Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CNTP.NS)
CNTP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
279.90INR
10:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sajjan Bhajanka
|63
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Hari Agarwal
|2017
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board,
|
Arun Julasaria
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sundeep Jhunjhunwala
|2013
|Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary, IR Contact Officer
|
Sanjay Agarwal
|53
|2011
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Prem Bhajanka
|2011
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Vishnu Khemani
|61
|2011
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Ajay Baldawa
|56
|2016
|Executive Director(Technical)
|
Nikita Bansal
|2017
|Whole Time Director
|
Keshav Bhajanka
|2016
|Executive Director
|
Vijay Chhibber
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Joginder Dua
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Debanjan Mandal
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Sunil Mitra
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Asit Pal
|65
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Santanu Ray
|68
|2011
|Independent Director
|
Mamta Binani
|41
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Mangi Jain
|84
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sajjan Bhajanka
|Shri. Sajjan Bhajanka is an Executive Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Century Plyboards India Ltd. He is a commerce graduate having 33 years of experience in plywood, ferro-silicon and cement industries. He has been associated with the company since 1986 and has played a key role in the progress of the company. Sri Bhajanka is also a Director of Cement Manufacturing Co Ltd., Century International Impex Ltd., Century Plyboards (Meghalaya) Ltd., Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd., Meghalaya Power Ltd., Puri Ports Ltd., Century Sumeru Development Ltd., Century Sumeru Infrastructure Ltd, Makui Properties Pvt. Ltd., Century Crop Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Sriram Merchants Pvt. Ltd., Sriram Vanijya Pvt. Ltd., Pacific Plywoods Pvt. Ltd., Apnapan Viniyog Pvt. Ltd., Ara Suppliers Pvt. Ltd., Adonis Vyaper Pvt. Ltd., Arham Sales Pvt. Ltd., Shyam Century Multi Projects Pvt. Ltd., Star India Cement Ltd., Star Ferro and Cement Ltd. and Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd.
|
Hari Agarwal
|Shri. Hari Prasad Agarwal has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company effective June 1st, 2017. He was Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Non-Independent Director of Century Plyboards India Ltd. He is a prominent figure in this field. He is in charge of the total financial part of the company and the day today administration. He is associated with different social and trade related organizations.
|
Arun Julasaria
|Shri. Arun Kumar Julasaria is the Chief Financial Officer of CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LTD., Since October 30, 2013.
|
Sundeep Jhunjhunwala
|Mr. Sundeep Jhunjhunwala is Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary, IR Contact Officer of CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LTD., Effective from October 30, 2013.
|
Sanjay Agarwal
|Shri. Sanjay Agarwal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Century Plyboards India Ltd. He has been in the management of Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd. (CMCL), a subsidiary of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. He has played a key role in the growth of the said subsidiary.The Board of Directors of CMCL had appointed him nonexecutive Director on 16th November, 2002. He is on the Board of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. He is a commerce graduate having 25 years of experience in fields. He has been associated with the company since incorporation and has been the driving force behind marketing of 'Century' brand.
|
Prem Bhajanka
|Shri. Prem Kumar Bhajanka is Managing Director, Executive Director of Century Plyboards India Ltd. Mr. Bhajanka is a commerce graduate. He has an experience of over 34 years in plywood industry. He is Director of Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd., Star India Cement Ltd., Namchic Tea Estates Pvt. Ltd., Lal Pahar Tea Estates Pvt. Ltd., Auro Sundram Ply and Door Pvt. Ltd. and Meghalaya Power Ltd. and Managing Director of Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd.
|
Vishnu Khemani
|Shri. Vishnu Khemani is Managing Director, Executive Director of CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LTD. Mr. Khemani’s association with Century Group dates back to the time when Sharon Veneers Pvt. Ltd. and Sharon Wood Industries Pvt. Ltd merged together. A graduate in commerce stream, he is looked up as an icon of the plywood industry with 34 years of experience.
|
Ajay Baldawa
|Shri. Ajay Baldawa is an Executive Director(Technical) of Century Plyboards India Ltd. He is a B. E. (Engg.) and M. Tech. from IIT having 27 years of technical experience in plywood industry. He has been associated with the company since 1994.
