Continental Gold Inc (CNL.TO)

Name Description

Leon Teicher Grauman Mr. Leon E. Teicher has been re-designated as Executive Chairman of the Board of Continental Gold Limited., with effect from 31 March 2015. Mr. Teicher joined the Continental Board in April 2013 and has served as non-executive Chairman since April 2014. He was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Cerrejon Coal Ltd., Colombia's largest private coal producer and exporter and one of the largest integrated mining companies in the world, with mine-railway-port and marketing operations. Throughout his career, Mr. Teicher has held leadership roles in both the mining and high-tech industries, including as Vice-President, Marketing and Sales, and later member of the board, of Carbocol S.A. (a state-owned Colombian coal company), and general manager of various regional and country operations for Unisys Corporation, a global information technology company. He also founded and was Chief Executive Officer of Xeon Technology Corp., a software business development company. Currently a member of the Board of Governors of Universidad de los Andes in Bogota, Mr. Teicher is also a member of the board of directors of Fedesarrollo, Colombia's leading economic think-tank, and Cementos Argos (Medellin, Colombia), the fourth largest cement producer in Latin America and second largest in the Southeast USA. Mr. Teicher holds an MBA from Stanford University and a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Economics from Universidad de los Andes. Among other distinctions, he has been a Fulbright Scholar (1976-1978) and has received various recognition awards from the Colombian government. Mr. Teicher is a dual citizen of Colombia and Canada.

Mateo Villegas Mr. Mateo Restrepo Villegas is President of the Company. Mr. Restrepo has extensive Colombian experience in mining, infrastructure, banking and government relations. Most recently, Mr. Restrepo was Vice-President of Corporate Affairs at Prodeco Group (a Glencore subsidiary), Colombia's third largest thermal coal producer, where he was responsible for managing the company's key relationships with the Colombian government, non-government organizations, and national and local stakeholders proximal to its operations. He was also Director of the Colombian Office of Grupo Salinas - Banco Azteca of Mexico, where he played a pivotal role in the process of licensing and setting up operations in Colombia. Mr. Restrepo has held various positions with the Colombian Government. In 2009-2010, he was the Senior Counselor to the President of Colombia on Economic Recovery, where he helped form and implement a strategic action plan totaling US$34 billion in infrastructure investments aimed at mitigating the effects of the 2008 global recession on the Colombian economy. From 2005-2008, he was an Advisor at the Presidency of Colombia, where he served as a liaison between the Presidency and the private sector, with the objective of designing government policies that encourage private investment in Colombia. In this role, Mr. Restrepo led, among other things, the renegotiation of the Port Authorities' contracts, the privatization of government-owned gold mining operations, and supported the recapitalization of various industries which represented a social and economic risk to local communities. From 2008-2009, Mr. Restrepo was Managing Director of the Inter-American Development Bank's (IBD) 50th Annual Meeting 2009. Mr. Restrepo holds a Master in Public Administration from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Berkeley College.

Ari Sussman Mr. Ari B. Sussman is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Continental Gold Limited. Mr. Sussman has been Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company since completion of the amalgamation (the “Amalgamation”) between Continental Gold Limited and Cronus Resources Ltd. (“Cronus”) effective March 30, 2010. Prior to the Amalgamation, Mr. Sussman was President of Cronus from July 2005 until the Amalgamation. Mr. Sussman was formerly Chief Executive Officer and then Executive Chairman of Colossus Minerals Inc. until 2012. He is a member of the board of directors of Dalradian Resources Inc. and is Chairman of the Board of Cordoba Minerals Corp. He has over 15 years of experience in both the natural resources and investment markets sectors. Having dedicated the majority of his career to the natural resources industry, Mr. Sussman has been instrumental in sourcing, funding and developing high-quality mineral assets.

Paul Begin Mr. Paul P. Begin is Chief Financial Officer of Continental Gold Limited. Mr. Begin served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for Hanfeng Evergreen Inc., a leading developer and producer of value added fertilizers in China and South East Asia, from 2009 until 2011, and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Trilliant Incorporated (formerly OZZ Corporation), a network solutions provider from 2004 until 2009. Prior to that, Mr. Begin served as Corporate Controller at MDC Partners Inc., a Canadian-based marketing communications and secure transactions company. Mr. Begin obtained his Chartered Accountants designation with BDO Dunwoody, LLP. Mr. Begin holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) degree in Political Science from the University of Western Ontario and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Toronto. Mr. Begin joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer on May 18, 2011.

Donald Gray Mr. Donald P. Gray is Chief Operating Officer of Continental Gold Limited. Mr. Gray has extensive experience in underground precious metals mining with primary focus in Latin America. He has worked with operations in Guatemala, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Mexico, Spain, and the United States. Most recently, Mr. Gray was Vice-President, Operations for Tahoe Resources Inc., where he was pivotal in constructing, commissioning and operating Tahoe's flagship Escobal mine in Guatemala. Additionally, Mr. Gray has significant narrow-vein mining experience, including the construction and operation of mines sharing geologic similarities to the Company's Buriticá project in Colombia. Mr. Gray holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from the University of Idaho, a Master of Civil Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Master of Business Administration from Auburn University.

Mauricio Castaneda Mr. Mauricio Castaneda is Vice President - Exploration of Continental Gold Limited. He has more than 15 years of mineral exploration and production-stage experience. He joined the Company in April 2009, initially as the Company's Exploration Manager. Prior to Continental Gold, Mr. Castañeda held senior positions as a geologist in a number of exploration and mining companies in Colombia, including Anglo American Colombia Exploration, ColGold Inc. Colombia, Consorcio de Inversionistas S.A. and Mineros Nacionales S.A. He holds an Engineer Geologist degree from the School of Engineering, Antioquia; and a Specialist in High Management degree from the University of Medellín.

