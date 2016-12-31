CNP Assurances SA (CNPP.PA)

Name Description

Jean-Paul Faugere Mr. Jean-Paul Faugere has been Chairman of the Board of Directors and Independent Director at CNP Assurances S.A. since June 29, 2012. He is also a Member of the Company's Remuneration and Nominating Committee and Chairman of its Strategy Committee. He was Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister from 2007 to 2012, after having served as Principal Private Secretary to Francois Fillon (Minister of Social Affairs, Labor and Solidarity, and later Minister of National Education, Higher Education and Research) (2002 – 2005) and as Prefect of the Alsace-Bas Rhin Region (2005- 2007). Previously, Mr. Faugere held the following main positions or offices: insurance supervisor (1980-1981), Master at the Council of State (1983), rapporteur for the special pensions appeal commission and central social welfare commission (1983-1986), Master of Request at the Council of State (1986), Government Commissioner to CCAS (1986-1987), Deputy Secretary General of the Council of State (1986-1987), technical advisor to the Minister of Public Works, Housing, Regional Planning and Transport (1987-1988), Government Commissioner to the Administrative Claims Assembly of the Council of State (1988-1990), special advisor to the Administrator General (1990) and the Finance Director (1991-1994) of the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), Director of Public Liberties and Legal Affairs at the Ministry of the Interior and Regional Planning (1994-1997), Prefect of Loir et Cher (1997 – 2001), Prefect of Vendee (2001-2002) and Councillor of State (1998). Mr. Faugere is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d’Administration.

Frederic Lavenir Mr. Frederic Lavenir has been Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Director of CNP Assurances S.A. since April 25, 2013. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee since September 26, 2012. He graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) and Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA). He is Vice President of France's Association for the Right to Economic Initiative (ADIE). After serving as a Finance Inspector from 1986 to 1990, he joined the French Treasury, initially as head of banking regulations and then as director of the insurance company office. In 1995, he was appointed Secretary General of the Interministerial Committee for Industrial Restructuring (CIRI), then served as Deputy Director of the Office of the Minister of the Economy and Finance from 1997 to 2000. He joined BNP Paribas in early 2001 as Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas Lease Group and was named the business line's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2002. From January 2007 until his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of CNP Assurances (September 2012), he was Head of Group Human Resources at BNP Paribas and Member of the Executive Committee.

Antoine Lissowski Mr. Antoine Lissowski has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Member of the Executive Committee of CNP Assurances S.A. since September 26, 2012. He served as Acting Chief Executive Officer, Director of Finance and a Member of the CNP Assurances SA's Executive Committee. He began his career with Caisse des Depots et Consignations as Manager of foreign currency treasury transactions and eurocredits. In 1985, he joined the French securities regulator (Commission des Operations de Bourse), where he led the first working groups on ethical practices in the Financial Services industry. In 1988, he moved back to Caisse des Depots et Consignations, as Head of Business Development on the bond and money markets. In 1990, he was appointed Managing Director of Caisse Autonome de Refinancement (CAR - Caisse des Depots Group). In 1993, he became Finance Director of the Caisse des Depots’ Banking and Financial Services unit. In December 2000, he was appointed Finance Director of the newly formed CDC Ixis and in May 2002 he joined the company’s Executive Board as Director of Proprietary Trading. In September 2003, he became Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CDC Ixis Financial Guaranty Holding, an insurance company with offices in Europe and the United States specialized in providing credit insurance to government organizations, companies and structured funds. He graduated from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d’Administration (1982).

Yves Couturier Mr. Yves Couturier serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Head of the Open Model Business Unit and Head of the Social Protection and Services Business Unit at CNP Assurances S.A. He trained as an actuary. He is Vice President of the BCAC (Bureau Commun des Assurances Collectives) and a member representing the FFSA at the monitoring and proposals committee of the AERAS Convention. He began his career reinsuring people on the world market, until 1986, when he became managing director of the company Vie Plus and its subsidiaries and sister organizations, which became GE Assurances when it was bought by the General Electric group. He joined CNP Assurances in November 2002.

