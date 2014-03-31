Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (COLR.BR)

Mr. Marc Hofman serves as Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate and Chief Financial Officer of Colruyt Group since April 1, 2013. He served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee at Ter Beke Group from 2008. From 1997 until 2008 he was Chief Financial Officer and from 2005 until 2008 CEO Meat products Division at that company. Prior to that, he was CFO at SUN International Group. From 1989 until 1991 Mr. Hofman served as Operations Manager Belgium & Luxembourg Apple Computer. He was Manager at Arthur Andersen from 1980 until 1989. He earned Licentiate Applied Economics Studies from Vlaamse Economische Hogeschool in 1980.