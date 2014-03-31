Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (COLR.BR)
COLR.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
44.58EUR
10:01am BST
44.58EUR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.22 (-0.48%)
€-0.22 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
€44.79
€44.79
Open
€44.71
€44.71
Day's High
€44.94
€44.94
Day's Low
€44.54
€44.54
Volume
51,580
51,580
Avg. Vol
281,716
281,716
52-wk High
€50.37
€50.37
52-wk Low
€42.94
€42.94
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jef Colruyt
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Executive Director, representing Anima NV, Chairman of the Colruyt Group Directorate and of the Future Board, Chief Operating Officer Services
|
Marc Hofman
|59
|2013
|Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, Chief Financial Officer
|
Dirk Berteloot
|2011
|Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, General Manager of DreamLand, DreamBaby and ColliShop
|
Dries Colpaert
|Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, General Manager Colruyt France and Foodservice
|
Dirk Depoorter
|2011
|Member of Colruyt Group Directorate, General Manager of Retail Partners
|
Chris Van Wettere
|2016
|General Manager Colruyt Lowest Prices, Member of Colruyt Group Directorate
|
Bart De Schutter
|2015
|General Manager Colruyt Prix Qualite in France
|
Fabrice Gobbato
|2016
|General Manager OKay, OKay Compact and Bio-Planet
|
Frans Colruyt
|2012
|Executive Director, representing Farik NV, Chief Operations Officer Retail, Member of the Colruyt Group Future Board
|
Liesbeth Sabbe
|2015
|Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, People & Organization Manager
|
Guy Elewaut
|2015
|Strategic Marketing Manager Colruyt Lowest Prices
|
Andre Giglio
|2015
|Deputy Sales Manager Colruyt Lowest Prices
|
Fernando Parlante
|2015
|Deputy Sales Manager Colruyt Lowest Prices
|
Koen Baetens
|Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, Technics, Real Estate & Energy and Eoly Manager
|
Peter Vanbellingen
|Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, Business Processes & Systems and Customer Communication & Experiences Manager
|
Kris Castelein
|2016
|Secretary of the Board of Directors
|
Piet Colruyt
|Non-Executive Director, representing Herbeco NV
|
Wim Colruyt
|Non-Executive Director
|
Francois Gillet
|57
|Non-Executive Director
|
Astrid De Lathauer
|Independent Director
|
Willy Delvaux
|Independent Director, representing Delvaux Transfer BVBA
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Jef Colruyt
|
Marc Hofman
|Mr. Marc Hofman serves as Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate and Chief Financial Officer of Colruyt Group since April 1, 2013. He served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee at Ter Beke Group from 2008. From 1997 until 2008 he was Chief Financial Officer and from 2005 until 2008 CEO Meat products Division at that company. Prior to that, he was CFO at SUN International Group. From 1989 until 1991 Mr. Hofman served as Operations Manager Belgium & Luxembourg Apple Computer. He was Manager at Arthur Andersen from 1980 until 1989. He earned Licentiate Applied Economics Studies from Vlaamse Economische Hogeschool in 1980.
|
Dirk Berteloot
|
Dries Colpaert
|
Dirk Depoorter
|
Chris Van Wettere
|
Bart De Schutter
|
Fabrice Gobbato
|
Frans Colruyt
|
Liesbeth Sabbe
|
Guy Elewaut
|
Andre Giglio
|
Fernando Parlante
|
Koen Baetens
|
Peter Vanbellingen
|
Kris Castelein
|
Piet Colruyt
|Mr. Piet Colruyt serves as Non-Executive Director, representing Herbeco NV of Colruyt Group. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee.
|
Wim Colruyt
|Mr. Wim Colruyt serves as Non-Executive Director of Colruyt Group. He is also Member of the Company's Remuneration Committee.
|
Francois Gillet
|Mr. Francois Gillet is Non-Executive Director of Colruyt Group. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He is also Chief Investment Officer and Member of Executive Committee at SA Sofina. He obtained a Masters in Business Administration from I.A.G. in Louvain-La-Neuve in 1983.
|
Astrid De Lathauer
|
Willy Delvaux
|Mr. Willy Delvaux serves as Independent Director, representing Delvaux Transfer BVBA of Colruyt Group. He is also Member of the Company's Remuneration and Audit Committees.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Jef Colruyt
|90,000
|
Marc Hofman
|--
|
Dirk Berteloot
|--
|
Dries Colpaert
|--
|
Dirk Depoorter
|--
|
Chris Van Wettere
|--
|
Bart De Schutter
|--
|
Fabrice Gobbato
|--
|
Frans Colruyt
|90,000
|
Liesbeth Sabbe
|--
|
Guy Elewaut
|--
|
Andre Giglio
|--
|
Fernando Parlante
|--
|
Koen Baetens
|--
|
Peter Vanbellingen
|--
|
Kris Castelein
|--
|
Piet Colruyt
|934,293
|
Wim Colruyt
|90,000
|
Francois Gillet
|934,293
|
Astrid De Lathauer
|--
|
Willy Delvaux
|90,000
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Jef Colruyt
|0
|0
|
Marc Hofman
|0
|0
|
Dirk Berteloot
|0
|0
|
Dries Colpaert
|0
|0
|
Dirk Depoorter
|0
|0
|
Chris Van Wettere
|0
|0
|
Bart De Schutter
|0
|0
|
Fabrice Gobbato
|0
|0
|
Frans Colruyt
|0
|0
|
Liesbeth Sabbe
|0
|0
|
Guy Elewaut
|0
|0
|
Andre Giglio
|0
|0
|
Fernando Parlante
|0
|0
|
Koen Baetens
|0
|0
|
Peter Vanbellingen
|0
|0
|
Kris Castelein
|0
|0
|
Piet Colruyt
|0
|0
|
Wim Colruyt
|0
|0
|
Francois Gillet
|0
|0
|
Astrid De Lathauer
|0
|0
|
Willy Delvaux
|0
|0