Xavier Larnaudie-Eiffel Mr. Xavier Larnaudie-Eiffel has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of International Operations, Development and Partnerships, Member of the Executive Committee at CNP Assurances S.A. since July 10, 2007. He was Director of International Operations, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from December 16, 2003. During his career as a senior civil servant, he held positions at several prefectures, before becoming Principal Private Secretary of the Junior Minister for Research and Higher Education in 1986. In 1988, he joined the French Treasury, where he held various international positions, before becoming Advisor to the Minister of the Economy on matters related to Europe and economic development in 1993. In 1994, he was appointed Junior Director of the Treasury’s Insurance department, with responsibility for insurance industry regulation and supervision. From 1995 to 2000, he was Principal Private Secretary for the European Commissioner for economy and monetary affairs, devoting most of his time to preparing the introduction of the Euro. In March 2000, he became Vice Chairman of Solving International and, as such, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Board, with specific responsibility for the financial services and banking industry in Europe and Brazil. He graduated from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Bordeaux with a Masters in Law and Ecole Nationale d’Administration (1982).

Marie Grison Ms. Marie Grison serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Risk Officer at CNP Assurances S.A. She began her career in the General Inspection division at Credit Lyonnais and then in the capital market sector (front office and risk management). She was appointed Head of the Consolidated Risk Department at Natixis in 2010 after holding other risk management positions at Natixis (2006-2010). She graduated from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC Paris).

Berengere Grandjean Ms. Berengere Grandjean has been Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Human Resources at CNP Assurances S.A. since February 24, 2011. She has spent most of her professional career in banking, where she first held a number of positions with responsibilities in organisation, marketing and communication. Between 2000 and 2009, she was successively Director of Human Resources at two banks, BICS Banque Populaire and BRED Banque Populaire, before becoming Director of Human Resources at Groupe Banque Populaire. Before joining CNP Assurances, she was director of Social Policies and Affairs at Groupe BPCE from July 2009. She graduated from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Corinne Gouthiere Ms. Corinne Gouthiere has been Member of the Executive Committee and Company Secretary at CNP Assurances S.A. since April 2014. She served as Director of Policyholders Service and Member of the Executive Committee from February 24, 2011/. She was Director of Risks and Compliance at CNP Assurances from 2007 and served before as Director of Risks and Internal Control from 2002 to 2007. She was Managing Director of GIE ANTICIPA-Groupe Caisse des Depots from 2000 to 2002, Director of Regional Structures at CNP Assurances from 1996 to 1999, Director of the Technical Department at CNP Assurances from 1992 to 1996 and Director of the Human Resources Department at CNP Assurances from 1988 to 1992. From 1984 to 1988, Ms. Gouthiere was a civil servant, working as Chief Clerk in the Financial Services Division at the French Ministry of Defense. She graduated from the Ecole Nationale d’Administration, Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, Institut des Actuaires Francais and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics.

Thomas Behar Mr. Thomas Behar has been Member of the Executive Board and Group Chief Actuary at CNP Assurances S.A. since 2013. He has been Group Chief Actuary since 2011. He began his career at the Commission de controle des assurances (CCA). In 1999 he joined the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations as Manager of Strategic Monitoring, Insurance and Pensions. He joined CNP Assurances in 2002 as special advisor to the Head of Partnerships and Commercial Development. He was appointed Director of Steering and Management Control in 2003, Chief Accountant France in 2006, and director of the Finance Roadmap programme in 2012. Thomas Béhar was appointed Chief Actuary Officer in October 2011 and became a member of the Executive Committee in September 2013. Chairman of the Institut des Actuaires, he has been a member of the Executive Committee of the International Actuarial Association (IAA), and the advisory board of the Insurance and Reinsurance Stakeholder Group (IRSG) of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), and he sponsors the International Actuarial Association’s Solvency II project. He is a lecturer in actuarial studies (insurance and pensions) at the Centre d’etudes actuarielles at the Institute of Statistics (ISUP, Paris VI University), the ENSAE and Paris Dauphine. He graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique (1990) and the ENSAE (French national school for statistics and economic administration), and is a qualified actuary of the Institut des Actuaires.

