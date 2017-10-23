CPFL Energia SA (CPFE3.SA)

Name Description

Yuhai Hu Mr. Yuhai Hu serves as Chairman of the Board at CPFL Energia SA. He began his career at State Grid Tianjin Electric Power Company, having held the positions of Engineering Director of the subsidiary City Distribution Company, Vice President, President of the Broadcasting Company, Deputy Director of Engineering, Director of Electrical Energy Marketing and Vice President By the construction area. He then served as Deputy General Manager of the Construction Department of State Grid Corporation of China ("SGCC", a power company, indirect controller of CPFL Energia), also serving as Senior Vice President at State Grid Henan Electric Power Company And Jiangsu State Electric Grid Power Company. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of State Grid International Development Co., Ltd (SGID, indirect controller of CPFL Energia and a wholly owned subsidiary of SGCC). He graduated from the Beijing Institute of Agricultural Machinery in Electrical Engineering, and holds a Masters degree in Industrial Engineering from Tianjin University.

Andre Dorf Mr. Andre Dorf serves as the Chief Executive Officer of CPFL Energias S.A. effective July 1, 2016. He served as Chief Executive Officer of CPFL Renovaveis S.A. He began his career in 1996 working in Investment Banks like Banco Patrimonio de Investimentos, Chase Manhattan Bank e JP Morgan (SP e NY). He has extensive experience as CEO and Member of Executive Boards of Brazilian companies. He served as President of Suzano Energia Renovavel until 2013 and previously in Suzano Papel e Celulose as Executive Director- Strategy, Business Development and Investor Relations (2008-2010), Executive Director (2005-2008) and Executive Director - Development and New Business (2003-2005). He graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Daobiao Chen Mr. Daobiao Chen serves as Vice Chairman of the Board at CPFL Energia SA. He began his career in 1990 in the electric power sector of the State Grid Group (same sector of CPFL Energia), Nanjing Eletric Power Company, where he served as Deputy Director of Engineering and Director of Operations Department (2004-2005) And Vice-President (2005-2007). He was also Vice President of Lianyungang Electric Power Company (2008-2009), President of Huaian Electric Power Company (2008-2009) and Nantong Electric Power Company (2009-2011), Senior Vice President of State Grid Shanghai Electric Power Company (2011-2015) and Deputy Director General of the Construction Department of the State Grid Corporation of China (2015-2016). In 2016 he was Deputy Director of the Economic Information Sector for Organization of Development and Global Cooperation of Energy Interconnection, and then Vice President of State Grid International Development Co., Ltd. Not considered a politically exposed person. He graduated in Electrical Energy Systems and Automation from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in 1990 and Masters degree in Business Administration from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.

Luiz Eduardo Froes do Amaral Osorio Mr. Luiz Eduardo Froes do Amaral Osorio serves as Executive Vice President, Institutional Relations Officer, General Counsel of CPFL Energia SA. Mr. Osorio also holds executive education in Corporate Social Responsibility from Harvard Business School (USA); Identifying the Challenges and Building General Management Skills from Insead (France); Strategy to Execution and Leading in a High Performance Organization from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (USA). He has an extensive experience in several strategic areas, such as International Relations, Issues Management, Law, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability. In his professional background Mr. Osorio held senior leadership and management positions in large national and multinational companies such as AmBev, Diageo, Shell and Raízen, having worked in the latter, at it is base in London (UK). He was a member of the Deliberative Council of the Brazilian Association of Beverages (ABRABE), a member of the Ethics Committee of the National Advertising Self-regulation Board (CONAR), and a member of the Fiscal Council of the Health and Alcohol Information Center (CISA), and was an executive officer of the National Beer Industry Union (Sindicerv) and the Brazilian Association of Soft Drink Industries and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (ABIR). He has been Chief Legal and Institutional Relations Officer in CPFL Energia since May 2014, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of CPFL Institute and member of the Board of Directors of CPFL Renováveis. He graduated in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), he also holds a Master of Science Degree in Development Management from School of International Service at American University, Washington D.C., inducted into the Pi Alpha Alpha, the National Honors Society for outstanding graduates in Public Affairs and Administration.

