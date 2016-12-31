Natixis SA (CNAT.PA)

Name Description

Francois Perol Mr. Francois Perol serves as Chairman of the Board of Natixis SA since April 30, 2009, and previously served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from March 6, 2009. In 1994, he was appointed Reporter, then Deputy Secretary General of the Comite Interministeriel de restructuration Industrielle. Head of the Capital Markets Office at the Treasury Department (1996-1999) and then Secretary General of the Club de Paris, he was appointed Deputy Director of Business Financing and Development at the Treasury Department in 2001. In 2002, he was appointed Deputy Director of Francis Mer’s office and then of Nicolas Sarkozy’s office at the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry. From 2005 to 2007, he was Partner Manager of Bank Rothschild & Cie. In May 2007, he was Deputy Secretary General to the French President’s office. He was Chairman of the Management Board of Caisse Nationale des Caisses d’Epargne and Chief Executive Officer of Banque Federale des Banques Populaires from March 2, 2009 to July 31, 2009. As of July 31, 2009, he is the Chairman of the Management Board of BPCE. He is also Chairman of the Board of Credit Foncier de France. His other mandates include Vice Chairman of the Board of Credit Immobilier et Hotelier (Maroc) and Director of CNP Assurances.

Laurent Mignon Mr. Laurent Mignon is the Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee of Natixis SA as of May 14, 2009. He is also a Member of the Management Board of BPCE as of February 17, 2013. He served before as Managing Partner of Oddo & Cie alongside Philippe Oddo from September 2007. Before that, Mr. Mignon was CEO of AGF Group, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Member of the Executive Committee of Allianz from January 2006 to June 2007. He joined AGF in 1997 as Chief Financial officer and was appointed member of the Executive Committee in 1998. He then headed several sectors in 2002 including Investments, Banque AGF, AGF Asset Management, AGF Immobilier and, in 2003, Life and Financial Services sector (asset management, banking activities, real estate) and of Credit Insurance (Groupe Euler & Hermes). Before joining AGF Group, Mr. Mignon held several positions for ten years at Banque Indosuez, from the trading rooms to Corporate Finance. In 1996, he joined Schroders Bank in London. Mr. Mignon currently holds other mandates, including Director of Sequana, Arkema and Lazard Ltd, Chairman of Coface and Chairman of the Board of Natixis Global Asset Management. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales and the Stanford Executive Program of Stanford University.

Jean Cheval Mr. Jean Cheval is the Head of Finance and Risks, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee of Natixis SA as of September 2012. He previously served as the Head of Debt and Finance in the Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) division of Natixis SA from June 2009. He began his career in 1975 at BIPE (Bureau d'Information et de Prevision Economique). In 1979, he joined Commissariat General du Plan as project manager. He joined banque Indosuez in 1983 where he held several executive positions before being appointed CEO of Credit Agricole Indosuez in 1999. In 2002, he became CEO of Banque Audi France et Suisse. He joined Bank of Scotland France in 2005. Mr. Cheval graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris and from University of Berkeley.

Jean-Francois Lequoy Mr. Jean-Francois Lequoy has been Member of the Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee - Investment Solutions and Insurance at Natixis SA since January 2014. Mr. Lequoy began his career as Insurance Commissioner, Controller in the insurance department of the French Ministry of Finance and Budget from 1986 to 1991. Deputy Director of the Insurance department of Compagnie de Suez from 1991 to 1994, he became Managing Director of the insurance broker J&H Marsh & Mc Lennan within Faugere & Jutheau and then Cecar & Jutheau from 1994 to 1998 before becoming Director and General Manager of La Mondiale Partenaire (formerly La Henin Vie) from 1998 to 2001. He joined AGF (Allianz Group) in 2001 as Chief Financial Officer and he became Member of the Executive Committee in 2003. In 2004, he was appointed Deputy CEO in charge of Accounting, Tax, Risk Management and Control, and Insurance Placement and Corporate Finance. In 2006, he headed the Life and Financial Services division and in 2007 Personal and Financial Services division of AGF France before being appointed Deputy CEO and Member of the Executive Committee of AGF in charge of the Business unit. Since December 2008, he has held the position of General Director of Federation Francaise des Societes d'Assurances (the French Federation of Insurance Companies). He obtained a degree in Insurance Control from Ecole Nationale Polytechnique. Mr. Lequoy graduated from Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE) and from Institut des Actuaires.

