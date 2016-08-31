Clicks Group Ltd (CLSJ.J)

Name Description

David Nurek Mr. David Morris Nurek is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Clicks Groups Ltd. He practised as an attorney with Sonnenberg Hoffman Galombik for 32 years, including 23 years as a partner and director. He joined Investec Group in 2000 and is regional chairman of the group’s Western Cape businesses and global head of legal risk for the Investec Group. He is non-executive chairman of Distell Group and Lewis Group, and a non-executive director of Trencor.

David Kneale Mr. David A. Kneale, BA is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Clicks Groups Ltd. He was appointed chief executive officer of Clicks Group in January 2006. He was previously chief commercial officer of health and beauty retailer, Boots Group plc, in the United Kingdom. During his career at Boots, David held positions in finance, buying and marketing before being appointed director of merchandise and marketing in 1995, and managing director of international retail development in 1997. After three years as managing director of Waterstone’s Booksellers and a director of HMV Group, he returned to Boots in 2002 as director of trading, and was appointed chief commercial officer in January 2003.

Michael Fleming Mr. Michael Fleming B Com, CTA, CA (SA), is an Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Clicks Groups Ltd. He joined the Clicks Group in February 2011 and was previously chief financial officer of Tiger Brands Limited. He joined the Tiger Brands group in 2000, was appointed as financial executive of the Tiger Brands consumer brands division in 2005 and promoted to chief financial officer in June 2008. During his tenure as CFO of Tiger Brands, Michael also served as a non-executive director of Oceana Group Limited.

Vikesh Ramsunder Mr. Vikesh Ramsunder is an Chief Operating Officer of the Company since 1 April 2015. During his tenure as the head of UPD he has grown the UPD bulk distribution business into a significant player in the market, whilst maintaining its market leadership in pharmaceutical wholesaling. Vikesh has a proven track record of delivery across diverse portfolios and brands in the group. A former member of the Clicks operating board, he has led Clicks' logistics and business process functions and served as the general manager for retail operations in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Bertina Engelbrecht Ms. Bertina Engelbrecht is Group Human Resources Director, Executive Director of Clicks Groups Ltd. She is an experienced human resources professional, Bertina joined Clicks Group in July 2006. She was previously general manager for Shell SA Energy and regional human resources manager for Shell Oil Products Africa. Prior to this Bertina was director of organisational effectiveness at Sea Harvest, managed her own consultancy practice and spent eight years with Transnet.

Nandipha Ngumbela Ms. Nandipha Ngumbela is Head of Human Resources of the company. She Joined the group in 2015 Previously HR director at Chevron SA Experience in human resources management, employee relations, organisation development, transformation and talent management.

Alex Anson-Esparza Mr. Alex Anson-Esparza is Head of Merchandise and Marketing of the company. He Joined the group in 2013 Previously European commercial director for a leading global travel retail operator Extensive international retail experience, including Tesco Stores in the UK.

Sedick Arendse Mr. Sedick Arendse is Joined is Head of Stores of the company. He joined the group in 2015 Previously chief sales and operations officer at Nashua Extensive experience in retail operations, supply chain, brand development and management consulting.

Jacques de Kock Mr. Jacques de Kock is Head of Supply Chain of the company. Formerly group head of IT and before that worked for the Ikano Group in Europe Over 15 years’ international retail and FMCG experience in large supply chain and IT organizations.

Gordon Traill Mr. Gordon Traill is Head of Finance of the company. Previously head of group finance and head of internal audit Prior to this held various financial positions with Alliance Boots in the UK.

Chris Tugman Mr. Chris Tugman is Group Head of Information Technology of the company. He joined the group in 2016 Previously IT director at Massbuild, a division of Massmart Experienced in IT systems implementations and management in retail and FMCG.

Rachel Wrigglesworth Ms. Rachel Wrigglesworth is Head of Healthcare of the company. She joined the group in 2011 Previously commercial head at UPD Pharmaceutical manufacturing, hospitals, pharmacy and commercial healthcare experience.

Fatima Abrahams Prof. Fatima Abrahams is Independent Non-Executive Director of Clicks Groups Ltd. She is an academic, experienced company director and a registered industrial psychologist. She is currently a senior professor (part-time) at the University of the Western Cape, having also served as dean of the Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences. Prof. Abrahams is chairperson of TSiBA Education, a non-profit private higher educational institution, and is a non-executive director of Iliad Africa, Lewis Group, The Foschini Group and Marsh (Pty) Ltd.

John Bester Mr. John Andrew Bester, B Com (Hons), CA (SA), CMS (Oxon)., is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Clicks Groups Ltd. He has spent 16 years in the accounting profession, including serving as a partner of Ernst & Young for 10 years. He has been involved in commerce and industry for a further 34 years, holding a number of financial directorships during this time. He is non-executive chairman of Ascendis Health and a non-executive director of HomeChoice Holdings, Personal Trust International, Sovereign Food Investments, Tower Property Fund and Western Province Rugby (Pty) Limited, as well as a trustee of the Children’s Hospital Trust.

Nonkululeko Gobodo Ms. Nonkululeko (“Nonku”) Gobodo has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 1 March 2017. She has been appointed as group’s audit and risk committee with effect from 1 March 2017. Ms Gobodo was a founder and former executive chairman of SizweNtsalubaGobodo, the country’s largest black-owned accounting firm, and previously served on committees of the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors and the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants. She is chairman of Mpumelelo Ventures, and a non-executive director of Mercedes Benz SA and PPC Limited.

Fatima Jakoet Ms. Fatima Jakoet is Independent Non-Executive Director of Clicks Groups Ltd. After spending six years in the auditing profession, Fatima went on to lecture in financial accounting and then spent over a decade in various positions in corporate South Africa. Fatima is a non-executive director of MMI Holdings, Tongaat Hulett, Rand Refinery, AfriSam and various MTN subsidiaries.