Luis Henrique Ferreira Pinto Mr. Luis Henrique Ferreira Pinto serves as Chief Regulated Operations Officer, Executive Vice President of CPFL Energia S.A. since 2015. He has held several positions at Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz (CPFL), including: Operations Planning Engineer (1986 to 2000); CPFL Transmission Service Division Manager (2000 to 2001); CPFL Electric System Planning Division Manager (2001 to 2002); Manager of the Operational Control Department at CPFL Paulista and CPFL Piratininga (2002 to 2006); Operations Officer at RGE (2006 to 2009); and Executive Officer at RGE (2009 to 2011). He was CPFL’s representative to the Interconnected Operations Coordination Group for the Electrical System in South/Southeastern Brazil - GCOI/GTPO/ELETROBRAS (1986 to 1996); Representative of the distributors Paulista, Piratininga and RGE to the work group for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of CPFL Energia on the São Paulo and New York Stock Exchanges (2006); Coordinator of the Technical Losses Group at the Brazilian Association of Electricity Distributors (ABRADEE) (2005 to 2006); Professor of the Course on Technical Losses in the Energy Sector at Fundação COGI (2005 to 2006). CEO of RGE (June 2011 to April 2013). CEO of CPFL Paulista and CPFL Piratininga from 2013 to 2015. In 2015, he was elected Chief Regulated Operations Officer. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Faculdade de Engenharia de Barretos in 1985. Completed graduate studies in Power Electric System Engineering at Escola Federal de Itajubá (EFEI) in 1990 and a Masters in Electrical Engineer at Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) in 2001 (did not defend his thesis); and holds two specializations, including an MBA in Corporate Management (2004) and an MBA in Financial Management, Controllership and Auditing (2011) from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Karin Regina Luchesi Ms. Karin Regina Luchesi serves as the Chief Market Operations Officer, Executive Vice President of CPFL Energia SA since 2015. She began her career in the Electric Sector, at the Electric Power Trading Chamber - CCEE. She has been with CPFL since September 2001, spending seven years as Manager of the Department of Energy Purchase and Sale Contract Management. In June 2011 she became Distribution Energy Sale Officer, while also acting as Energy Planning and Energy Management Officer from January to May 2014. As of May 5, 2014, she has been CEO of Generation, in addition to acting as an Officer at CPFL Transmissão, Paulista Lajeado and CPFL Jaguari de Geração and sitting on the Boards of Directors of CPFL Renováveis, CERAN, CHAPECOENSE, FOZ DO CHAPECÓ, ENERCAN, BAESA and EPASA. In 2015, she was elected Chief Market Operations Officer at CPFL Energia. She graduated in Material Production Engineering from Universidade Federal de Sao Carlos - UFSCAR and holds an Executive MBA in Finance from Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa - INSPER.

Wagner Luiz Schneider de Freitas Mr. Wagner Luiz Schneider de Freitas serves as the Chief Planning and Business Management Officer, Executive Vice President of CPFL Energia SA since 2015. He worked as a Quality Engineer at Volkswagen/Audi from 1998 to 2000. He also worked as a Quality Engineer at Embraer from 2000 to 2003 in São José dos Campos – SP and later as Operations and Quality Engineer in Fort Lauderdale – Florida from 2003 to 2005 and Senior Manager in São José dos Campos/SP from 2005 to 2008. He was a consultant at McKinsey & Company from 2008 to 2010. He worked as Operations Officer at Grupo Positivo from 2010 to 2012 and Research and Development Officer at Whirlpool - Embraco. He is currently Administrative Officer at CPFL Paulista, CPFL Piratininga, RGE, CPFL Geração and other subsidiaries of CPFL Energia. He was elected Chief Planning and Business Management Officer of CPFL Energia in 2015. He graduated in Metallurgical and Material Engineering from Instituto Militar de Engenharia (IME) in 1994 and holds specializations in Material Engineering from Universidade Federal do Paraná – UFPR/PR in 1996, in Logistics from Instituto de Logística da Aeronáutica - ILA/SP in 1997 and a Masters in Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering, Industrial Management and Strategic Development from Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica - ITA in 2003.