Christian Le Hir Mr. Christian Le Hir is the Chief Legal Officer in the Corporate Secretariat, Member of the Executive Committee of Natixis SA as of March 2009. He has spent his entire career in the legal profession, first at Banque Martin Maurel in 1987 and then at Groupe Credit Agricole in 1990. In 1994, he joined Caisse des Depots and in 1997, he was appointed Head of the Legal Department of Ixis Corporate & Investment Bank. Since 2007, he had held the position of Head of Legal of Natixis Corporate and Investment Banking activities. Mr. Le Hir holds a master’s degree of business law and a doctorate of law.

Gils Berrous Mr. Gils Berrous is the Head of Specialized Financial Services and a Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee of Natixis SA as of November 2012. He began his career in 1981 as a teacher at Ecole Superieure des Sciences Commerciales of Angers. From 1983 to 2002, at BRED Banques Populaires, he held the positions of Branch Manager, Manager of the Calvados Business Center, Chief of the Sales Manager’s office, Regional Manager Ile de la Reunion, and Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Committee of La Banque du credit Liegeois and of the brokerage firm Pitt. He then became Head of Personal Clients, Regional Manager Paris Est-Seine Saint Denis, and finally Head of Corporate Clients. In 2002, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Natexis Factorem. Since 2006, he has been Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire du Nord. Mr. Berrous holds a DEA (post-graduate diploma) in monetary economics from Universite Paris Dauphine and he is a graduate of Institut de Technique Bancaire (ITB), part of Centre de Formation de la Profession Bancaire.

Pierre Debray Mr. Pierre Debray Head of CIB – Global Finance of Natixis SA. He was the Head of Structured Finance of Natixis SA from October 2012. He began his career in 1988 at Credit Lyonnais (currently Calyon) in the Treasury and Forex Department in New York. He was then appointed Head of Project Finance for the mines and metals sector in 1990 before becoming CFO of the Brazilian subsidiary Banco Frances e Brasileiro in 1994. In 1996, he was transferred to New York as Head of Credit Risks, before taking charge of the Central and Eastern Europe network in 2000. In 2003, he was appointed head of the Latin America platform. He joined Natixis in 2010 as Deputy Head of Corporate and Institutional Business Relations within the Corporate and Investment Bank. Mr. Debray graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE), and holds a Masters degree in Engineering and Economic Systems from the Stanford University.

Marc Vincent Mr. Marc Vincent serves as Deputy Head Corporate & Investment Banking CIB of NATIXIS S.A. He was the Wholesale Banking - Head of Coverage and Advisory, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee of Natixis SA from September 2012. He began his career in 1983 at Credit du Nord in the Major Corporations department. In 1986, he joined Citibank France as Vice-President Corporate Finance, before joining Credit Suisse First Boston as director and Head of Corporate Finance. In 1996, he was appointed CEO of Schroders France, and Head of European capital markets and member of the Executive Committee of Schroders in London. In 2000, he was appointed Head of Investment Banking at Schroder Salomon Smith Barney France, and then of Citigroup France. In 2004, he became Chairman of Mediobanca France, member of the business and strategy committee of Mediobanca S.p.A. Mr. Vincent is a graduate of ESCP and Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Patrick Artus Mr. Patrick Artus serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Economist of Natixis SA since June 6, 2013. A graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE) and Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, he began his career in Insee, then moved to OCDE and finally was appointed as Scientific Advisor at Banque de France (1985-1988). He subsequently joined Caisse des Depots et Consignations, first as Chief of Economic and Finance Studies Services, then as Head of Asset Liability Management. He became Director of Economic Studies at CDC in 1993. He has been Director for Research and Studies of the Company since 1998.