Pierre-Nicolas Carissan Mr. Pierre-Nicolas Carissan serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Development of Creditor and Personal Risk Insurance in Europe at CNP Assurances S.A. He is an engineer by training (Agro ParisTech). He is currently the director of development of private creditor and personal risk insurance in Europe, within the open model business unit. He is the Chairman of CNP Santander Insurance (Ireland) and Vice President of CNP Partners (Spain). He joined CNP Assurances in 2001, first occupying positions in the Group's French operations, and in particular having responsibility for the partnership with the Caisses d'Epargne from 2003 to 2006. He then joined the international teams for which, as deputy director, he was in charge of external growth projects. Previously, between 1997 and 2001, he was marketing and development manager at General Electric in France, within GE Money Bank (consumer credit). He began his professional career in 1990 at Accenture, in the Financial Services division (banking and insurance).

Thomas Chardonnel Mr. Thomas Chardonnel serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Head of the BPCE Partnership Business Unit at CNP Assurances S.A. He started his career as Head of Management Control and Reinsurance at GAN’s offices in Hungary. He then worked in the commercial development sector at SCOR Vie (emerging markets in central Europe and the Middle East) before joining General Electric Assurance (Genworth) in Madrid where he was Commercial Director with responsibility for developing loan protection insurance for the Spanish market. He joined CNP Assurances in 2005 and has held several positions within the Bank Customer division (Loan Protection Insurance): Commercial Development Manager, Customer Services Director and then Deputy Director, Steering. In July 2013, he was appointed Head of the "Caisse d'Epargne" partnership division and interim Head of the Patrimonial Networks partnership. Since April 2, 2014, he has been Head of the BPCE Partnership business unit. He graduated from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris in 1994.

Laurent Jumelle Mr. Laurent Jumelle has been Member of the Executive Committee, Latin America Business Unit at CNP Assurances S.A. since August 31, 2017. He became Head of the Wealth Management Department at CNP Assurances Group in 2014, and joined the Executive Committee in May 2017. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique (1998-2001), the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees (2001-2002) and the College des Ingenieurs (2002-2003). He began his career in 2003 at AGF Collectives as a manager in the personal risk/healthcare department before becoming, in March 2006, the technical director for personal risk/healthcare. In October 2008, he joined Allianz France as director of retirement planning and in February 2011 became director of life insurance partnerships. At the same time, he served as a director of Allianz Global Investors France (2009-2012), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arcalis (2011-2013), and Chief Executive Officer of Generation Vie (2011-2013).

Magali Noe Ms. Magali Noe serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Digital Officer at CNP Assurances S.A. She started her career in 1995 within the Caisses d'Epargne group where she successively held positions as head of the actuarial department and then of marketing and insurance product engineering. Since 2007, she has been teaching financial mathematics and actuarial life insurance at the University Paris Dauphine as part of a professional masters course. In 2008, Ms. Noe joined the CNP Assurances group as head of product marketing, research and monitoring, before becoming head of wealth engineering and distribution in 2011. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief Executive Officer in her capacity as head of the euro-growth project. On April 2, 2015, she was appointed Chief Digital Officer. She also served as secretary of the executive committee from December 2014 to April 2017. She was awarded the Trophy for female actuary by L'Argus de l'assurance in 2014. She is also committed to the professional advancement of women through the WCD (International), Actu'Elles (Actuarial) and Alter Egales (Caisse des Depots Group) networks.

Martine Vareilles Ms. Martine Vareilles serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Head of La Banque Postale Business Unit at CNP Assurances S.A. After starting her career at Abeille Paix Réassurance in 1984 as head of life insurance, she joined Assurances Générales de France (now Allianz) in 1987, where she held various positions before being appointed Director of Group Pension Services. In 2006, she joined La Mutuelle Generale as Technical Director of LMG and MNT, two mutual health insurers within Mutaris. From 2007 she was Assistant Director of Insurance and Development, and member of the Board of Directors. She joined CNP Assurances in November 2011 as Head of the La Banque Postale partnership division. Since April 2014, she has been Head of the La Banque Postale Partnership business unit. She has a doctorate in mathematics and a postgraduate diploma (DESS) in information technology and statistics.

