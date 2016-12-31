Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO)

Name Description

Andrew Reardon Mr. Andrew Fitzpatrick Reardon is Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been the Chairman of the Board of CP since July 20, 2015. He was an attorney at the law firm of Reardon & Chasar, LPA, which he co-founded in 2009 until he retired in December 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Reardon served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and President and Chief Executive Officer from 2001 to 2008, and Vice-President, Law and Human Resources from 1992 to 2000 of TTX Company, the leading railcar leasing company in North America. Previously, he was a Presidential Appointee to the Railroad Retirement Board and was the Senior Vice-President, Law and Administration for Illinois Central Railroad. From 2007 to 2015, Mr. Reardon served as a director of Appvion Inc. where he served on the Compensation Committee and as Chair of the Governance Committee. Mr. Reardon was a Presidential Appointee confirmed by the U.S. Senate from 1990-1992. He has also served on various railroad industry boards including TTX, Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis, and the Peoria and Pekin Union Railway. Mr. Reardon holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Notre Dame, a Juris Doctor Degree from the University of Cincinnati and a Master’s Degree in Taxation from Washington University Law School. He served as an officer in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1971.

Keith Creel Mr. Keith Edward Creel is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He was appointed CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer on January 31, 2017, becoming the 17th person to lead the Company since 1881. Mr. Creel was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company in February 2013. Prior to joining CP, Mr. Creel was Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer at Canadian National Railway Company. He held various positions at CN including Executive Vice-President, Operations, Senior VicePresident Eastern Region, Senior Vice-President Western Region, and Vice-President of CN’s prairie division. Mr. Creel began his railroad career at Burlington Northern Railway in 1992 as an intermodal ramp manager in Birmingham, Alabama. He also spent part of his career at Grand Trunk Western Railroad as a superintendent and general manager and at Illinois Central Railroad as a trainmaster and director of corridor operations, prior to its merger with CN in 1999. Mr. Creel obtained a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Jacksonville State University. He also completed the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School. Mr. Creel has a military background as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, during which time he served in the Persian Gulf War in Saudi Arabia. Recognized for his leadership at CP, Mr. Creel was named by Progressive Railroading as “Railroad Innovator” for 2014.

Nadeem Velani Mr. Nadeem Velani is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of the Company. He was appointed Interim Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer on September 9, 2016 and was appointed on October 18, 2016 as Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Velani is a key member of the senior management team responsible for the long-term strategic direction of the Company. Other responsibilities include financial planning, reporting and accounting systems, as well as pension, treasury and tax functions. In addition, Mr. Velani continues to be responsible for Investor Relations. Mr. Velani joined CP in March 2013 and most recently served as Vice-President Investor Relations. Prior to CP, Mr. Velani spent approximately 15 years at CN where he worked in a variety of positions in financial planning, sales and marketing, investor relations and the Office of the President and CEO. In 2016, Mr. Velani’s performance was assessed by the CEO against individual performance objectives, which included developing a culture and organizational structure in finance better aligned to support an operations-focused Company, building a strong team of financial leaders, and improving the financial planning, budgeting and forecasting process

Robert Johnson Mr. Robert Allen Johnson is Executive Vice President - Operations of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. He was appointed as Executive Vice-President, Operations in April of 2016. In this role, Robert has overall operational responsibility for CP’s rail network, including aspects of operational safety, service, engineering and mechanical services in both Canada and the U.S. with a focus on train performance and overall fluidity of the network. Prior to this appointment, Robert was CP’s Senior Vice-President Operations, Southern Region. Mr. Johnson’s railroad career spans 32 years with BNSF where he held successively more responsible roles in operations, transportation, engineering, and service excellence. His most recent position at BNSF was General Manager, Northwest Division, overseeing day-to-day operations for that region. Mr. Johnson was assessed as having exceeded his overall individual performance objectives, which included safety, service, cost control, optimizing assets and people development. Based on these individual objectives and the Company’s financial performance.

Laird Pitz Mr. Laird J. Pitz is Chief Risk Officer, Vice President of the Company. He was appointed Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer in October of 2014. He is responsible for all aspects of risk-management in Canada and the U.S., including police services, casualty and general claims, environmental risk, field safety and systems, operational regulatory affairs and training, disability management and forensic audit investigations. Mr. Pitz joined CP on April 2, 2014, as Vice-President of Security and Risk Management. Mr. Pitz, a Vietnam War veteran and former FBI special agent, is a 40-year career professional who has directed strategic and operational risk-mitigation, security and crisis-management functions for companies operating in a wide range of fields including defence, logistics, and transportation. In 2016, Mr. Pitz’s performance was assessed by the CEO against individual performance objectives, which included mitigating risks in Safety, Environmental, Risk Management, Police, Casualty Management, Regulatory/Operating Practices, Forensic Audit, and Disability Management for the Company. Safety, environmental and risk-management principles, which are fundamental to how the Company operates, were taken into consideration during the assessment. Mr. Pitz was assessed as having exceeded his overall individual performance objectives.

Jeffrey Ellis Mr. Jeffrey Jerom Ellis is an Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Prior to joining CP, Mr. Ellis held various roles at BMO Financial Group, including Executive Vice-President and U.S. General Counsel from April 2013 to November 2015, Senior VicePresident, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary, Personal & Commercial U.S. BMO Financial Group from November 2011 to April 2013, and VicePresident, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary, Personal & Commercial Canada BMO Financial Group from April 2006 to November 2011. Mr. Ellis has a JD and LLM from Osgoode Hall Law School, an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario and a BA and MA from the University of Toronto. Prior to joining BMO Financial Group, Mr. Ellis practiced corporate and commercial law at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP.