Stephane Caminati Mr. Stephane Caminati is SFS - Natixis Interepargne, Member of the Executive Committee at Natixis SA. He started his career in finance in 1987. He joined BPCE in 2003 where he was successively in charge of retail banking financial activities of Caisse Nationale des Caisses d'Epargne and then Member of the Management Board in charge of finance at Caisse d'Epargne du Pas de Calais. In 2007, he was appointed as Director of Management Control of Caisse Nationale des Caisses d'Epargne. Since 2009, he had been Director of Management Control of BPCE. He is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Elisabeth de Gaulle Ms. Elisabeth de Gaulle is the Head of Communication and Communications and CSR, Member of the Executive Committee of Natixis SA as of July 2009. She has spent all her career in the banking and insurance sector where she held several positions in the areas of marketing and communications. Since 2001, she had been working at Credit Suisse in Paris, first as Head of Marketing and Communications of Credit Suisse Asset Management and, for the last three years, as Head of Corporate Communications of Credit Suisse in France for all the group’s activities. As such, she structured the Communications department in France and implemented the integrated bank strategy. Before joining Credit Suisse, Ms. de Gaulle worked for AGF for five years. With the marketing and communications teams of AGF Asset Management, she participated in positioning the financial services offering in the areas of asset management and banking (AGF Banque). Ms. de Gaulle also worked at CCF (HSBC France), at Banque de Financement et de Tresorerie, and at BIMP (BNP Paribas) where she held several positions of responsibility such as Head of Institutional Clients. She holds a Masters degree in Business Law (Paris V).

Herve Housse Mr. Herve Housse serves as the Head of General Inspection, Member of the Executive Committee of Natixis SA since September 2012. He started his career in 1987 at Sorepark. In 1988, he joined Credit Lyonnais where he held several positions in Luxembourg, Stockholm and Paris. In 1999, he joined GE Capital European Equipment Finance, and Volvo in 2005 Financial Services France. He joined Natixis in Shanghai in 2006 as Senior Country Manager and was promoted in the same year to Senior Country Manager of Natixis Singapore branch and Head of South-East Asia. In 2010, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Asia-Pacific. Mr. Housse holds a Masters in Finance and Business Administration from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Dijon.

Christophe Lanne Mr. Christophe Lanne is the Head of Risks, Member of the Executive Committee of Natixis SA as of October 2012. He previously served as Head of Support, Organization and Operations of Natixis SA’s Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) division and a Member of the Executive Committee of Natixis SA as of May 2010. In 1990, he joined Inspection of Banque Indosuez, subsequently called Credit Agricole Indosuez, where he held several positions, such as general secretary for capital market activities from 1995 to 1998 in Paris, then Head of Forex/Treasury/Fixed income in London from 1998 to 1999. In 1999, he was appointed Head of Budget and Strategy and then COO for Global Markets. In 2002, he became Chief Executive Officer of Credit Agricole Indosuez Securities Japan in Tokyo and Head of Global Markets. In 2005, Mr. Lanne joined Credit Suisse as managing director in France, member of the EMEA Management Forum, and COO for all Credit Suisse activities in France. In this position, he managed the implementation of the integrated bank strategy for France. Mr. Lanne is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, of the London School of Economics, and holds a DEA (post-graduate diploma) in Economics from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and a Masters degree in Public Law (Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas).

Anne Salle-Mongauze Ms. Anne Salle-Mongauze is the Member of the Executive Committee - SFS – Compagnie Europeenne de Garanties et Cautions of Natixis SA. She began her career in 1987 at AMF (French stock market authority) in the Inspection department. In 1995, she joined Groupe Banque Populaire where she held several positions: from 1995 to 2000, she was deputy-Head of Origination for the Equity Capital Market department. In 2001, she participated in the management of several growth operations. Since 2006, she has been Head of M&A of Natixis. Ms. Salle-Mongauze is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and holds a post-graduate degree in Economy and Finance.

Andre-Jean Olivier Mr. Andre-Jean Olivier is the Corporate Secretary, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee of Natixis SA as of June 2009. He previously served as Head of Finance of Natixis from 2006. He began his career in 1981 at the French Ministry of Industry. In 1986, he joined the Treasury department of the Ministry of the Economy and Finance where he held responsibilities in the fields of international financial relations and financing of the economy. In 1994, he joined CIC as Finance, Legal and Tax Director, before becoming Head of the CIC network and of its retail bank. In 2003, he was appointed Finance Director of Natexis Banques Populaires. Mr. Olivier is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales, Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and graduated also in Human Rights from Ecole Nationale d’Administration.