Huguette Rellier Ms. Huguette Rellier serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors at CNP Assurances S.A. She also served as Director of Internal Auditing and the Quality Mission and Secretary and Member of the Executive Committee of CNP Assurances SA. Previously, she was Director of the Policyholders Service. Most of her career has been at CNP Assurances, where she has successively held the positions of Director of Organisation, Director of the Ecureuil Partner Division, manager of Subscription and Control of Claims. Ms. Rellier holds a Masters degree in Physics.

Virginie Chapron du Jeu Ms. Virginie Chapron du Jeu has been Director of CNP Assurances S.A. since June 29, 2012. She held various management positions with IXIS CIB (2004-2007), CDC IXIS (2001-2004), Caisse des Depots et Consignations (1989-2001) and OSEO (1986-1989). After serving as Director of the Financial Ratios, Deposits and Complex Financing unit in the Savings Funds Division of the Finance department of Caisse des Depots et Consignations from 2007, she worked as Project Director reporting to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Caisse des Depots et Consignations between October 2011 and February 2013, when she then became Investments and Accounting Director in the Pensions and Solidarity Division. She has been Group Finance Director since September 1, 2016. Ms. Chapron du Jeu is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, and holds a postgraduate degree in foreign trade and Masters degree in Financial Management and Management Control from Universite Paris IX Dauphine.

Pauline Cornu-Thenard Ms. Pauline Cornu-Thenard has been Director at CNP Assurances S.A. since November 8, 2016. After obtaining her postgraduate degree in Banking and Finance law from Paris II Assas University, she worked as a lawyer between 2004 and 2009 (at Gide Loyrette Nouel and Linklaters LLP) before joining the Legal department at Caisse des Depots initially as a lawyer, then as Deputy Director of the Finance law unit (2012-2015) and Deputy Director of the Legal and Tax department since 2016.

Delphine de Chaisemartin Ms. Delphine de Chaisemartin has been Director at CNP Assurances S.A. since November 8, 2016. She began her career with Compagnie Parisienne de Reescompte as fixed income desk risk and results supervisor. In 1997, she moved to PricewaterhouseCoopers where she served as an Audit Manager in the Financial Services group. In 2002, she joined Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, as Deputy Director then Director, Financial Control of Operations. In 2006, she moved to the New York office of Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, to take up the position of Chief Operating Officer for the interest rate, loan and financing market business. W Since 2012, she has been Director of the Financial Institutions unit of the Group Steering department of Caisse des Depots. She holds an MBA from York University, Toronto (Canada) and a degree in Accounting and Finance from EM Lyon Business School.

Jean-Yves Forel Mr. Jean-Yves Forel has been Director of CNP Assurances S.A. since December 11, 2012. He is Member of the Company’s Audit and Risks Committee and the Strategy Committee. He began his career in 1983, at Banque Populaire des Alpes. In 1992, after working in high-street banking, he was appointed Director of Operations, and, in 1995, Central Director. In 1997, he joined Banque Populaire Atlantique as Central Director with responsibility for business development and the business line subsidiaries. In 2000, he was appointed Business Development Director at Banque Federale des Banques Populaires and in 2001, became a member of the General Management Committee. In 2003, he moved to Natexis Banques Populaires where he was appointed member of the General Management Committee and Director of Banking, Financial and Technological Services. In 2005, he was appointed Director of the Specialized Financial Services Division. In November 2006, he became member of the General Management Committee and Director of the Specialized Financial Services Division of Natixis, the BPCE Group’s corporate and investment banking, asset management and specialized services arm. Mr. Forel was Member of the Management Board of BPCE’s Commercial Banking and Insurance Division from 2012 to May 2016. He is Member of the General Management Committee of BPCE and Chief Executive Officer, Transformation & Business Efficiency. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Grenoble with a degree in Economics.

