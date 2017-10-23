Sociedad Comercial del Plata SA (COM.BA)
COM.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
4.74ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.30 (+6.76%)
Prev Close
$4.44
Open
$4.50
Day's High
$4.79
Day's Low
$4.45
Volume
12,330,140
Avg. Vol
3,410,359
52-wk High
$4.79
52-wk Low
$2.51
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ignacio Noel
|Chairman of the Board, Head of the Construction Department.
|
Matias Maria Brea
|56
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of Energy and Other Business Division
|
Walter R. Alvarez
|2012
|Entertainment Director
|
Hernan Ballve
|Director of Telecommunications
|
Pablo Arnaude
|2016
|Director
|
Pablo Jose Lozada
|2016
|Director
|
Claudio Maulhardt
|Director
|
Ricardo Maxit
|2014
|Director
|
Mariano de Apellaniz
|Trustee
|
Blas Donnadio
|Trustee
|
Esteban P. Villar
|Trustee
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ignacio Noel
|Mr. Ignacio Noel serves as Chairman of the Board, Head of the Construction Department of Sociedad Comercial del Plata S.A. In the past, he acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Indupa SAIC and Noel y Cia SA, Minister of Economy and Banking President for the Provinces of Tierra del Fuego, and Consultant at Banco Central de la Republica Argentina and Banco Mundial. In addition, since 1997, he has been Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Petroken Petroquimica Ensenada SA. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering.
|
Matias Maria Brea
|Mr. Matias Maria Brea serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of Energy and Other Business Division at Sociedad Comercial del Plata S.A. Prior to this, he was Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of Oil and Gas Division at the Company. He has also been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Celulosa Argentina and Trustee of Transportadora de Gas del Norte SA. He is Certified Public Accountant. He also holds a degree in Masters of Business Administration.
|
Claudio Maulhardt
|Mr. Claudio Maulhardt serves as Director of Sociedad Comercial del Plata S.A. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics.
|
Ricardo Maxit
|Mr. Ricardo S. Maxit serves as Director of Sociedad Comercial del Plata S.A. since April 25, 2014. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and Masters of Business Administration degree.
|