Marguerite Berard-Andrieu Ms. Marguerite Berard-Andrieu serves as Director-Permanent representative BPCE of NATIXIS S.A. since May 1, 2016. From 2007 to 2010, she served as a technical advisor, and then as advisor to the President of the French Republic for questions related to employment and social protection. She then ran, from November 2010 to May 2012, the Office of the Minister of Labor, Employment and Health. From July 2012 to May 2016, she served on the General Management Committee, responsible for Strategy, Legal Affairs, the Group Company Secretary’s Office and Compliance. Since May 2016, she Member of the BPCE Management Board and Chief Executive Officer in charge of the Group Finance, Strategy and Legal Affairs Departments and Corporate Secretariat. A graduate of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and the Princeton University, and a former student of the prestigious Ecole Nationale d'Administration 2004 in the Inspection Générale des Finances (French General school for civil servants, Marguerite Berard-Andrieu began her career in 2004 in the Inspection Générale des Finances (French General Inspectorate of Finance).

Thierry Cahn Mr. Thierry Cahn has been a Director of Natixis SA since January 28, 2013. Mr. Cahn has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire d’Alsace since 2003 and is also a Member of the Supervisory Board of BPCE. He is a qualified Lawyer and joined the legal firm Cahn et Associes in 1981. In 1984, he joined the Bar Council of Colmar, where he still serves as a Member. In 1986, he was appointed as Secretary General of the French National Confederation of Lawyers, which he chaired from 1995 to 1996 before serving as President of the Bar Council of Colmar from 1998 to 1999. Since 1985, he has also been a Lecturer at the Technological University Institute of Haute Alsace and at CRFPA Alsace. Mr. Cahn also serves as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Banque Palatine.

Alain Condaminas Mr. Alain Condaminas serves as a Director of Natixis SA since May 29, 2012. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Occitane since 2006 and is a Member of the Supervisory Board of BPCE. He holds a degree in Economic Science and a Postgraduate degree in Finance and Banking, and joined Groupe Banque Populaire in 1984. In 1992, he joined Banque Populaire Toulouse-Pyrenees to serve as Director of Production in charge of Human Resources and then as Director of Operations. In 2001, he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Quercy-Agenais. In 2003, he oversaw the merger with Banque Populaire du Tarn et de l’Aveyron and then in 2006, an other merger with Banque Populaire Toulouse-Pyrenees to create Banque Populaire Occitane.

Alain Denizot Mr. Alain Denizot serves as Director at NATIXIS S.A. since May 19, 2015. With a degree in Agricultural Economics from Institut d'Administration des Entreprises (Sorbonne Graduate Business School), and a degree in Accounting Studies, Alain Denizot began his career at Credit du Nord before moving on to SG Warburg France, followed by Societe Marseillaise de Credit. In 1990 he joined Caisse d’Epargne Ile-de-France-Ouest as manager then Head of Financial Management. In 1995 he became a Member of the Management Board in charge of the Risk and Finance Division, then in 1999 a Member of the Management Board in charge of the network and banking development. In 2000 he joined Caisse d’Epargne de Flandre as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board in charge of the Network and Banking Development. In 2003 he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ecureuil Assurance IARD. He was later appointed Chairman of the Management Board of Caisse d’Epargne de Picardie in early 2008. In 2011 he joined Caisse d’Epargne Nord France Europe as Chairman of the Management Board.

Sylvie Garcelon Ms. Sylvie Garcelon serves as Director of NATIXIS S.A. since February 10, 2016. A graduate of the Sup de Co Nice business school, Sylvie Garcelon joined the Banque Populaire Group in 1987 in the Internal Audit Department. In 1994 she became Corporate Secretary at SBE before joining the Finance Department of BRED in 2000. In 2003 she joined Natexis where she held positions first in Third-Party Asset Management and then at the Information Systems and Logistics Department. She was appointed CEO of M.A. Banque in 2006, and then Chairman of the Management Board in 2010. Sylvie Garcelon joined CASDEN Banque Populaire in April 2013 as Deputy CEO in charge of Finance, Risks and Subsidiaries. Sylvie Garcelon is CEO of CASDEN Banque Populaire since May 2015.

Michel Grass Mr. Michel Grass is Director of Natixis SA. since February 19, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire Bourgogne.

Francoise Lemalle Ms. Francoise Lemalle serves as Director at NATIXIS S.A. since July 30, 2015. As the youngest Certified Public Accountant in the PACA region upon receiving her CPA degree in 1991, Francoise Lemalle registered with the Compagnie des Commissaires aux Comptes (French National Statutory Auditors Association) in 1993. She headed up an accounting and audit firm of 20 people located in Mougins. She regularly conducts training courses for retailers, craftsmen and independent professionals, notably through local administrative management centers. In 1999 she became the founding director of local savings company SLE de Cannes before being elected its Chairman in 2009, having first sat on the Steering and Supervisory Committee as a non-voting member since 2009. She also became a member of the Audit Committee from this date. In addition, she has been a member of the Board of IMF Creasol (b) since 2013 and a member of the association’s Audit Committee. Francoise Lemalle has also been a member of the BPCE Supervisory Board since May 22, 2015.

Stephanie Paix Ms. Stephanie Paix serves as a Director of Natixis SA since May 29, 2012 and is also a Member of the Company’s Audit Committee. She has been the Chairman of the Management Board of Caisse d’Epargne Rhone Alpes since the end of 2011. She is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and holds a Postgraduate degree in Corporate Tax from Universite Paris Dauphine. She has worked at BPCE since 1988. She was an Inspector and Project Manager at Banque Federale des Banques Populaires until 1994 and then joined Banque Populaire Rives de Paris as Regional Director and the Director of Production and General Organization until 2002. She subsequently joined Natexis Banques Populaires, where she successively served as Director of Operations Management and the Director of Cash Management and Operations from 2002 until 2005. In 2006, she was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Natixis Factor before serving as Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Atlantique from 2008 until 2011.

Catherine Pariset Ms. Catherine Pariset serves as Director of NATIXIS S.A. since December 14, 2016. Holding a degree in Management Science from the Universite Paris IX Dauphine, Catherine Pariset has 35 years of experience in auditing and advisory, and was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers from 1990 to 2015, and was the partner responsible for the worldwide auditing of AXA, Sanofi, Crédit Agricole, Caisse des Dépôts, Compagnie des Alpes and Generali France. She was also a member of the board of PwC for seven years and was partner in charge of the insurance and banking sectors. Since the General Shareholders’ Meeting of February 17, 2016, Catherine?Pariset is Member of the Supervisory Board of Eurodisney.

Philippe Sueur Mr. Philippe Sueur is a Director of Natixis SA as of April 30, 2009 and previously served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from November 17, 2006. He is also a Member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He serves as Vice-Chairman of the Steering and Supervisory Board of Caisse d’Epargne Ile-de-France. He is a Certified Law Professor and holds a degree in Political Science and History and a Doctorate in Law. He started his career in 1975 as a Lecturer before being appointed as a Professor at the universities of Amiens and then Paris III – Sorbonne Nouvelle and Paris-Nord. Mr. Sueur was Honorary Dean of the Law School Paris Nord from 1992 to 2002. Mr. Sueur has been the Mayor of Enghin-les-Bains since 1989 and has held several elected mandates within the Ile-de-France region. His current mandates include Director of BPCE Assurance and Chairman of SEMAVO (Societe d'Economie Mixte d’Amenagement du Val d'Oise).

Nicolas de Tavernost Mr. Nicolas de Tavernost is Independent Director of Natixis SA. He graduated from Institut d'etudes politiques de Bordeaux. He is Member of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also Chairman of the Management Board of Groupe M6.

Anne Lalou Ms. Anne Lalou is Independent Director of Natixis SA. since February 18, 2015. She graduated from ESSEC Business School. She is Dean and Managing Director of Web School Factory.

Bernard Oppetit Mr. Bernard R. M. Oppetit serves as an Independent Director of Natixis SA since November 12, 2009 and is also the Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He is Chairman of Centaurus Capital, a company he founded in 2000. He spent 20 years with Paribas Groupe, in Paris, New York and London. From 1995 to 2000, he had global responsibility for equity derivatives. He studied at Ecole Polytechnique and is a French Foreign Trade Advisor. He currently holds other posts, including Trustee of Ecole Polytechnique Charitable Trust and Member of the advisory board of Ondra Partners, as well as Director of Centaurus Global Holding Limited and Centaurus Management Company Limited, among others.