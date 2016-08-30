Centrica PLC (CNA.L)

Name Description

Richard Haythornthwaite Mr. Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Centrica PLC., since January 1, 2014. Rick joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 14 October 2013. He was appointed Chairman of the Board on 1 January 2014 and is Chairman of the Nominations Committee. Rick has a wealth of knowledge in the energy industry and has significant board experience, both as an executive and non-executive. He led the rescue of Invensys from 2001 to 2005 and the defence, turnaround and subsequent sale of Blue Circle Industries from 1997 to 2001. He has served on the boards of Network Rail as chairman and Cookson, Lafarge, ICI and Land Securities as a non-executive director. He is Chairman of the global board of MasterCard Incorporated, QIO Technologies and Arc International.

Iain Conn Mr. Iain C. Conn is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company., since January 1, 2015. He possesses a deep understanding of the energy sector built up over a lifetime in the industry and has demonstrated strong commitment to customers, safety and technology. Iain was previously BP’s chief executive, downstream (BP’s refining and marketing division) a position he held for seven years. Iain was a board member of BP for 10 years from 2004 and had previously held a number of senior roles throughout BP including in trading, exploration and production, and the management of corporate functions such as safety, marketing, technology and human resources. He is Non-executive director of BT Group plc.

Jeff Bell Mr. Jeff Bell is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company., since 1 August 2015. He has a broad range of finance experience. He joined the Group’s Direct Energy business in Toronto in 2002 where he held various senior finance positions before moving to the Company’s head office in 2008 to support the Group Chief Executive and to lead the Group Strategy team. In 2011 he was appointed Director of Corporate Finance. Prior to Centrica, Jeff worked in Toronto for both KPMG, where he qualified as a chartered accountant, and the Boston Consulting Group.

Mark Hanafin Mr. Mark Hanafin is Chief Executive - Centrica Business, Executive Director of Centrica Plc. He has senior management experience across the energy value chain from E&P through to product sales. He has excellent midstream and trading credentials as well as a strong track record in developing supply and marketing businesses. Before joining Centrica, Mark spent 21 years with Royal Dutch Shell. He is Non-executive director of EDF Energy Nuclear Generation Group Limited (representing Centrica).

Mark Hodges Mr. Mark Hodges is Chief Executive - Centrica Consumer, Executive Director of the Company. Mark brings a strong understanding of the UK consumer market and a track record in improving business performance. He is experienced in working in a regulated environment, driving significant improvements in customer service and efficiency, ‘offer innovation’, major IT and change projects. Mark was group chief executive officer of Towergate Partnership and prior to this he spent over 20 years with Norwich Union and Aviva plc holding a variety of finance, planning and strategy roles including sitting on both the executive committee and Aviva plc board. He is Director of Energy UK (representing Centrica).

Mike Young Mr. Mike Young is Group Chief Information Officer of the Company. Mike brings a wealth of experience in managing global IS functions in partnership with customer-facing units, and using big data and digital technologies to drive revenue growth and improve the customer experience. Before joining Centrica he was group chief information officer with the media and digital marketing company Dentsu Aegis Network.

Grant Dawson Mr. Grant Dawson is Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of Centrica Plc. Mr. Grant joined British Gas plc in October 1996 and has been Group General Counsel & Company Secretary of Centrica plc since the demerger of British Gas plc on 17 February 1997. He was called to the Bar in 1982 and has spent most of his career in industry, joining the legal department of Racal Electronics plc in 1984 and then STC plc as legal adviser in 1986 until they were taken over in 1991 by Northern Telecom Limited. Between 1991 and 1996, he was the associate general counsel for Nortel in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Chris Cox Mr. Chris Cox is Managing Director - Exploration and Production of the Company. Mr. Chris has extensive experience in global oil and gas upstream activities. Since 2006 and prior to his appointment with Centrica, he held a number of senior roles at BG Group plc and was latterly the executive vice president, BG Advance and a member of the group executive team. Prior to his time at BG Group plc, Chris was with Amerada Hess and Chevron Corporation.

Jill Shedden Ms. Jill Shedden is Group Director - Human Resources of Centrica Plc., since 1 July 2011. She joined British Gas plc as a graduate in 1988 and has since held a wide range of roles across the Group. Prior to her appointment as Group HR Director Jill was HR Director in British Gas Business and British Gas Energy. In the 2017 New Year’s Honours list Jill was awarded an MBE for ‘services to women and equality’ in recognition of her work with, amongst other organisations, the Women’s Business Council.

Charles Cameron Mr. Charles Cameron is Director - Technology and Engineering of the Company. Mr. Charles has extensive technology and engineering experience and has held corporate roles in marketing, planning and M&A. Before joining Centrica he was head of technology, downstream at BP plc and was a member of the downstream executive team. Prior to his time at BP, Charles spent 23 years with the French Institute of Petroleum and their catalyst, technology licensing and engineering service business, Axens.

Margherita Della Valle Ms. Margherita Della Valle is Independent Non-Executive Director of Centrica Plc., since 1 January 2011. She brings considerable corporate finance and accounting experience and she has a sound background in marketing. She was chief financial officer for Vodafone’s European region from April 2007 to October 2010 and chief financial officer of Vodafone Italy from 2004 to 2007. Previously she worked for Omnitel Pronto Italia in Italy and held various consumer marketing positions in business analytics and customer base management prior to moving to finance. She is Deputy Group CFO of Vodafone Group plc, a member of HM Treasury’s Financial Management Review Board of HM Government and a trustee of the Vodafone Foundation.

Joan Gillman Ms. Joan H. Gillman is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 11 October 2016. She is former executive vice president of Time Warner Cable, as well as chief operating officer, Time Warner Cable Media and president, Time Warner Cable Media LLC. Prior to its acquisition by Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable was the second largest cable company in the United States, operating in 29 states and generating over $23 billion in annual revenue. Joan led one of Time Warner Cable’s three operating divisions, doubling revenues and overseeing the company’s big data strategy. She is Director of Airgain, Inc.

Stephen Hester Mr. Stephen A. M. Hester is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 1 October 2016. Stephen has wide-ranging experience, particularly in customer-facing businesses, together with recognised expertise in transforming business performance. He has a deep knowledge of operating within highly regulated businesses with over 30 years’ experience in financial services and FTSE 100 companies. He is Group chief executive of RSA Insurance Group plc.

Lesley Knox Mrs. Lesley M. S. Knox is no longer an Independent Non-Executive Director of Centrica Plc., with effect from December 2017 (end of 2017). She brings a wealth of strategic and financial experience across a range of businesses to the Board and she is an experienced remuneration committee chair. She was previously with British Linen Bank and a founder director of British Linen Advisers. She was senior non-executive director of Hays Plc and also spent 15 years with Kleinwort Benson. External appointments: Non-executive director of SABMiller Plc, trustee of the Grosvenor Estates and chairman of Grosvenor Group Limited.

Carlos Pascual Mr. Carlos Pascual is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since January 1, 2015. He has held a number of senior positions in the energy industry and is a senior leader in energy geopolitics and economic and commercial development. Between 2011 and 2014 Carlos established and directed the US State Department’s Energy Resource Bureau. Until August 2014 Carlos was special envoy and coordinator for international energy affairs, acting as senior adviser to the US Secretary of State on energy issues. He has also served as US ambassador in Mexico and Ukraine. He is Non-resident senior fellow at the Centre on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University and senior vice president for global energy at IHS Markit.

Stephen Pusey Mr. Stephen C. (Steve) Pusey is Non-Executive Independent Director of Centrica plc., since 1 April 2015. Steve has a wealth of international experience as a senior customer-facing business technology leader. He has considerable experience in the telecommunications industry, in both the wireline and wireless sectors, and in business applications and solutions. Steve has worked for Vodafone, Nortel and British Telecom and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University. He is Non-executive director of FireEye, Inc.