Laurence Guitard Ms. Laurence Guitard has been Director and Employee Representative at CNP Assurances S.A. since April 28, 2016. She began her career in 1982 with Alfred Herlicq & Fils, a construction company. In 1988, she joined France Telecom where she was responsible for operational tasks, reporting to the Direct Marketing Director. She then acquired experience in the real estate sector, as researcher with Rocval & Savills, a firm of property consultants (1989 to 1993) and as assistant to the Chairman of Cofradim, a property developer (1997 to 2000). In 2001, she took up a position with Solving International, a strategy consulting firm, as assistant to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer responsible for the Insurance group. In 2004, she joined the headquarters of Banque CIC (Bordelais CIC) as assistant to the director of Financial Engineering and Financial Operations. Ms. Guitard joined the CNP Assurances Group in 2005, as assistant to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer responsible for Innovation, Property Management, Legal Affairs and Information Systems. Since 2011, she has been responsible for data protection projects at CNP Assurances. She also serves at FCPE Actions CNP (corporate mutual fund) as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Pierre-Rene Lemas Mr. Pierre-Rene Lemas has been Director and Representative of Caisse des Depots et Consignations at CNP assurances S.A. since June 2, 2014 at CNP Assurances S.A. He is Member of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee at the Company. He served as Deputy Prefect of the Dordogne department, followed by the Val-de- Marne department (1981-1983); Member of the Office of the Home Affairs Minister (1983), then Technical Advisor in charge of decentralization and deconcentration (1984-1986); Deputy Director of Overseas Departments at the Ministry for Overseas Departments and Territories (1986-1988); Advisor to the Home Affairs Minister, Director of the Office of the Secretary of State in charge of Local Authorities (1988), then Director General of Local Authorities at the Home Affairs Ministry (1989-1992); Prefect of the Aisne departement (1992-1994); Deputy Director for Territorial Development and Regional Action (1994-1995); Director of Housing and Construction at the Ministry of Housing (1995-1998); Director General of Urban Development, Housing and Construction at the Ministry of Public Works (1998-2000); Director General of Administration at the Home Affairs Ministry (2000-2003); Prefect of Corsica, Prefect of Southern Corsica (2003-2006); Prefect of Lorraine Region, Prefect of Moselle (2006-2007), Director of Journaux Officiels (legal gazettes) (2007-2008), then Director General of Paris Habitat (2008-2011), Director of the Office of the President of the French Senate (2011-2012); General Secretary to the French President (2012-2014). He has been Chief Executive Officer of the Caisse des Depots Group since May 21, 2014. He completed postgraduate degree in Public law, and has been a graduate of Institut d’etudes politiques de Paris and Ecole nationale d’administration

Florence Lustman Ms. Florence Lustman has been Director and Representative of Sopassure at CNP Assurances S.A. since September 1, 2015. . She is Member of the Audit and Risk Committee at the Company. She began her career in 1985 as Insurance inspector at France’s insurance supervisor (Commission de controle des assurances, now known as ACPR) and rose to become its General Secretary in 2000. In 2004, she was appointed Insurance Comptroller General before becoming Director of the department of Insurance Auditors in 2006. In 2008, Ms. Lustman headed up the Interministerial programme to tackle Alzheimer’s disease in France and promote awareness of the programme abroad. She is heavily involved in European and international regulatory, accounting, and actuarial bodies, and was a founding member of CEIOPS (which became EIOPA in 2011). She was Member of the Executive Committee of AIS between 2006 and 2007. In December 2012, Ms. Lustman was appointed Inspector General at La Banque Postale and member of its Executive Committee, before becoming Chief Financial Officer in April 2014 in charge of front office operations, ALM, accounting, management control, capital management, balance sheet management, tax, real estate and purchasing. She graduated from Ecole Polytechnique, Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and Institut des actuaires francais.

