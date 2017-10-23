Sociedad Comercial del Plata SA (COM.BA)

Name Description

Ignacio Noel Mr. Ignacio Noel serves as Chairman of the Board, Head of the Construction Department of Sociedad Comercial del Plata S.A. In the past, he acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Indupa SAIC and Noel y Cia SA, Minister of Economy and Banking President for the Provinces of Tierra del Fuego, and Consultant at Banco Central de la Republica Argentina and Banco Mundial. In addition, since 1997, he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Petroken Petroquimica Ensenada SA. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering.

Matias Maria Brea Mr. Matias Maria Brea serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of Energy and Other Business Division at Sociedad Comercial del Plata S.A. Prior to this, he was Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of Oil and Gas Division at the Company. He has also been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Celulosa Argentina and Trustee of Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA. He is Certified Public Accountant. He also holds a degree in Masters of Business Administration.

Claudio Maulhardt Mr. Claudio Maulhardt serves as Director of Sociedad Comercial del Plata S.A. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics.