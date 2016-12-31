Cancom SE (COKG.DE)

Name Description

Lothar Koniarski Dr. Lothar Koniarski has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE since December 20, 2016. He was previously Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE. He is Deputy Chairman of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Nominating Committee at the Company. He is a graduate in Business Administration. After his study, he worked as an academic assistant and academic counsel at the University of Regensburg from 1980 to 1985. After that, he was a Manager and Managing Director for several industrial companies. Since 1995, Dr. Lothar Koniarski has been Managing Director of DV Immobilien Management GmbH, Regensburg, as well as other companies of Dr. Vielberth group, which has developed and advised on complex commercial real estate locations in order to accumulate assets for the company. He has also served as Managing Director of Elber GmbH, an investment holding company for industrial investments. From 2005 to 2013, n. Koniarski was a member of the DIHK Finance and Tax Committee in Berlin. Since 2003 he has served as Chairman of the Finance and Tax Committee of IHK Regensburg.

Klaus Weinmann Mr. Klaus Weinmann serves as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of CANCOM SE. Starting 1990 he studied at the University of Augsburg and got a degree in business administration (Diplom-Kaufmann) in 1995. After founding CANCOM in January 1992 as an IT value added reseller the company experienced terrific growth. At the time of his graduation CANCOM engaged 50 employees. Since September 1999 CANCOM is publically traded in Germany (COK) and since 2012 quoted in the German TecDAX as one of the top 30 German high tech companies. He has been on the Supervisory Board of AL-KO Kober SE, among others.

Uwe Kemm Mr. Uwe Kemm has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE since December 20, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board from 2014. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Deputy Chairman of the Nominating Committee at the Company. He qualified as a business administrator and began his professional career in 1983 while still a student, working at first in organizational consulting and later in the IT services business. During this period he gained experience while setting up a new company, and also from a subsequent managerial position in the service sales division of Integrata AG. From 1993 until 1999, as Business Development Manager at Adobe Systems in Munich, Germany, Mr. Kemm was responsible initially for the market introduction of the Acrobat/PDF technology in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Later, as Sales Director Central Europe and a Member of the Executive Board, he had overall responsibility for sales. Finally, as General Manager and Senior Managing Director Central Europe, he was responsible for the operations of Adobe Systems GmbH. After a period working as an independent sales and organizational consultant, Uwe Kemm joined Foxray AG in Norderstedt, near Hamburg in Germany in 2005. As CEO, he was responsible for sales, marketing and business development, in addition to the strategic realignment of the company. In 2007 he moved to Addison Software und Services GmbH in Ludwigsburg, Germany, where he was Chief Security Officer (CSO) until 2009. Since 2009 Uwe Kemm has been an independent organizational, sales and marketing consultant.

Rudolf Hotter Mr. Rudolf Hotter serves as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board of CANCOM SE. He holds an academic degree in Business Administration. In 1986 he was a founder and Chief Executive Officer of Computer Partner AG. In 1999 Einsteinet acquired Computer Partner AG and Rudolf joined the Management Board of Einsteinet as Chief Operating Officer and later Chief Executive Officer. In 2003 he was founder and Managing Director of ECS Computer Partner GmbH. He also serves as on the Supervisory Board of Pironet AG, among others.

Dominik Eberle Mr. Dominik Eberle has been Member of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE since 2014. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is a businessman who began his career in 1992 with IT distributor Computer 2000 GmbH in Munich, Germany. After spending many years working in positions including Channel Marketing Manager Retail / Mail Order Sales, and Sales Support Team Leader, in 1998 he became Managing Partner of SOFTWARE WINGS GmbH and later of the CANCOM subsidiary Tendi Deutschland GmbH based in Pfronten, Germany. From 2004 onwards, as Vice President of CANCOM Deutschland GmbH, Dominik Eberle was responsible for the Marketing and E-Commerce division of the company. Following the acquisition of e-tailer Home of Hardware GmbH, in 2009 he became the General Manager of the new CANCOM subsidiary and was responsible for the integration and expansion of the group’s e-commerce activities. Since 2011, he has been an independent online marketing and e-business consultant. He advises high-profile customers on online marketing strategies and on setting up and optimizing online shops.

Marlies Terock Ms. Marlies Terock has been Member of the Supervisory Board at CANCOM SE since 2017. She is a graduate translator and commands thirty years of experience working in the IT industry for German and international businesses. After completing commercial training, studying languages in Cologne, and subsequent stays in South America, she began her professional career in 1976 with the television broadcaster Deutsche Welle. In 1977, she move to sales support for MDS Corporation, an American manufacturer of data entry systems. After positions in professional service and a brief maternity break, she completed an additional course of study in personnel management and returned as head of personnel. In 2001, she assumed the same function at SYSDAT GmbH, a subsidiary of the CANCOM Group. From 2009 to May 2017, as Director of Human Resources (HR), she was responsible for managing the CANCOM Group’s HR area.

Regina Weinmann Ms. Regina Weinmann has been Member of the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE since 2009. She is Member of the Nominating Committee at the Company. She is a graduate clerk and worked since the founding of CANCOM in 1992, in the areas of sales and controlling the company. Even before the IPO, she was a shareholder of CANCOM. Parallel to her studies in Business Administration at the University of Augsburg, she served at Hypo Bank, represented by a training as a bank clerk.