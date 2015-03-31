Coromandel International Ltd (CORF.NS)

Name Description

V. Ravichandran Mr. V. Ravichandran is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Coromandel International Ltd., since July 21, 2011. He is an Engineering Graduate and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad. He is also a Cost Accountant and a Company Secretary. After having served Ashok Leyland Limited initially for a short period, he joined the Murugappa Group and worked in the Parry Group of Companies mainly in the fields of finance and marketing. He also headed the Crop Protection business. He was the Managing Director of Coromandel International Limited. Currently, Mr. Ravichandran is Lead Director (Fertilisers & Sugars) on the Murugappa Corporate Board.

S. Sankarasubramanian Mr. S. Sankarasubramanian is the Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Coromandel International Ltd. He holds B.Sc, ICWA.

Arun George Mr. Arun Leslie George is Executive Vice President & Head – Business (SSP) of Coromandel International Ltd. He holds M.A(SW), PMIR. He was Deputy General Manager - HR of EID Parry (India) Limited.

P. Gopalakrishna Mr. P. Gopalakrishna is Executive Vice President - Specility Nutrients & Business Development of Coromandel International Ltd. He holds B.Sc (Ag), PGDM (IIMA). He was Deputy General Manager - Marketing of EID Parry (India) Limited.

S. Govindarajan Mr. S. Govindarajan is a Executive Vice President & Head of Commercial of Coromandel International Ltd. He holds B.Tech (Mech), GDMM (IIMM). He was Asst. Manager of National Fertilisers Limited.

Ripu Singh Mr. Ripu Daman Singh is a Executive Vice President & Head – Retail of COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED.,

A. Vellayan Mr. A. Vellayan is Non-Executive Director of Coromandel International Ltd. Mr. Vellayan holds a Diploma in Industrial Administration from Aston University, Birmingham, UK and Masters in Business Studies from the University of Warwick, Business School, UK. He is a Director in many companies. He is on the Board of Governors, Doon School, Dehra Dun. He has held position such as Vice President, Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIECO) and member of National Export Committee - Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He was the Managing Director of Tube Investments of India Limited and TI Diamond Chain Limited. He is presently the Chairman of Coromandel International Limited and EID Parry (India) Limited. He has got work experience close to three decades.

M. Venkatachalam Shri. M. M. Venkatachalam is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Coromandel International Ltd. He graduated from the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bangalore and holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from George Washington University, USA. He has held senior positions in the Murugappa Group of Companies spanning a period of two and a half decades. Mr Venkatachalam is presently the Chairman of Parry Enterprises Limited and Parry Agro Industries Limited. He also serves on the boards of Laser Words Limited, Parry Murray Limited and Ramco Systems Ltd.

Prasad Chandran Mr. Prasad Chandran is a Additional Independent Director of COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED., He is an independent director on the Board of Bosch India Limited. Business Today magazine has named him among the 100 most successful CEOs in the country. Mr. Chandran is associated with Noble Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus in launching a Social Enterprise in Bangladesh – BASF Grameen Ltd. He was also the Chairman of Ciba India Ltd, Cynamide India Ltd, and Pushpa Polymers before they integrated into BASF. He is on the Advisory Board of TERI with Dr. R.K Pachauri and also on the Advisory board of IMA. He is the Chairman of the Ethics and Governance Committee of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI).Mr. Prasad Chandran has graduated in Chemistry (Honors) from Bombay University and MBA from University Business School Chandigarh. He had advanced management education in Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, and AOTS from Tokyo University, Japan.