Jill Denham Ms. Jill Denham is Director of the Company. Ms. Denham joins the CP board after a career spent in senior roles in the financial services industry. She was the Vice Chair Retail Markets at CIBC from 2001 through 2005 and the Managing Director Head of Commercial Banking and E-Commerce at the bank from 1999 to 2001. Prior to that, Ms. Denham served CIBC overseas in London, UK as the Managing Director Head from 1995. She entered the financial services industry in 1983. Ms. Denham currently serves as Chair of the Board at Morneau Sheppell and at Munich Reinsurance Canada. She is also a board member at National Bank of Canada and Kinaxis Inc.

John Baird The Honorable. John Baird is Independent Director of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. He has served as Canadian Foreign Minister, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Minister of the Environment, and President of the Treasury Board during his three terms as a Member of the Canadian Parliament. Previously, he served three terms in the Ontario Provincial Legislature as Minister of Community and Social Services and Minister of Energy. Mr. Baird has been a Senior Advisor at the law firm of Bennett Jones LLP since 2015. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Canfor Corporation, Canfor Pulp Products Inc., PineBridge Investments and the FWD Group and is a member of the International Advisory Board of Barrick Gold. Mr. Baird holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Studies from Queen’s University at Kingston. He was appointed to the Privy Council in 2006. Mr. Baird also volunteers his time with Community Living Ontario, an organization that supports individuals with developmental disabilities, the Prince’s Charities, the charitable office of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and is a board member of the Friends of Israel Initiative.

Isabelle Courville Ms. Isabelle Courville is Independent Director of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. She is a corporate director. She is Chair of the Board of Directors of the Laurentian Bank of Canada, and a director of Veolia Environment and Gecina SA. From 2007 to 2013, she was President of Hydro-Québec Distribution and Hydro-Québec TransÉnergie. Ms. Courville was active for 20 years in the Canadian telecommunications industry. She served as President of Bell Canada’s Enterprise Group and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Bell Nordiq Group. Ms. Courville holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Physics from Polytechnique Montréal and a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Law from McGill University. Ms. Courville sits on the Board of Directors of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and the Board of Directors of the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations (IGOPP).

Gillian Denham Ms. Gillian H. Denham is Independent Director of the company. She is a corporate director. She is Chair of the board of directors of Morneau Shepell Inc., a company that provides human resource consulting and outsourcing services. She is also the chair of Munich Reinsurance Company of Canada and Temple Insurance Company. Ms. Denham also currently serves on the board of directors of Kinaxis Inc. and National Bank. Ms. Denham spent her career at Wood Gundy and CIBC. She has held senior positions in investment banking, was President of Merchant Banking/ Private Equity and had responsibility for the bank’s European Operations. She was also head of the Retail Bank for CIBC. Ms. Denham holds an Honours Business Administration (HBA) degree from the Ivey Business School, Western University, and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Ms. Denham is a member of the board of governors and chair of the Finance & Audit Sub-Committee of Upper Canada College and a board member and chair of the Investment Committee of CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health).

William Fatt Mr. William R. Fatt is Independent Director of the Company. He is a corporate director. He is the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FRHI Hotels & Resorts. He is currently a member of the board of directors of The Jim Pattison Group Inc. and the Bank of Nova Scotia. Previously, Mr. Fatt was Chairman of the Board of Cadillac Fairview Corporation and a director of Encana Corporation, Sun Life Financial Inc. and Enbridge Inc. Mr. Fatt holds a B.A. (Economics) from York University. Mr. Fatt brings to the Board over 30 years of finance, investment, capital markets and international experience.

Rebecca MacDonald Ms. Rebecca MacDonald is Independent Director of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. She is a founder and current Executive Chair of Just Energy Group Inc., a Toronto-based independent marketer of deregulated gas and electricity. Ms. MacDonald has been a director of Just Energy since 2001 and has held the position of Executive Chair since 2007. She served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Just Energy prior to becoming Executive Chair in 2007. In 1989, Ms. MacDonald founded Energy Marketing Inc., and in 1995 founded another company which aggregated customers within the U.K. natural gas deregulation. Ms. MacDonald serves as a member of the Board of the Horatio Alger Association in both Canada and the United States. She founded the Rebecca MacDonald Centre for Arthritis and Autoimmune Disease at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto. Ms. MacDonald holds an honorary LLD degree from the University of Victoria.

Matthew Paull Mr. Matthew H. Paull is Independent Director of the Company. He is a corporate director. He currently serves as a director of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Air Products & Chemicals Corporation, and KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, and was previously the lead independent director of Best Buy Co. and chair of its finance committee and a director of WMS Industries Inc. He is also a member of the Advisory Board of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Mr. Paull was Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of McDonald’s Corporation from 2001 until he retired from that position in 2008. Prior to joining McDonald’s in 1993, he was a partner at Ernst & Young where he managed a variety of financial practices during his 18-year career and consulted with many leading multinational corporations. He holds a Master’s degree in Accounting and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois.

Jane Peverett Ms. Jane Leslie Peverett is Independent Director of the company. She is a Corporate Director. She is a director of Hydro One Limited (a public utility company), Northwest Natural Gas Company (a public natural gas distribution company), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (one of Canada’s largest banks), Associated Electric & Gas Insurance Services Limited (a private mutual insurance company), and Encana Corp. Ms. Peverett was President & Chief Executive Officer of BC Transmission Corporation (electrical transmission) from April 2005 to January 2009 and was previously Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer (from June 2003 to April 2005). She was the President of Union Gas Limited (a natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company) from April 2002 to May 2003, President & Chief Executive Officer from April 2001 to April 2002, Senior Vice-President Sales & Marketing from June 2000 to April 2001 and Chief Financial Officer from March 1999 to June 2000. Ms. Peverett holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Queen’s University. She is a Certified Management Accountant and a Fellow of the Society of Management Accountants.