|
Nikita Bansal
|
Keshav Bhajanka
|Shri. Keshav Bhajanka has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company. He graduated in Accounting and Finance.
|
Vijay Chhibber
|
Joginder Dua
|Shri. Joginder Pal Dua is appointed as Independent Director of the Company. He holds a degree law in Economics. He has also served as a General Manager in Oriental Bank of Commerce.
|
Debanjan Mandal
|Shri. Debanjan Mandal serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from 1st August, 2017. He is a Partner in Fox&Mandal.
|
Sunil Mitra
|Shri. Sunil Mitra has been appointed as Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from 3rd August, 2017. He chaired a committee in the Planning Commission between Oct 2011 and Aug 2012.
|
Asit Pal
|Mr. Asit Pal is an Independent Director of Century Plyboards India Ltd., since March 30, 2012. He is a Chartered Accountant. He possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in the field of banking, finance and risk management. He has worked for 30 years in Bank of Baroda in corporate credit, risk management, etc. and 4 years in Bank’s UK/Brussels operations and 2 years in Corporation Bank as Executive Director. He was associated with IBA as member of various committees like, Fair Practice Code, Risk Management Committee of implementation of Basel II, Banking Code & Standards Board of India, Banker’s Group on Basel II. He is also a Director of Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company Limited.
|
Santanu Ray
|Shri. Santanu Ray is an Independent Director of Century Plyboards India Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant having vast experience in the fi eld of research and education, besides accounting and finance. He has been the Chief Mentor at various business schools like B P Poddar Institute of Management & Technology, Bengal Institute of Business Studies, NSHM Knowledge Campus and ICFAI Business School. Sri Ray has worked as a Manager and Consultant with Tata Steel, Avantis Pharma in France, B.K Birla Group of Companies, Zydus Cadila and B. P. Poddar Group. He is also a Director of Star Ferro and Cement Ltd., Megha Technical & Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd.
|
Mamta Binani
|Smt. Mamta Binani is Non-Executive Independent Director of CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LTD., Effective from July 24, 2014. She is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India with over 14 years of experience in corporate consultation & advisory, covering Due Diligence, Secretarial & Legal functions, Formation of Joint Ventures, Drafting of SPA & Corporate Governance. She is a member of the Expert Committee of Direct Taxes, Company Law & Economic Affairs of the Indian Chamber of Commerce besides several other social and welfare organisations.
|
Mangi Jain
|Shri. Mangi Lal Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of Century Plyboards India Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant. He has an experience over 57 years and has worked in senior positions with various companies of repute. Sri Jain is also Director of Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd., Megha Technical & Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Auro Sundram Ply & Door Pvt. Ltd., Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd., Meghalaya Power Ltd., Zenith Exports Ltd., NE Hills Hydro Ltd. and Star Ferro and Cement Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sajjan Bhajanka
|6,000,000
|
Hari Agarwal
|3,000,000
|
Arun Julasaria
|--
|
Sundeep Jhunjhunwala
|--
|
Sanjay Agarwal
|6,000,000
|
Prem Bhajanka
|3,600,000
|
Vishnu Khemani
|6,000,000
|
Ajay Baldawa
|4,250,400
|
Nikita Bansal
|--
|
Keshav Bhajanka
|--
|
Vijay Chhibber
|--
|
Joginder Dua
|--
|
Debanjan Mandal
|--
|
Sunil Mitra
|--
|
Asit Pal
|--
|
Santanu Ray
|--
|
Mamta Binani
|--
|
Mangi Jain
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sajjan Bhajanka
|0
|0
|
Hari Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Arun Julasaria
|0
|0
|
Sundeep Jhunjhunwala
|0
|0
|
Sanjay Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Prem Bhajanka
|0
|0
|
Vishnu Khemani
|0
|0
|
Ajay Baldawa
|0
|0
|
Nikita Bansal
|0
|0
|
Keshav Bhajanka
|0
|0
|
Vijay Chhibber
|0
|0
|
Joginder Dua
|0
|0
|
Debanjan Mandal
|0
|0
|
Sunil Mitra
|0
|0
|
Asit Pal
|0
|0
|
Santanu Ray
|0
|0
|
Mamta Binani
|0
|0
|
Mangi Jain
|0
|0