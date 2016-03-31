Coal India Ltd (COAL.BO)

Name Description

Chandan Dey Shri. Chandan Kumar Dey is Director - Finance of the Company. Prior to joining Coal India Limited on 1st March, 2015, Shri Dey served Eastern Coalfields Limited as Director (Finance) from 01.02.2013 to 28.02.2015. Shri Dey completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya in 1975 and graduated from Calcutta University in Commerce with Honours in Accountancy in the year 1978. Shri Dey is a Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant. Shri Dey has wide experience of over 34 years and served in different organisations of repute including Lovelock & Lewes, Dunlop India Limited, NICCO Group, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited and Oil India Limited. During his professional career Shri Dey headed the Accounts, Treasury, Taxation and Internal Audit functions and served as Chief Finance Officer. Shri Dey also headed the operations of Balmer Lawrie (UK) Limited for 3 years as Chief Operating officer based in United Kingdom. Shri Dey has travelled extensively within India and Foreign countries like UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, USA, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE and the Central Asian Republic on official assignments. Shri Dey is interested in reading books and loves music. He holds Directorship at Eastern Coalfields Ltd and South-eastern Coalfields Ltd. From 1st June’15, Sri. Dey is holding an additional charge of Chairman cum Managing Director of Eastern Coalfields Ltd.

R. Mohan Das Shri. R. Mohan Das serves as Director - Personnel & Industrial Relations, Executive Director of Coal India Limited. He holds a post graduate degree in social work from Madurai University. Shri Das has also participated in the Advanced Management Programme at Queens College, Cambridge, United Kingdom and the Management Development programme at Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, United States of America. Shri Das began his professional career over three decades ago with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited in their human resources department. In the course of his career at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Shri Das is credited with various human resource initiatives such as introduction of an Integrated Human Resource Information System to usher in the concept of paper-less office in Nagpur unit and was involved in development and piloting E-Enabled Performance Management System for officers with linkage to balance scorecard during his stint in the Bhopal office. Prior to joining our Company, Shri Das was the General Manager (Personnel & Administration) of the state owned Madras Fertilizers Limited, where he concluded long pending promotion policy agreement with unions. Shri Das has undergone training as a lead auditor for the ISO Quality System and lead assessor for Total Quality Management. As Director (Personnel & Industrial Relations) of our Company, Shri Das is responsible for formulation and implementation of personnel policies of our Company. He holds Directorship at Western Coalfields Ltd and Central Coalfields Ltd.

Reena Puri Ms. Reena Sinha Puri serves as Part Time Official Director of the Company. She is Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Coal.

Shyam Prasad Shri. Shyam Nandan Prasad is Director - Marketing, Director of the Company, effective 1st February, 2016. Shri. Prasad is an MBA (Marketing) and has joined as Management Trainee (Marketing) in the year 1982 in Coal India Limited. He has been working in the field of marketing for more than 33 years and gained experience from working in the mines - pit heads, coal stock yards, CHPs etc. and to Corporate Office of subsidiaries. He has worked in CIL subsidiaries of Central Coalfields Limited, Western Coalfields Limited and South Eastern Coalfields Limited on various positions including General Manager (S&M) before joining as Director (Marketing) in Coal India Limited. He holds Directorship at Northern Coalfields Limited and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited.

Vinod Thakral Shri. Vinod Kumar Thakral has been appointed as Non-Official Part Time Director of Coal India Ltd., with effect September 6th, 2017.

Satish Agnihotri Dr. Satish Balaram Agnihotri is Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Agnihotri is an IAS officer of Odisha cadre from 1980 batch. He has done his Master’s degree in Physics followed by M.Tech in Environment Science and Engineering from IIT, Bombay. He later did an MA in Rural Development followed by a Ph.D on sex ratio patterns in Indian Population from School of Development Studies, University of East Anglia, Norwich UK. Dr. Satish B. Agnihotri retired as Secretary (Coordination & Public Grievances), Cabinet Secretariat. Prior to this he was Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture discharging the role of Financial Advisor and Director General of Shipping during 2010-12. He has worked as Joint Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, Transport Commissioner, Odisha and Secretary, Women and Child Development and General Administration Department. He was Vice Chairman, Cuttack Urban Development Authority, CEO of Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency, Director Industries and District Magistrate in Dhenkanal District. He also worked with UNICEF, Kolkata as Consultant on Child Nutrition and Health. Dr. Agnihotri has been appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited with effect from 28th March 2015.

