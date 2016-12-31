Capitaland Mall Trust (CMLT.SI)

Name Description

Ming Yan Lim Mr. Lim Ming Yan is Non-Executive Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, Manager of Capitaland Mall Trust., since January 1, 2013. With effect from 1 January 2013. He has been President and Chief Executive Officer, CapitaLand Limited; From May 2011 to 31 December 2012 - Chief Operating Officer, CapitaLand Limited; From July 2009 to February 2012 - Chief Executive Officer, The Ascott Limited; From August 2005 to June 2009 - Chief Executive Officer, CapitaLand Financial Limited (China Development); From July 2000 to June 2009 - Chief Executive Officer, CapitaLand China Holdings Pte. Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) and Economics (First Class Honours), University of Birmingham, UK.

Juan Thong Leow Mr. Jason Leow Juan Thong is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the Manager of Capitaland Mall Trust. From 15 September 2014 to present he is Chief Executive Officer of CapitaMalls Asia Limited; From July 2009 to 14 September 2014 - Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd; From July 2005 to June 2009 - Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd and From July 2002 to June 2005 - General Manager, Business Development of CapitaLand Residential Limited. Mr Leow is a director of Central China Real Estate Limited (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange) and was a director of Lai Fung Holdings Limited (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange) from March 2010 to October 2014. He holds Executive Master in Business Administration, Fudan University Chartered Accountant of Singapore and a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants Advanced Management Program, Harvard Business School.

Kian Chew Tan Mr. Tan Kian Chew is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, Manager of Capitaland Mall Trust. He is Group Chief Executive Officer of NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Limited. He served in the Republic of Singapore’s Navy from 1976 to 1983 and held the position of Head of Naval Operations from 1980 – 1983. He was left the Navy to join the Singapore Government’s elite Administrative Service in 1983 and served in the Ministry of Trade and Industry. At that time he was also appointed to the Board of Directors of NTUC Fairprice Co-operative Limited. In 1988, he was posted to the Prime Minister’s Office where he served as the Principal Private Secretary to the then Deputy Prime Minister, the late Mr. Ong Teng Cheong. He left the Administrative Service to join NTUC Fairprice Co-operative in 1992 as its Assistant General Manager and was subsequently promoted to Chief Executive Officer in 1997. He sits on the boards of NTUC Fairprice Foundation Limited, NTUC Foodfare Co-operative Limited, Fairprice International (2010) Pte. Ltd., New Front Investments Pte. Ltd., ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited, and The Consumer Goods Forum (Paris). He received Singapore Armed Forces (overseas) scholarship in 1972, where he obtained a Honours degree (First Class) in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Aston in Birmingham, UK. He attended the Naval Staff Course at US Naval War College, Rhode Island in 1978. He completed the Advance Management Program at Harvard University in 2000. In 1991, he received Singapore Public Administration Medal (Silver) Award.

Kwok Jen Fong Mr. Fong Kwok Jen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, Manager of Capitaland Mall Trust, since November 1,2012. He was Director, Fong Law Corporation, June 2004 - present; Partner Fong Partners & Associates, 1995 - June 2004. Mr. Fong is a director of: Xpress Group Limited (Listed on HKSE); CCTML, the manager of CapitaCommercial Trust (Listed on SGX-ST). Mr. Fong was a director of WBL Corporation Limited (Listed on SGX-ST). He holds Bachelor of Laws (Honours), University of Singapore Advocate and Solicitor.

Chee Cheong Gay Mr. Gay Chee Cheong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, Manager of Capitaland Mall Trust, since November 1 ,2012. He is Private Investor, January 2007 - present; Co-Founder/Chief Executive Officer,2G Capital Pte Ltd., January 2001 - December 2006. Mr. Gay is a director of Hyflux Ltd (Listed on SGX-ST) and he was a director of the following companies: Midas Holdings Limited ;Raffles Education Corporation Limited;MDR Limited. He holds Bachelor of Science in Engineering (Honours), Royal Military College of Science Bachelor of Science (Economics), University of London Masters of Business Administration, National University of Singapore.

Khai Fatt Lee Mr. Lee Khai Fatt is an Independent Non-Executive Director of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, Manager of Capitaland Mall Trust, since November 1,2012. He was Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, November 1981 - June 2010. Mr. Lee is a director of: WBL Corporation Limited; FEO Hospitality Asset Management Pte. Ltd., the manager of Far East Hospitality Trust; FEO Hospitality Trust Management Pte. Ltd., the trustee-manager of Far East Hospitality Trust (Listed on SGX-ST). He holds Bachelor of Arts in Business Studies (Honours), Council for National Academic Awards Polytechnic of the South Bank Master of Science in International Management (Distinction), University of London, The School of Oriental and African Studies Master of Business Administration and Diploma in Management, University of London, Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

Richard Rokmat Magnus Mr. Richard Rokmat Magnus is an Independent Non-Executive Director of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, Manager of Capitaland Mall Trust. He is a member of Investment Committee. He is the Chairman of the Casino Regulatory Authority, Bioethics Advisory Committee, Political Films Consultative Committee, Public Guardian Board and Temasek Cares CLG Limited. He is a Member of the Board of Directors of Changi Airport Group (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. He is also a Member of the Public Service Commission, the National Transplant Ethics Panel of Lay Persons, the Public Transport Council and the Network of Global Agenda Councils, World Economic Forum. He is a Director of Flutes Pte. Ltd., The Tanglin Tree Pte. Ltd. and UCB Media Singapore Limited. He is the Representative of Singapore to the ASEAN Inter Governmental Commission on Human Rights. In recognition of his sterling contributions to the nation, he was conferred the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 1983, the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 1994, the Public Administration Medal (Gold)(Bar) in 2003 and the Meritorious Service Medal in 2009. He retired as the Chief District Judge after a distinguished public service career with the Singapore Legal Service. In the course of his service, he held headship appointments in several Legal Departments. He was Director in some Government-linked companies. He had lectured in law. He was on the editorial board of several legal practitioners’ books, and had contributed research articles and international conference papers. He has represented Singapore in international law negotiations and international law conferences. He graduated with an LLB (Hons) and LLM from the National University of Singapore, and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School and the John F Kennedy School of Government.