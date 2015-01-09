Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)

Name Description

V.G. Siddhartha Shri. V.G. Siddhartha is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the company. He holds a bachelors degree in arts from the University of Mysore. V.G. Siddhartha has a long association with coffee, given the family’s interests in coffee plantations in Southern India for more than 130 years, and he has an experience of approximately 22 years in the coffee business. He set up CDGL in 1993 to export coffee beans and later forayed into coffee retailing in different formats in India. He also set up his own stock broking firm, Sivan & Co., at Bengaluru. He was recognized as “The Entrepreneur of the Year” by Economic Times in September 2003. In 2014, he was awarded with ‘ET Retail Hall of Fame’ for his contribution to the growth in retail sector.

R. Ram Mohan Shri. R. Ram Mohan is Chief Financial Officer of the company. since January 9, 2015. He is a chartered accountant by profession. He took over as the managing director of SLL on September 26, 2011 and is its nonexecutive chairman since May 4, 2015. He has been associated with us since his appointment to TDL on April 11, 2007. Prior to joining us, he has held senior management positions at Madura Coats Limited, Hindustan Motors Limited and Caterpillar India Private Limited. He has over 30 years of industrial experience in commercial, manufacturing and business operation segments. His core strengths include finance, project management and business development. During the financial year 2014, he was paid a gross compensation of `9.04 million

Venu Madhav Mr. Venu Madhav is Chief Executive Officer of CDG subsidiary of the company. He holds a masters degree in management studies from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. Further, he has completed a programme in advanced management conducted by the Harvard Business School. He joined CDGL on September 1, 1996 in the export division and contributed significantly to make it one of the largest exporters of coffee. Subsequently, he worked in corporate planning and FMCG divisions. He moved as Head of Operations for Café Network outlets in 2004 and was instrumental in setting up systems processes, people talent and growth levers for Café Coffee Day. He was elevated as the chief operating officer in 2010 and subsequently as chief executive officer of CDGL in 2014. During the financial year 2014, he was paid a gross compensation of `5.80 million.

Bidisha Nagaraj Ms. Bidisha Nagaraj is Group President Marketing for Coffee Day. since October 29, 2014. She is a postgraduate in mass communication from Bangalore University. She is a marketing leader in consumer, retail and technology marketing. Bidisha has significant work experience spans across established organizations and brands such as Intel Technology India Private Limited, Google India Private Limited and Café Coffee Day as well as in the capacity of a consultant to Spring Leaf Retail Private Limited (which operates the brand “Mast Kalandar”) and Serendipity Infolabs Private Limited (which operates the brand “TaxiForSure”). Her focus has been towards developing marketing and business strategy, identifying and developing new consumer segments, gaining marketing insights as well as brand stewardship. Since she joined our Company in financial year 2015, she was not paid any remuneration during the financial year 2014.

Sadananda Poojary Mr. Sadananda Poojary is Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. since April 1, 2014 and has been associated with us since his appointment as the Company Secretary of CDGL on February 25, 1997. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce from the Mangalore University. He is an experienced cost and works accountant and Company Secretary (ACS). Prior to joining us, he was working with Karnataka State Finance Corporation for six years. He has over 28 years of experience spanning highest standards of corporate governance, overseeing compliances of all statutory requirements, ensuring timely filings as required under various statutes, rules and regulations. He is responsible for overseeing all legal affairs and corporate social responsibility in our Company. He monitors changes in relevant regulations and regulatory environment as applicable to our Company. During the financial year 2014, he was paid a gross compensation of `1.94 million.

Balachandar Natarajan Mr. Balachandar Natarajan is Group Head of Human Resources of the company. Since January 24, 2012. He holds a masters degree in arts (social work) from the University of Madras and a masters degree in science by research from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. Prior to joining us, he has been associated with organisations such as General Electric International Inc. and Wipro GE Healthcare Private Limited. He has significant work experience in the field of human resources and has led teams across multiple industry verticals across Asia. During the financial year 2014, he was paid a gross compensation of `9.77 million.

