Connect Group PLC (CNCTC.L)

Gary Kennedy Mr. Gary Kennedy has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 1 May 2015. He was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Designate of the Company, from 2 March 2015 to 1 May 2015. He has extensive business experience with Deloitte, Nortel Networks (Vice President of Nortel Europe) and during the latter part of his executive career with Allied Irish Banks plc, where he was Group Director of Finance and Enterprise Technology and a member of its main Board together with subsidiary Boards in the US and Poland. He is currently Chairman of Greencore Group plc; Chairman of Green REIT plc and a non-executive director of Friends First Holdings Ltd. He has previously been a non-executive director of Elan Corporation plc and Irish Bank Resolution Corporation Ltd, as well as serving on the Board of the Industrial Development Authority of Ireland for 10 years, retiring in December 2005.

Mark Cashmore Mr. Mark Richard Cashmore is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company. Mark Cashmore joined the Board on 31 August 2006 as Group Chief Executive. He started his career with Pernod Ricard before moving to United News and Media in 1989. Between 1989 and 1999 he held senior positions in a number of news distribution businesses, including Sales Director of United Magazine Distribution, USM and Seymour. He joined WH Smith News in 1999 and was appointed Magazine Sales Director in 2001 and Managing Director in June 2006.

David Bauernfeind Mr. David Bauernfeind has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, effective 1 October 2016. David was previously Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director at Xchanging PLC, a position he held from 2011 until its takeover and delisting in June 2016. David was also a director of Xchanging Solutions Limited (formerly Cambridge Solutions Limited), a subsidiary of Xchanging PLC with a dual listing on the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange. Before joining Xchanging in 2001, David held management roles in BAE Systems PLC and Johnson Matthey PLC. David is a chartered accountant.

Jonathan Bunting Mr. Jonathan Michael Bunting is Managing Director - Connect News And Media, Executive Director of Smiths News Plc. Jonathan Bunting joined the Board on 1 April 2010. He joined WH Smith News as a graduate recruit in 1994. He rose through the organisation in a variety of sales and marketing managerial roles before being promoted to the executive management team in 2001 as Trade Marketing Director. He was appointed Commercial Director in August 2006, Chief Commercial Officer in April 2010 and Managing Director, Smiths News on 1 May 2012.

Sarah Miles Ms. Sarah Miles is Group Human Resources - Director of the Company. She has previously worked for the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, leading their expansion in Asia, and spent 12 years at PepsiCo in a variety of HR leadership roles. Her most recent was as Senior HR Director of PepsiCo's UK Manufacturing and Logistics divisions where she also had HR responsibility for Finance, IT and Special Projects. Earlier in her career, Sarah worked at Pearson and was also a Retail Graduate Trainee for Marks & Spencer.

Glenn Peter Leech Mr. Glenn Peter Leech is Managing Director - Connect Education And Care of the Company. Glenn Leech joined WH Smith News in 2004 as Human Resources Director. Prior to joining WH Smith News, Glenn spent seven years at Ford Motor Company, during which time he held a number of managerial positions in Employee Relations, HR Business Operations and as an HR Project Manager. He was appointed Group Human Resources Director on 1 September 2011 and will take up the role of Managing Director, The Consortium on 26 October 2013.

Max Livingstone-Learmonth Mr. Max Livingstone-Learmonth is the Group Strategy director of the Company. He joined the Group in March 2011 as Head of Corporate Development. Max has 15 years of strategy and corporate acquisitions experience and prior to joining the Group was a director at Price Waterhouse Coopers. He was appointed Group Strategy director and joined the Group Executive on 1 September 2014.

Graeme Underhill Mr. Graeme Underhill is Managing Director, Bertrams of Smiths News Plc. Graeme Underhill joined WH Smith News in 1975. Graeme managed a number of depots before moving to Head Office in 1997 as Project Manager for the Business Process Review. He held various senior central roles including SAP Project Manager, Operations Development Manager and Operations Director before being appointed Managing Director of Bertrams in August 2011. In April 2014, Graeme became Managing director of the Connect Books division. Having announced his intention to retire, Graeme will step down as Managing Director, Connect Books at the end of the year.

Richard Webb Mr. Richard Webb is Group IT & Services Director of the Company. Richard Webb joined WH Smith News as a graduate recruit in 1987. Richard worked in a variety of roles at warehouse locations and regional level before moving to Head Office in 1994 to join the Information Systems Department. He was appointed Information Systems Director in 2004 and Group Information Technology Director on 1 September 2011, assuming responsibility for Group Services on 1 May 2013.

Denise Collis Ms. Denise R. Collis has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 December 2015. She was Chief People Officer at Bupa (British United Provident Association Limited), the global healthcare business, from May 2010 until December 2014. Prior to that, she held senior HR roles at a number of leading organisations including 3i Group plc, EY, Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC. She is currently the Chair of the British Heart Foundation's Remuneration Committee and a member of its Nominations Committee and Advisory Council, Vice Chair to the International Advisory Board to Leeds University Business School and a member of the Advisory Board to the University of Exeter Business School.

Mark Whiteling Mr. Mark A. Whiteling has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2017. Mark Whiteling is currently the senior independent director of Hogg Robinson Group PLC where he also chairs its Audit Committee and is also a member of its Nominations and Remuneration Committees. He has relevant and recent financial, operational and business planning experience having previously been Deputy CEO and former CFO of Premier Farnell plc (until June 2016), as well as possessing extensive senior international, operational and finance experience with a number of diverse organisations including Autobar Group Limited, Communisis plc, Tibbett & Britten Group plc and Enodis plc. He was a Non-Executive Director of Future plc until December 2014 and was also Chairman of its Audit Committee and a member of its Nominations and Remuneration Committees.