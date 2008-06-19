Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi SA (COL.MC)

Name Description

Juan Jose Brugera Clavero Mr. Juan Jose Brugera Clavero serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A. since June 19, 2008. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA. In addition, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Creapolis SL and Panrico. In the past, he worked at Inter Grunding, Banco Atlantico, Banco Sabadell, SindiBank and Grupo Mutua Madrilena, among others. Additionally, he was appointed Honorary Professor of the Scientific Society of Chile. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from ESADE (1971) and a diploma from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) (1976). He is Industrial Engineer graduated from Escuela Universitaria de Ingenieros Tecnicos Industriales (EUITI) of Universidade de Vigo. He obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from The Constantinian University in Province.

Pedro Vinolas Serra Mr. Pedro Vinolas Serra serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A. He has held these posts since July 18, 2008. He is also Member of the Board of SIIC de Paris SA and Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise SA. He works at Abix Service SL and Asentia Invest SL. In the past, he worked at Grupo Financiero Riva y Garcia, Filo SA and Bolsa de Barcelona, and has served as Professor of Finance and Real Estate at ESADE. He holds Bachelors degrees in Business Science from ESADE and Universidad Politecnica de Cataluna, a Masters of Business Administration degree from ESADE and has attended to the MIT Sloan School of Management and the Stern School of the University of New York.

Carlos Fernandez-Lerga Garralda Mr. Carlos Fernandez-Lerga Garralda serves as Lead Independent Director of Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A. since June 30, 2014. He has been on the Company's Board since June 19, 2008. He also serves as Member of the Board of Societe Fonciere Lyonnais and Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA; Vice Secretary Non-Member of the Board of Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA and General Secretary of Fundacion Autor. In addition, he is Associate Partner of the law firm Carlos Fernandez-Lerga Abogados. He served as Vocal Advisor to the Minister and Secretary of State for Relations with the European Communities and worked at Abantia Corporacion, Sociedad de Auditores y Editores (SGAE) and Grupo Hispano Americano, among others. He graduated with a Masters degree in European Studies from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven. He also holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Navarra, a Doctorate in Philosophy in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and completed post graduate studies in Trade Law from Centro de Formacion del Banco de Espana.

Sheikh Ali Jassim Al-Thani Mr. Sheikh Ali Jassim M. J. Al-Thani serves as Director of Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A. since November 12, 2015. He has exercised his professional activities for over 30 years, in collaboration with the Government of Qatar, fundamentally in the Trade, Finance and Real Estate sectors; he has been a Senior Director in Strategy and Investments since 2007. From 1995 he has been the Vice-President, member of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee of the Housing Bank for Trade and Finance of Jordan. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of United Arab Shipping Company in Dubai, UAE, since 2003; Vice President of LQB– Libyan Qatari Bank since 2007, and in 2009 he was appointed Chairman and Director-General of Qatar Navigation, a listed Qatari company of which he has been Member of the Board of Directors since 2006. Since 2012 he has been Member of the Board of Directors of QADICQatar Abu Dhabi Investment Company, a company specializing in real estate investment and private equity. In November 2015 he was appointed Director of Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise (SFL).

Carlos Fernandez Gonzalez Mr. Carlos Fernandez Gonzalez serves as Director of Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A. since May 25, 2016. For more than 30 years he has held various positions in the management of companies from different sectors. He has been CEO (1997-2013) and Chairman of the Board of Directors (2005-2013) of Grupo Modelo, of which he remains Director.

Juan Carlos Garcia Canizares Mr. Juan Carlos Garcia Canizares serves as Director of Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A. since June 30, 2014. He also serves as Director of BTG Pactual Group (Brasil), Valorem, S.A. (Colombia) and Union de Cervecerias Peruanas Backus & Johnston (Peru). He is an investment banker who has executed mergers and acquisitions and acquisition financing for more than $ 20 billion dollars. In 2000, as Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions, he was responsible for the international acquisition program for breweries for $ 4 billion dollars and the subsequent merger with SABMiller plc for a value of $ 8 billion dollars. Prior to joining the Santo Domingo Group, he was co-founder and Senior Partner of Estrategias Corporativas, an investment banking firm in Latin America.

Adnane Mousannif Mr. Adnane Mousannif serves as Director of Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A. since May 25, 2016. He currently works in Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the Qatar sovereign wealth fund. In recent years, he has participated, on behalf of QIA, in most of its real estate operations in Europe and America, including the acquisition of the Canary Wharf Group in London and the acquisition of the Virgin Megastore building on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

Juan Villar-Mir de Fuentes Mr. Juan Villar-Mir de Fuentes serves as Director of Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A. Representing of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.. He also serves as Director of Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL) S.A. and Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. He has served as President of Fertiberia, S.A., Director of Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A., President of Puerto Sotogrande, S.A. and Promociones y Propiedades Inmobiliarias Espacio, S.A.

Javier Iglesias de Ussel Ordis Mr. Javier Iglesias de Ussel Ordis serves as Independent Director of Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since June 19, 2008. Between 1974 and 1995, he also worked at Lloyds Bank International, and from 1995 to 2008, he worked at the Bank of New York Mellon. From 1995 to June 2008 he held various posts at the Bank of New York Mellon, including Managing Director and Regional Director for Spain, Portugal and Andorra in Madrid, Managing Director and Division Head for Latin America and the Caribbean in New York and Country Manager and Senior Representative in Madrid. He holds a Bachelors degree in Modern and Contemporary History from Universidad de Barcelona. Additionally, he has participated in various courses including Business Management and Administration, Marketing, Risks Analysis and Money Laundry Prevention.

Luis Maluquer Trepat Mr. Luis Maluquer Trepat serves as Independent Director of Inmobiliaria Colonial, S.A. since December 16, 2016. Prior to this, he was Director at the Company from July 31, 2013. He has teaching experience at various institutions, such as the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce, and is Administrator representing Spain in the European Society for Banking and Financial Law (AEDBF Paris). He is Managing Partner of Despacho Maluquer Advocats, SCP and sits and the boards and is secretary of a number of companies, including Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise (SFL), where he is Board Member. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Barcelona and also holds a degree from University of Geneva.