Olivier Mareuse Mr. Olivier Mareuse has been Director of CNP Assurances S.A. since April 25, 2013. He is Member of the Audit and Risk Committee at the Strategy Committee at the Company. After serving as Technical and Financial Director of the Group Insurance Division of CNP Assurances (1989-1990), he was appointed as an advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of CNP Assurances in 1991. In 1993, he was named Director of Strategy, Budget Control and Investor Relations, with responsibility for the Group’s IPO, before becoming Chief Investment Officer of CNP Assurances in 1998. Mr. Mareuse has been Director of the Savings Funds Division of Caisse des Depots since September 1, 2016 and is Member of the Management Committees of Caisse des Depots and the Group. He previously served as the Caisse des Depots Group’s Finance Director as from December 15, 2010. He is a graduate of Institut d’études politiques de Paris and Ecole nationale d’administration.

Francois Perol Mr. Francois Perol has been Director of CNP Assurances S.A. since April 21, 2009. He is also a Member of Company's Remuneration and Nominating Committee. He began his career at the French Inspectorate of Finance in 1990. In 1994, he was appointed Deputy Secretary General of the Interministerial Committee for Industrial Restructuring (CIRI). In 1996, he was appointed Director of the Financial Markets unit at the French Treasury. From 1999 to 2001, he was Secretary General of the Club de Paris, responsible for international debt negotiations. He was Deputy Director of Business Financing and Development at the French Treasury in 2001, before being appointed Deputy Director of the Office of Francis Mer, Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry in 2002, and Deputy Director of the Office of Nicolas Sarkozy, Minister of State and Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry in 2004. In 2005, he was appointed managing partner of Rothschild & Cie. In May 2007, he was appointed Deputy Secretary-General to the office of the French President. From March 2 to August 1, 2009, he held the positions of Chairman of the Management Board of Caisse Nationale des Caisses d’Epargne and Chief Executive Officer of Banque Federale des Banques Populaires. Since August 1, 2009, Mr. Perol has been Chairman of the Management Board of BPCE. He graduated from HEC, Institut d’etudes politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Franck Silvent Mr. Franck Silvent has been Director of CNP Assurances S.A. since July 10, 2007. He is Member of the Company's Strategy Committee. He previously served as a Member of the Company’s Supervisory Board from April 25, 2007. He began his career as an Inspecteur des Finances at the Ministry of the Economy and Finance in 1998. In 2002, he joined Caisse des Depots as Deputy Director of Strategy, Finance, Management Control and Accounting. In 2005, he was appointed Finance, Strategy and Development Director and Member of the Management Board of Compagnie des Alpes, before becoming the company’s Deputy Executive Director in 2009. In 2013, he rejoined Caisse des Depots as Director of the Finance, Strategy and Investments Division. He graduated from Institut d’Etudes Politiques and Ecole Nationale d’Administration.

Philippe Wahl Mr. Philippe Wahl has been Director of CNP Assurances S.A. since February 22, 2011. He is Member of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee at the Company. He began his career in 1984 as Auditor and maitre des requetes (Counsel) at the Conseil d’Etat. In 1986, he was advisor to the President of the French Securities and Exchange Commission (COB), and in 1989, he joined the office of Prime Minister Michel Rocard as technical advisor responsible for economic, financial and tax affairs. In 1991, he served as advisor to the Chairman of Compagnie Bancaire, before being appointed member of the Steering Committee in 1992 and Deputy Chief Executive Offi cer in 1994. In 1997, he took responsibility for specialized financial services at Paribas and became a member of the Executive Committee. In 1999, Mr. Wahl was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Caisse Nationale des Caisses d’Epargne (CNCE). As such, he was appointed Chairman of Sopassure, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ecureuil Assurances IARD and member of the Supervisory Board of CDC IXIS and CNP Assurances. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Havas group in 2005, and became Vice-Chairman of the Bollore group in 2006. In January 2007, Mr. Wahl joined Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) as Managing Director for France. In March 2008, he was appointed as an advisor to the RBS Global Banking and Markets Board in London. In December 2008, he became Chief Executive Officer of RBS for France, Belgium and Luxembourg. In January 2011, he was appointed Chairman of the Management Board of La Banque Postale and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of La Poste. Mr. Wahl has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of La Poste since September 2013. He graduated from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole nationale d’administration. He holds a postgraduate degree in monetary and financial economics.

Bertrand Walckenaer Mr. Bertrand Walckenaer has been Director and Representative of the French State at CNP Assurances S.A. since March 17, 2016. A Chief Engineer for Bridges, Waterways and Forests, Mr. Walckenaer began his career with the Civil Aviation unit of the French Treasury (2007 to 2009). After spending a year as Logistics Manager at Pouma Hospital in Cameroon, in October 210 he returned to the French Treasury to take up a position as rapporteur to the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Industrial Restructuring (CIRI), before becoming Head of the Investment, Financial Crime Prevention and Economic and Financial Sanctions Office (August 2012 to June 2014). Between June 2014 and February 2016, he served as Deputy Director of the Office of the Secretary of State for External Trade, Tourism and French Citizens Living Abroad (Fleur Pellerin then Matthias Fekl). Since February 2016, Mr. Walckenaer has been Director of Services and Finance Sector Investments at the State Investment Agency (APE). He graduated from Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon and Ecole Nationale du Genie Rural, des Eaux et Forets.

Remy Weber Mr. Remy Weber has been Director at CNP Assurances S.A. since November 6, 2013. He is also Member of the Strategy Committee within the company. He began his career in the Large Corporates Division of Banque Francaise du Commerce Exterieur (BFCE), before taking up a position as advisor in the International Affairs department of the French Treasury. He was subsequently given responsibility for developing and monitoring government policy in the area of credit insurance, export financing and foreign exchange guarantees (Coface), before joining Financiere BFCE in 1990 as Deputy Director, Investments and M&A. In 1993, Mr. Weber joined the CIC-Credit Mutuel Group where he held various management positions before becoming Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CIC Lyonnaise de Banque, member of the CIC Group Management Board (from 2002 to 2010) and then Member of the Group Executive Committee. Mr. Weber has been Chairman of the Management Board of La Banque Postale, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Financial Services at La Poste since October 15, 2013. He is a graduated of Institut d’etudes politiques d’Aix en Provence and HEC.

Marcia Campbell Ms. Marcia Campbell has served as Independent Director of CNP Assurances S.A. since February 22, 2011. She is also Member of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee and the Strategy Committee. She began her career in 1982 working as an advisor for Proudfoot Plc International Management consultants and became Chief Executive Officer for the UK in 1988. In 1990, before becoming Director of Operations and Chief Executive Officer for Asia-Pacific between 2004 and 2010, she joined Standard Life Plc where she occupied a number of senior positions, including Director of Sales Development (1990-1993), Director of Customer Services (1993-1996), and General Advisor and Director of Business Services (1996-2004). She was Director of Operations at Ignis Asset Management, a subsidiary of Phoenix Group Plc between 2010 and March 2012. She then chaired the Scottish Government’s Advisory Committee for Environmental Strategy until 2014. Ms. Campbell is a director of a number of companies outside France. She holds a degree in French, Business and History of Art from the University of Edinburgh and an MBA degree from the Open University.

Stephane Pallez Ms. Stephane Pallez has been Independent Director of CNP Assurances S.A. since April 5, 2011. She is Chairman of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee and Member of the Strategy Committee within the Company. She began her career in 1984 and served as a Technical Advisor on industrial matters in the Office of the Minister for the Economy and Finance between 1991 and 1993. She spent time at the Treasury department as Deputy Director of Insurance between 1995 and 1998, and Deputy Director in charge of State Investments between 1998 and 2000. She was appointed head of European and International Affairs at the Treasury department in 2000 and in this capacity served as Chairman of the Club de Paris and a director of the EIB. In April 2004, Ms. Pallez was appointed as Deputy Chief Financial Officer at France Telecom Orange, with responsibility for financing and treasury strategy, cash management, tax, internal audit, risk management, internal control, fraud prevention, and financial reporting. Between 2011 and January 2015, she was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Caisse Centrale de Reassurance. Ms. Pallez has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of La Française des Jeux since November 2014. She is also Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Strategy Committee of CNP Assurances. She graduated from Institut d’etudes politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.