Julian Gonzalez Mr. Julian Bernardo Gonzalez is Vice President - Sustainability of Continental Gold Limited. He as over 20 years of Colombian and North American mining experience, with a focus on corporate social responsibility and community relations. Mr. Gonzalez was previously the Vice-President of Sustainability and Public Affairs for Cerrejón Coal Ltd., Colombia's largest private coal producer and exporter and recipient of multiple awards for best practices in environmental sustainability and community relations. Mr. Gonzalez holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and International Business from ICESI University in Bogota, Colombia.

Guillermo Salgado Mr. Guillermo Salgado has been appointed as Vice President - Environment of Continental Gold Limited., with effect from 31 March 2015. Mr. Salgado is a seasoned executive with over 10 years of environmental experience in Colombia, and has been Environmental Manager of the Company since November 2014. He was previously Environmental and Community Manager for Colombian Natural Resources S.A.S. ("CNR") (a Goldman Sachs company) where he was responsible for overall environmental compliance for the Sociedad Portuaria Rio Cordoba, El Hatillo, La Francia and Cerro Largo mines. Prior to CNR, Mr. Salgado was Sustainability Corporate Manager for C. I. Prodeco S.A. (Glencore International), where he had overall responsibility for environmental and community issues for the Puerto Nuevo Port Society, Carbones de La Jagua, Consorcio Minero Unido, Carbones El Tesoro and Prodeco mines. Over the course of his career, Mr. Salgado has successfully implemented environmental management plans and obtained new and modified environmental licences for various business initiatives. Mr. Salgado holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Universidad Del Norte, Barranquilla, Colombia.

Rene Marion Mr. Rene L. Marion is Director of Continental Gold Limited. Mr. Marion is a senior corporate executive with diversified management and technical experience and extensive resource industry expertise in operations, mineral exploration, and mine development. He has a successful history of corporate development, including global merger and acquisition evaluations, development and feasibility studies. Formerly President, CEO and Director of AuRico Gold Inc. ("AuRico") from 2007 to 2012, Mr. Marion oversaw the acquisition and development of AuRico's flagship Young-Davidson Mine, and built AuRico into one of the "Top 40 Mining Companies" (Canadian Mining Journal, August 2012). Prior to AuRico, he held several senior positions with Barrick Gold Inc. for over 14 years, including Regional Vice-President in Russia and Central Asia, Vice-President Technical Services, and Vice-President and General Manager of Kahama Mining. He is currently a member of the board of directors of Richmont Mines Inc., Guyana Goldfields Inc., and Temex Resources Corp. Mr. Marion is a member of Professional Engineers Ontario and the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University.

Claudia Jimenez Dr. Claudia Jimenez is Independent Director of Continental Gold Limited. Dr. Jimenez is a Colombian-based lawyer with extensive experience in economics and mining in Colombia and internationally. Dr. Jimenez is currently CEO of Jimenez & Asociados S.A.S., a private company based in Medellin, Colombia specializing in fiscal, financial and economic advisory services. Dr. Jimenez was formerly the Executive Director of the Association for the Large-Scale Mining Sector - SMGE (now the Mining Colombian Association), an organization created in 2011 which, under Dr. Jimenez's leadership, helped facilitate the rapid growth that the Colombian mining sector has experienced in recent years to become an important economic and social industry in Colombia. She was the Minister-Counselor of the President of Colombia between 2009 and 2010, and the Director of the Colombian Presidential Program for the Reform of the Public Administration (PRAP) at the National Planning Department (2002-2005). Dr. Jimenez graduated with a degree in Law and Political Science from the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana in Medellin, Colombia, and later pursued a Doctorate of Law at the Universite of Paris II (Pantheon-Assas) in France.

Paul Murphy Mr. Paul J. Murphy is Independent Director of Continental Gold Limited. Mr. Murphy is a retired partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (1981-2010), where he served as National Mining Leader and West Cluster Leader in Canada. Throughout his career, Mr. Murphy has worked primarily in the resource sector and his clients have included major international oil and gas and mining companies. Mr. Murphy's professional experience includes financial reporting controls, operational effectiveness, IFRS and SEC reporting issues, and financing, valuation, and taxation as they pertain to the mining sector. Mr. Murphy has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Queen's University and has been qualified as a chartered accountant since 1975. Mr. Murphy is the Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Guyana Goldfields Inc., and serves as Chief Financial Officer of GPM Metals Inc. He also sits on the board of directors of Alamos Gold, Inc. and Century Iron Mines Corporation.

Kenneth Thomas Dr. Kenneth G. Thomas Jr. is Independent Director of Continental Gold Limited. Dr. Thomas was until recently Senior Vice-President, Projects at Kinross Gold Corporation (“Kinross”). Prior to Kinross, Dr. Thomas was Global Managing Director and a director at Hatch, a multinational engineering company that provides process design, business strategies, technologies, and project and construction management to the metals, infrastructure and energy market sectors. From 2003 to 2005, he was Chief Operating Officer at Crystallex International and, earlier in his career, spent 14 years at Barrick Gold Corporation, including as Senior Vice-President, Technical Services. He earned his Ph.D. from Delft University of Technology in The Netherlands, with a focus on technical services and project execution. He is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario, and a Fellow of The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum. In 2001, the Institute awarded Dr. Thomas the Selwyn G. Blaylock Medal for advancement in international mine design. Mr. Thomas is also a director of Candente Gold Corporation and Avalon Rare Metals Inc.