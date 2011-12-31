Curro Holdings Ltd (COHJ.J)

Name Description

Santie Botha Ms. Santie Louise Botha has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Curro Holdings Limited with effect from April 1, 2013. Santie is currently the Chancellor of Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University and serves on the boards of Imperial Holdings, Tiger Brands and Famous Brands. Previously she was an executive director at Absa Bank (1996 to 2003) and the executive director for marketing at MTN from 2003 until the end of 2010. In 2010 Santie received the Business Woman of the Year Award.

Chris van der Merwe Dr. Chris Rudolph van der Merwe, Ph.D., is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Curro Holdings Ltd. Chris matriculated at the JG Meiring High School in 1979. He studied education at the Stellenbosch University and completed the degree B.Prim (Ed) at the end of 1983. He accepted his first teaching post at Gene Louw Primary School in the beginning of 1986 and obtained the degree B.Ed (UNISA) in 1988 before becoming Head of Department in 1992. In this year he also obtained the degree M.Ed (cum laude). In 1993 he started a close corporation “SkoolCor” whilst teaching at Gene Louw Primary School. This company produced electronic learning modules as surrogate for textbooks and supplied these to schools nationwide. During 2008, the Shuttleworth Foundation purchased more than 1000 learning modules and today they form an integral part of an Open Source Methodology. Chris became the deputy principal of Fanie Theron Primary School in 1997 and in the same year he obtained a doctorate at the Stellenbosch University. During 1998 Chris founded Curro. During 1999 he constructed Curro Durbanville’s campus and in January 2000 approximately 320 learners started the academic year on this new campus. Since 1999 Chris has been Chief Executive Officer of Curro.

Bernardt van der Linde Mr. Bernardt van der Linde is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Curro Holdings Ltd. Bernardt is a qualified chartered accountant and a CFA Charterholder. He completed his articles and remained as manager in the Financial Services (Banking) division of PricewaterhouseCoopers until 2005. Thereafter he joined Finweek as writer and Head of Companies and Markets. Bernardt joined the PSG Group during 2007 where he has, inter alia, been part of the executive team at Paladin. Bernardt is or has been a non-executive director on the boards of various PSG Groups and Paladin investment companies. Bernardt joined the Curro Board during 2009 as a non-executive director and became Chief Financial Officer during 2011.

Andries Greyling Mr. Andries Jacobus Ferdinandus Greyling is Chief Operating Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director of Curro Holdings Ltd. Andries obtained the BComm Accounting degree at the Rand Afrikaans University (now University of Johannesburg) and thereafter during 1991, qualified as chartered accountant. He completed his articles at KPMG where his clients, as audit manager, included Secunda, manager of Sasol Synthetic Fuels. Thereafter he worked at Sasko (a division of Pioneer Foods), Distell and PricewaterhouseCoopers. During 2000 he joined Media 24, ICG (brand names include INTEC, Damelin) as financial director whereafter he was promoted to financial director of Educor. During 2006 Educor bought a 26% stake in Curro, where Andries and Dr Van der Merwe compiled the expanded business plan upon which Curro’s current growth strategy is based. During 2007 when Naspers disposed of Educor and Curro, Andries acquired a stake in and joined Curro as Financial Director. He is currently responsible for the operations within Curro including Human Resources, IT, facilities and curriculum.

Hendrik Louw Mr. Hendrik Gideon Louw has been appointed as Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director of Curro Holdings Limited, with effect from 29 February 2012. Hennie matriculated at Durbanville High School in 1986. After school, Hennie completed a BAccounting degree at the Stellenbosch University, followed by a CTA and BComm (Hons) at the Rand Afrikaans University (now University of Johannesburg). He completed his articles at Deloitte & Touche and obtained his CA(SA) qualification. After articles, Hennie lectured Auditing at the University of the Western Cape. During 1996, Hennie joined Hospiplan as Group Financial Director, a Group that developed private hospitals across South Africa. He was part of the team that listed the Group during 1997. In 1998 the Group was sold to the Medi-Clinic Group. Hennie joined Educor, a private education company in the Naspers Group, as Managing Director of their distance learning division, ICG, during 1998, and in 2004 was appointed Educor’s Group Managing Director, a position he held until Naspers sold the Group during 2007. After working in the venture capital industry as an investment manager for Mark Shuttleworth’s venture capital firm HBD, Hennie joined Curro during 2010 as Manager: New Business

Merlyn Mehl Professor Merlyn Claude Mehl, Ph.D., has been appointed as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Curro Holdings Ltd. She has been Non-Executive Independent Director since April 2011. Merlyn serves on the boards of various companies. She was previously Chancellor of Peninsula Technikon and Chief Executive of the Independent Development Trust. She is presently Executive Chairman of Triple L Academy and is a nonexecutive director of Capitec Bank.

K. Combi Mr. K. K. Combi has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Curro Holdings Limited effective August 20, 2012. He is the executive chairman of Thembeka Capital Limited. He holds a diploma in public relations and was awarded the Ernst & Young South African Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2000, as well as the World Entrepreneur of the Year in Managing Change award in 2001. Mr Combi is a member of the Institute of Directorsand serves on various listed and unlisted companies' boards, including PSG Group Limited and on Pioneer Food Group Limited as Chairman.

Petrus Mouton Mr. Petrus Johannes Mouton is Non-Executive Director of Curro Holdings Ltd. Piet is the Chief Executive Officer of the PSG Group. He serves as a non-executive director on the boards of various PSG Group companies including Capitec Bank, Paladin Capital and Thembeka Capital Limited, a black-owned and controlled black economic empowerment investment holding company. He has been active in the investment and financial services industry since 1999.

Sibongile Muthwa Dr. Sibongile Muthwa has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Curro Holdings Ltd., effective May 1, 2013. Dr. Muthwa is the Deputy Vice Chancellor: Institutional Support at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University in South Africa. Between 2004 and 2010 she served as the Director General of the Eastern Cape Provincial Government. She holds a PhD from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) as well as a Masters in Development Policy and Planning from the London School of Economics (LSE) which are both part of the University of London in the United Kingdom. She has a distinguished career both in South Africa and the United Kingdom where she has worked in both the development and public sector institutions, as well as in academia.

Barend Petersen Mr. Barend Petersen is Non-Executive Independent Director of Curro Holdings Ltd. Barend is a chartered accountant with broad international business experience in mining, finance, auditing, the oil industry, energy, government relations, business turnarounds, corporate recovery, consulting and corporate governance. Barend has had a wide involvement in the De Beers Family of Companies. Barend is Executive Chairman of De Beers Consolidated Mines and the Chairman of the Environment, Community, Health and Safety Committee of the De Beers Family of Companies. He also owns a stake in Ponahalo, the black empowerment partner of De Beers Consolidated Mines. He is a director of several companies including being non-executive director of Anglo American South Africa Limited and Alexander Forbes Group. Barend is the Chairman of Sizwe Business Recoveries which he founded in 1997.