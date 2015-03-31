Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CNTP.NS)

Name Description

Sajjan Bhajanka Shri. Sajjan Bhajanka is an Executive Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Century Plyboards India Ltd. He is a commerce graduate having 33 years of experience in plywood, ferro-silicon and cement industries. He has been associated with the company since 1986 and has played a key role in the progress of the company. Sri Bhajanka is also a Director of Cement Manufacturing Co Ltd., Century International Impex Ltd., Century Plyboards (Meghalaya) Ltd., Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd., Meghalaya Power Ltd., Puri Ports Ltd., Century Sumeru Development Ltd., Century Sumeru Infrastructure Ltd, Makui Properties Pvt. Ltd., Century Crop Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Sriram Merchants Pvt. Ltd., Sriram Vanijya Pvt. Ltd., Pacific Plywoods Pvt. Ltd., Apnapan Viniyog Pvt. Ltd., Ara Suppliers Pvt. Ltd., Adonis Vyaper Pvt. Ltd., Arham Sales Pvt. Ltd., Shyam Century Multi Projects Pvt. Ltd., Star India Cement Ltd., Star Ferro and Cement Ltd. and Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd.

Hari Agarwal Shri. Hari Prasad Agarwal has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company effective June 1st, 2017. He was Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Non-Independent Director of Century Plyboards India Ltd. He is a prominent figure in this field. He is in charge of the total financial part of the company and the day today administration. He is associated with different social and trade related organizations.

Arun Julasaria Shri. Arun Kumar Julasaria is the Chief Financial Officer of CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LTD., Since October 30, 2013.

Sundeep Jhunjhunwala Mr. Sundeep Jhunjhunwala is Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary, IR Contact Officer of CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LTD., Effective from October 30, 2013.

Sanjay Agarwal Shri. Sanjay Agarwal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Century Plyboards India Ltd. He has been in the management of Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd. (CMCL), a subsidiary of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. He has played a key role in the growth of the said subsidiary.The Board of Directors of CMCL had appointed him nonexecutive Director on 16th November, 2002. He is on the Board of Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. He is a commerce graduate having 25 years of experience in fields. He has been associated with the company since incorporation and has been the driving force behind marketing of 'Century' brand.

Prem Bhajanka Shri. Prem Kumar Bhajanka is Managing Director, Executive Director of Century Plyboards India Ltd. Mr. Bhajanka is a commerce graduate. He has an experience of over 34 years in plywood industry. He is Director of Cement Manufacturing Company Ltd., Star India Cement Ltd., Namchic Tea Estates Pvt. Ltd., Lal Pahar Tea Estates Pvt. Ltd., Auro Sundram Ply and Door Pvt. Ltd. and Meghalaya Power Ltd. and Managing Director of Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd.

Vishnu Khemani Shri. Vishnu Khemani is Managing Director, Executive Director of CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LTD. Mr. Khemani’s association with Century Group dates back to the time when Sharon Veneers Pvt. Ltd. and Sharon Wood Industries Pvt. Ltd merged together. A graduate in commerce stream, he is looked up as an icon of the plywood industry with 34 years of experience.

Ajay Baldawa Shri. Ajay Baldawa is an Executive Director(Technical) of Century Plyboards India Ltd. He is a B. E. (Engg.) and M. Tech. from IIT having 27 years of technical experience in plywood industry. He has been associated with the company since 1994.

Keshav Bhajanka Shri. Keshav Bhajanka has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company. He graduated in Accounting and Finance.

Joginder Dua Shri. Joginder Pal Dua is appointed as Independent Director of the Company. He holds a degree law in Economics. He has also served as a General Manager in Oriental Bank of Commerce.

Debanjan Mandal Shri. Debanjan Mandal serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from 1st August, 2017. He is a Partner in Fox&Mandal.

Sunil Mitra Shri. Sunil Mitra has been appointed as Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from 3rd August, 2017. He chaired a committee in the Planning Commission between Oct 2011 and Aug 2012.

Asit Pal Mr. Asit Pal is an Independent Director of Century Plyboards India Ltd., since March 30, 2012. He is a Chartered Accountant. He possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in the field of banking, finance and risk management. He has worked for 30 years in Bank of Baroda in corporate credit, risk management, etc. and 4 years in Bank’s UK/Brussels operations and 2 years in Corporation Bank as Executive Director. He was associated with IBA as member of various committees like, Fair Practice Code, Risk Management Committee of implementation of Basel II, Banking Code & Standards Board of India, Banker’s Group on Basel II. He is also a Director of Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company Limited.

Santanu Ray Shri. Santanu Ray is an Independent Director of Century Plyboards India Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant having vast experience in the fi eld of research and education, besides accounting and finance. He has been the Chief Mentor at various business schools like B P Poddar Institute of Management & Technology, Bengal Institute of Business Studies, NSHM Knowledge Campus and ICFAI Business School. Sri Ray has worked as a Manager and Consultant with Tata Steel, Avantis Pharma in France, B.K Birla Group of Companies, Zydus Cadila and B. P. Poddar Group. He is also a Director of Star Ferro and Cement Ltd., Megha Technical & Engineers Pvt. Ltd. and Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd.

Mamta Binani Smt. Mamta Binani is Non-Executive Independent Director of CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LTD., Effective from July 24, 2014. She is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India with over 14 years of experience in corporate consultation & advisory, covering Due Diligence, Secretarial & Legal functions, Formation of Joint Ventures, Drafting of SPA & Corporate Governance. She is a member of the Expert Committee of Direct Taxes, Company Law & Economic Affairs of the Indian Chamber of Commerce besides several other social and welfare organisations.