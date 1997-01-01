Touissit Cie Miniere de SA (CMT.CS)

Name Description

Driss Traki Mr. Driss Traki has served as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Compagnie Miniere de Touissit SA since December 2006. Previously, he was Managing Director and Director of the Company from 2004 to December 2006. Mr. Traki started his career as Engineer in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. In 1979, he joined ONA and held different management positions. He was also active in the public administration, being Cabinet Director at the Minister of Foreign Trade. He joined Compagnie Miniere de Touissit in 2004 as Managing Director and Member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Traki obtained a degree from Ecole Polytechnique de Paris in 1975 and from Ecole des Mines de Paris in 1977.

Mustafa Chakroun Mr. Mustafa Chakroun is Finance Director at Compagnie Miniere de Touissit SA. He holds a diploma of Institut Superieur de Commerce et d’Administration des Entreprises (ISCAE). Mr. Chakroun began his career in banking as Financial Analyst at Banque Commerciale du Maroc. He then joined the HOMIT Groupe, where he held different functions in the areas of finance and marketing. He has served as Regional Auditor in Morocco within the Goodyear Groupe and was Financial Analyst in Brussels.

Lahcen Ouchtouban Mr. Lahcen Ouchtouban is Director of Director of Tighza Mine at Compagnie Miniere de Touissit SA. He began his career in 1980 as Engineer. He subsequently held the post of Technical Director of Wafa Lilachghal. He joined the Company in 1996 as Manager of Tighza mine. He is Member of Federation Marocaine des Experts et Interpretes Assermentes. Mr. Ouchtouban obtained a degree from Ecole Nationale de l'Industrie Minerale and holds a Doctorate in Philosophy from Ecole des Mines de Paris.

Jean-François Fourt Mr. Jean-Francois Fourt serves as Director of Compagnie Miniere de Touissit SA. He is responsible for the Energy Division of Truffle Venture. He worked and Advisor for ABN AMRO Capital France funds within Silicon Valley from 1997 till 2001. Prior to that, he was Managing Director and Founder of Innovative Trade Resources located in San Francisco. Mr. Fourt is Member of the Board of Isis-mpp, Watteco, Rf-it and Dietswell, among others. He is also Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of OMM. Mr. Fourt obtained a degree in Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Toulouse. He also holds a Masters Degree in Biochemistry from Institut National Polytechnique de Toulouse and an MBA from the University of San Francisco.

Dominique Michel Mr. Dominique Michel serves Director of Compagnie Miniere de Touissit SA. He is also Chairman of OSEAD SAS, Doris Development Canada Ltd and Oceanide Inc. Prior to that, he was Chairman of Doris Engineering. He has been also Chairman of Groupement des Entreprise Petrolieres de France (GEP) since 2004. He has spent most of his career at Doris Engineering (formerly CG Doris), specializing in onshore and offshore oil and gas projects. Mr. Michel was awarded the Emile Girardeau scientific award in 2002 and is a Chevalier of the Legion of Honor.

Anas Oucharif Mr. Anas Oucharif serves as Director of Compagnie Miniere de Touissit SA. In addition to hsi duties at the Company, Mr. Oucharif is Director of Osead Maroc Mining, Moroccan Infrastructure Fund and Asiaqa Card. He is also Director and Managing Director of Moroccan Infrastructure Management. Mr. Oucharif started his career with Wafa Bourse as Financial Analyst before being Management Director and Chairman of the Management Board. Mr. Oucharif obtained a degree in Finance from EDHEC Lille (EDHEC Business School) and also holds accreditation from the French Society of Financial Analysts and holds a Masters degree in Business Law from the University of Grenoble.