutions of subsidiary the Celestica Inc. In this role, he is responsible for the strategic direction of the Corporation's enterprise and communications market segments, and managed services businesses. He also oversees key activities for all customer accounts in the enterprise and communications segments. Prior to his current role, he was the Senior Vice President, Enterprise and Communications Markets, with responsibility for the strategic direction of Celestica's enterprise and communications business. Prior to joining Celestica in June 2005, Mr. McCaughey held the role of Senior Vice President, Wireline Network Systems, at Sanmina-SCI. Before joining Sanmina-SCI, Mr. McCaughey held senior roles at Hyperchip Inc. and SCI Systems (prior to that company's merger with Sanmina). He holds a DEC in Electrotechnology from Vanier College and studied Electrical Engineering at McGill University.

Glen McIntosh Mr. Glen McIntosh is Executive Vice President - Global Operations and Supply Chain Management of Celestica Inc. In this role, he is responsible for the strategy and execution of Celestica's operations and supply chain network across North America, Europe and Asia. Previously, he was Celestica's Senior Vice President, Global Customer Business Unit, with responsibility for the strategy and execution for one of Celestica's largest customer business units. Mr. McIntosh joined Celestica in 1997 and has held roles of increasing responsibility with Celestica business units that supported customers in the enterprise and communications markets. Prior to joining Celestica, he held progressively senior engineering and sales roles with other companies in the technology industry. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Waterloo.

Elizabeth DelBianco Ms. Elizabeth L. DelBianco is Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary of Celestica Inc. In this role, she oversees human resources, legal, contracts, communications and sustainability. Ms. DelBianco joined Celestica in 1998 and since that time has been responsible for managing legal, governance, and compliance matters for Celestica on a global basis. In March 2007, Ms. DelBianco assumed the leadership of the global human resources function. In this role, she oversees all human resources policies and practices and leads Celestica's efforts to attract, develop and retain key talent. Her role also includes responsibility for overseeing Celestica's global communications and sustainability organizations. Prior to joining Celestica, Ms. DelBianco was a senior corporate legal advisor in the telecommunications industry. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Toronto, a Bachelor of Laws degree from Queen's University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Western Ontario. She is admitted to practice in Ontario and New York.

Nicolas Pujet Mr. Nicolas Pujet is Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. In this role, he leads Celestica's strategy and corporate development including the design and development of the Company's vision, strategic framework and planning activities in support of the Company's business objectives, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Celestica, Mr. Pujet spent more than 16 years in various strategic and leadership roles. From 2003 to 2016, he served in various strategy positions at Level 3 Communications. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and was responsible for the company's strategic outlook and strategic planning and analyses worldwide. From 1999 to 2003, Mr. Pujet served as a Management Consultant with McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm. He holds a Ph.D. in Aeronautics and Astronautics from MIT.

Thomas Gross Mr. Thomas Stephen Gross is Director of the Company. He was appointed to Celestica's Board of Directors effective November 1, 2016. Mr. Gross recently retired as the Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of the Electrical Sector of Eaton, an NYSE-traded power management company. Mr. Gross' career at Eaton spanned 13 years and he has also held senior leadership positions in companies such as Danaher Corporation and Xycom Automation.

Tawfiq Popatia Mr. Tawfiq Popatia is Director of the Company. As a Managing Director of Onex, Mr. Popatia leads its efforts in automation, aerospace and other transportation-focused industries.

Daniel DiMaggio Mr. Daniel P. DiMaggio is an Independent Director of Celestica Inc. Mr. DiMaggio is a corporate director. Prior to retiring in 2006, he spent 35 years with United Parcel Services (‘‘UPS’’) (a public company), most recently as Chief Executive Officer of the UPS Worldwide Logistics Group. Prior to leading UPS’ Worldwide Logistics Group, Mr. DiMaggio held a number of positions at UPS with increasing responsibility, including leadership roles for the UPS International Marketing Group, as well as the Industrial Engineering function. In addition to his senior leadership roles at UPS, Mr. DiMaggio was a member of the board of directors of Greatwide Logistics Services, Inc.(2) and CEVA Logistics (a public company). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Lowell Technological Institute (now the University of Massachusetts Lowell).

Laurette Koellner Ms. Laurette T. Koellner is an Independent Director of Celestica Inc. Ms. Koellner is a corporate director. She most recently served as Executive Chairman of International Lease Finance Corporation, an aircraft leasing subsidiary of American International Group, Inc. (‘‘AIG’’) from 2012 until its sale in 2014. Ms. Koellner retired as President of Boeing International, a division of The Boeing Company, in 2008. While at Boeing, she was a member of the Office of the Chairman and served as the Executive Vice President, Internal Services, Chief Human Resources and Administrative Officer, President of Shared Services and Corporate Controller. Ms. Koellner previously served on the board of directors and was the Chair of the Audit Committee of Hillshire Brands Company (a public company, formerly Sara Lee Corporation and now merged with Tyson Foods, Inc.) and the board of directors of AIG (a public company). She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Central Florida and a Masters of Business Administration from Stetson University, as well as a Certified Professional Contracts Manager designation from the National Contracts Management Association.

Carol Perry Ms. Carol S. Perry is an Independent Director of the Celestica Inc. Ms. Perry is a corporate director. Ms. Perry is a corporate director. She is Chair of the Independent Review Committee of the mutual funds managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P. a mutual fund manager and whollyowned affiliate of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Previously, she was a Commissioner of the Ontario Securities Commission, and has served on adjudicative panels and acted as a director and Chair of its Governance and Nominating Committee. With over 20 years of experience in the investment industry as an investment banker, Ms. Perry held senior positions with leading financial services companies including RBC Capital Markets, Richardson Greenshields of Canada Limited and CIBC World Markets and later founded MaxxCap Corporate Finance Inc., a financial advisory firm. She is a former director of Softchoice Corporation, Atomic Energy of Canada Limited and DALSA Corporation. Ms. Perry has a Bachelor of Engineering Science (Electrical) degree from the University of Western Ontario and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Toronto. She also holds the professional designation ICD.D from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Eamon Ryan Mr. Eamon J. Ryan is an Independent Director of Celestica Inc. Mr. Ryan is a corporate director. He is the former Vice President and General Manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Lexmark International Inc. (a public company). Prior to that, he was the Vice President and General Manager, Printing Services and Solutions Manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Mr. Ryan joined Lexmark International Inc. in 1991 as the President of Lexmark Canada. Prior to that, he spent 22 years at IBM Canada, where he held a number of sales and marketing roles in its Office Products and Large Systems divisions. Mr. Ryan’s last role at IBM Canada was Director of Operations for its Public Sector, a role he held from 1986 to 1990. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Western Ontario.