Jayraj Hubli Mr. Jayraj C. Hubli Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer of CDGL Subsidiary of the company. He is a chartered accountant with nearly 30 years of experience. Prior to joining us, he was with Karnataka State Finance Corporation. He has been with us for over 20 years since his appointment to Sivan & Co. on November 15, 1994 and subsequently his appointment to CDGL on July 7, 2000. Through his roles, he oversees financial parameters and processes. Over the years with us, he has been involved in developing financial forecasting models, analyzing underlying trends, monitoring financial performance, implementing strategic business plans, corporate finance and overseeing issuance of financial statements. During the financial year 2014, he was paid a gross compensation of `5.36 million.

Venkatesh M, Mr. Venkatesh M, is Director of CDHRPL subsidiary of the company. He holds a masters degree in arts (economics) from the University of Mysore. He has been associated with us since his appointment to CDGL on December 7, 1993. He currently heads our luxury resorts business and is involved in the operations of the resorts as well as strategy development for upcoming properties. Prior to this, he was the operational head of Café Network outlets retail chain. During the financial year 2014, he was paid a gross compensation of `1.68 million.

D. Sankaranarayanan D. Sankaranarayanan is Head of Vending Division - CDGL subsidiary of the company, He holds a bachelors degree in mining engineering from the Banaras Hindu University and a post graduate diploma in business management from Xavier Labour Relations Institute, Jamshedpur. He heads the vending division at CDGL. Prior to joining us, he worked with organizations like CMC Limited, Wipro Infotech, ICI India Limited and Coca-Cola India. He has been associated with us since his appointment to AHL on February 4, 2002, and has been responsible for setting up the vending division with a well-knit sales team. During the financial year 2014, he was paid a gross compensation of `6.23 million.

V. Shankar Mr. V. Shankar is Director of TDL subsidiary of the company, He holds a bachelors degree in arts (economics) from the Faculty of Arts, University of Madras. He has participated in an executive development programme on the valuation of companies conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru. He has also participated in a management development programme on equity research analysis conducted by the ICFAI Securities Research Center. Further, he has completed a programme on information technology for India from the Association for Overseas Technical Scholarship, Japan. He holds a masters degree in business administration from the Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Madras. He has been associated with us across financial and operational roles since his appointment to Sivan & Co. on November 18, 1993. He is currently involved in the day-to-day operations, management and business development for the Global Village, Bengaluru. During the financial year 2014, he was paid a gross compensation of `5.43 million.

Malavika Hegde Ms. Malavika Hegde is Non-Executive Director of the company. She holds a bachelors degree in commerce from the Bangalore University. She is the wife of V. G. Siddhartha and has significant years of experience in the business of coffee growing, procurement, processing, export and retail. On the basis of the existing experience Malavika Hegde ventured into purchasing the Yelnoorkhan Estate, located in Chikkamagaluru. She is in charge of the overall responsibilities of operating the hospitality business since 2008.

Sanjay Nayar Mr, Sanjay Omprakash Nayar is Nominee Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is on the Board as a nominee of KKR. He holds a bachelors degree in science (mechanical engineering) from University of Delhi and a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He is currently the chief executive officer of KKR India Advisors Private Limited. Prior to joining KKR India Advisors Private Limited in 2009, he has worked with Citigroup for nearly 24 years where he was the chief executive officer for India operations for the period from 2002 to 2009.

Albert Hieronimus Dr. Albert Hieronimus is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company, He holds a diploma in mathematics and a doctorate in business and social sciences, both from the University of Cologne, Germany. He has been on the board of directors of Mindtree since 2006. He has previously been the chairman of the executive board at Bosch Rexroth AG since February 2008 and has over 30 years of experience in the Mannesmann and Bosch group companies. In 2003, he became the chairman of Motor Industries Company Limited.

M.D. Mallya Mr. M.D. Mallya is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelors degree in engineering from the University of Mysore and a postgraduate diploma in industrial management from the Faculty of Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He has been the chairman and managing director of Bank of Baroda and is currently serving on the board of directors of various organizations. Prior to joining the Bank of Baroda, he was the chairman and managing director of the Bank of Maharashtra. He started his banking career from Corporation Bank in August 1976. In a career spanning over 36 years, he has acquired significant experience in the banking sector working at various positions and carrying out various assignments.