Vinod Jain Shri. Vinod Jain is Independent Director of the Company. Shri. Jain is commerce graduate with Honours from Shri. Ram College of Commerce in 1976 and passed LLB in 1979. Shri. Jain passed CA Intermediate Examination in November’1977 with 7th Rank in all India Merit List, Final Examination in November’1979 with 13th Rank on All India merit list and became a Fellow Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He qualified in Company Secretary Examination in December 1979 and became a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is also a qualified in Cost Accountant exam in the year 1983 and became a Fellow Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He is a Diploma holder in Information System Audit(DISA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2004. CA Vinod Jain has about 38 years of experience in the field of Taxation, Audit, Accounting, Finance, Banking, Law Education and strategic planning and business management. Shri. Vinod Jain started his career with Apollo Tyres Limited & BST Limited belonging to Apollo Group of Companies. He is Managing Partner of Vinod Kumar & Associates, Chartered Accountants from February 1980 to till date. He was a Statutory Auditor of different Banks and Insurance Companies. He worked as Legal Representative and Attorney of various clients before Securities Appellate Tribunal(SAT), Board of Industrial and Financial Reconstruction(BIFR), Appellate Authority under Sick Industrial Companies Act, Company Law Board and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal(ITAT).He is also Chairman of Inmacs Management Services Limited. Shri Jain was the Chairman of Northern India Regional Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India from September’1983 to September’1984 and also served as its Secretary(1982-83) and Treasurer (1984-1985).He was a Central Council Member of’ The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’ from 1998 to 2004 and 2007 to 2013 and supervised as a Member of the Council, Investigat

D. Panigrahi Dr. D. C. Panigrahi is Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Panigrahi obtained his B. Tech in Mining Engineering in 1984 from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad. Subsequently he did his M. Tech in Mining Engineering in 1990, M. Tech in Industrial Engineering and Management in 1992 from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad. He did his Ph. D in Mining Engineering from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad in the year 1994. After graduating from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad he served as Assistant Manager in coal mines of Tata Iron and Steel Company Limited for a period of 3½ years, as Scientist in erstwhile Central Mining Research Institute, Dhanbad, a CSIR lab., for a period of 4½ years and subsequently joined as Assistant Professor in the Department of Mining Engineering, ISM, Dhanbad in 1992. In 1998 he was promoted to Professor in Mining Engineering. He was the Chairman, IIT Joint Entrance Examination during 2004-2007 from ISM, Dhanbad. He was Head, Department of Mining Engineering, Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad from 2007 to 2010. He took over as Director, Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad on 9th September 2011. He specializes in mine ventilation, mine fire control, coal bed methane and other areas related to underground mine environmental engineering. During his period of work, he has executed 13 major research projects as Project Leader and Coordinator, and submitted the reports as single/main author. He has published 120 research papers in the areas of mine ventilation, coal bed methane and sub-surface mine environmental engineering. He has edited a book containing 64 papers of reputed authors from 9 countries and the book has been published by A. A. Balkema, Rotterdam, Netherlands in 2001.

Khanindra Pathak Dr. Khanindra Pathak is Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Pathak is currently working as Professor & Head, Department of Mining Engineering, IIT (Kharagpur). He is B. Tech. in Mining Machinery from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad in 1983 and M. Tech. in Opencast Mining from Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad in 1989. Dr. Pathak is Diploma holder in Mining Engineering from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London. He has also done Ph.D in Mining Engineering in the year 1996 from Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London. Dr. Pathak worked as ‘Assistant Plant Manager(E2)’ in Neyveli Lignite Corporation, Neyveli for two years from 1983 to 1985. He started his career as ‘Graduate Engineer’ in Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Coal India Ltd., Ranchi in the year 1986. He worked as Research Scholar at Imperial College of Science Technology and Medicine, London during October’1993 to November’1996. He worked as Lecturer in Department of Mining Machinery at Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad from Sept.’1987 to Sept.’1998 and then he became Assistant Professor in the same institution from Sept.’1998 to November’2000. He was Associate Professor at Department of Mining Engineering, IIT, Kharagpur for 3 years from November’2000 to July’2003. At present Dr. Pathak is continuing as Professor & Head, Department of Mining Engineering, IIT (Kharagpur). Dr. Pathak has been conferred with many honours/awards and he has also written many books and journals in Mining.