Coface SA (COFA.PA)

Name Description

Thibault Surer Mr. Thibault Surer serves as Director of Strategy and Development and member of the Executive Committee since June 13, 2016 at Coface S.A. He began his career in 1987 at Eurosuez-Euroventures. He then completed a course of 15 years at the consulting firm McKinsey & Company where he held positions in international and highly managerial dimension, as a partner of the poles of skills Financial Institutions and Transportation and Logistics. Partner in the private equity fund Astorg Partners from 2010 to 2015, he played a key role in the restructuring of Gras Savoye, the leading French insurance broker. He graduated from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC), alumnus of the London Business School and the Stockholm School of Economics.

Jean Arondel Mr. Jean Arondel is Board Member of Coface SA. He is also Chairman of the Steering and Supervisory Board, Caisse d'Epargne Loire-Centre.

Jean-Paul Dumortier Mr. Jean-Paul Dumortier is Board Member of Coface SA. He graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and from Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire Rives de Paris.

Eric Hemar Mr. Eric Hemar is Board Member of Coface SA. He graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration. Mr. Hemar is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ID Logistics.

Linda Jackson Ms. Linda Jackson is Board Member of Coface SA. She is also Chief Executive Officer of Citroen brand and Member of the Executive Officer of PSA Peugeot Citroen.

Sharon MacBeath Ms. Sharon MacBeath is Board Member of Coface SA. She graduated from University of Glasgow and obtained a Masters degree in Human Resources from La Sorbonne University, and an MBA degree from INSEAD. She is Director of Human Resources at Rexel.

Pascal Marchetti Mr. Pascal Marchetti is Board Member of Coface SA. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire des Alpes.

Martine Odillard Ms. Martine Odillard is Board Member of Coface SA. She graduated from Ecole de la Chambre de Commerce. Ms. Odillard is Chief Executive Officer of Chargeurs Group.

Laurent Roubin Mr. Laurent Roubin is Board Member of Coface SA. He is also Chairman of the Management Board Caisse Epargne Picardie.