Gustavo Estrella Mr. Gustavo Estrella serves as Vice President - Finance, Member of the Executive Board, Investor Relations Officer of CPFL Energia SA since February 27, 2013. He worked at Grupo Lafarge and at the companies Light and Brasil Telecom. Since 2001, he works at CPFL Energia, where he was Manager of Economic Planning and Finance, Director of Investor Relations and Director of Planning and Control. Since February 2013, he has been the Financial Vice President Officer and Investor relations Officer of CPFL Energia, CPFL Paulista, CPFL Piratininga, CPFL Geração, RGE and CFO of other subsidiaries of the CPFL Energia group. Mr. Estrella is currently the director of the Board of Directors of RGE, CPFL Paulista, CPFL Piratininga and CPFL Geração. He graduated from Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ) in Business Administration. He completed an MBA program in Finance from the Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Carlos da Costa Parcias Mr. Carlos da Costa Parcias, Jr. serves as Vice-President for Business Development and Member of the Executive Board of CPFL Energia SA since March 2012. Since March 2012, Mr. Parcias is Chief Business Development Officer at CPFL Energia. During 2011 he was Director of Equity Investments in Energy at Camargo Correa Holding Company. From 2004 to 2010, Mr. Parcias had his own Independent Financial Advisory Firm, focusing on mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions. Previously, Mr. Parcias held senior leadership positions in the financial industry: CEO at Icatu Gestão de Participações, focusing on alternative investment management (2001 to 2003); Head of Investment Banking at Fleming Graphus (1998 to 2000); CEO at BBA-Capital Asset Management (1996 to 1998); Head of Capital Markets at BBA-Creditanstalt Bank (1993 to 1995); Executive Officer at JP Morgan Brazil (1992-1993); Advisor to the Presidency at BNDES (1990 to 1992). He has a Masters degree in Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) in 1990 and Bachelors degree in Economics from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro 1986.

Yang Qu Mr. Yang Qu serves as Director at CPFL Energia SA. Since 1986 in the State Grid group (same sector of CPFL Energia), he began his career in the Henan Transmission and Transformation Engineering Company (1986-2003). From 2003 to 2006, he served as Deputy Director of Engineering and Director of the Henan Transmission and Transformation Engineering Company and the State Grid Henan Electric Power Company Office in Vietnam. He then served as Deputy Director of the Henan Electric Power Company in Vietnam (2006-2008), Deputy Director in the General Office of the Department of International Cooperation of the State Grid Corporation of China (2008-2009), Vice- Director of the Department of International Business of State Grid International Development Co., Ltd (2009-2010), and Director of the Business Development Department of State Grid Brazil Holding SA (2011-2014). Since 2014 he has been Vice President of State Grid Brazil Holding S.A. He graduated in Electrical Energy Systems and Automation from Chengdu University of Science and Technology in 1986.

Yumeng Zhao Mr. Yumeng Zhao serves as Director at CPFL Energia SA. He began his career in 1994 in the electric power sector of the State Grid Group (same sector of CPFL Energia), in Hefei Electric Power Company, where he held the position of Head of Marketing Department (2004-2006) and Manager of Anhui Electric Power Company (2006), Vice President of Xuancheng Electric Power Company (2006-2009), President of Chuzhou Electric Power Company (2009-2013) and President of Anqing Electric Power Company since 2013. Currently , Is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of State Grid International Development Co., Ltd. He graduated in Instruments and Electromagnetic Measurement from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in 1994, Masters of Business Administration from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology and Master of Electrical Energy Systems and Automation at Hefei University of Technology.

Ana Maria Elorrieta Ms. Ana Maria Elorrieta serves as Independent Director of CPFL Energia S.A. In 1995, she became a partner of PwC Brasil, where she served until December 2012. Over this period, she headed the Risk and Quality department in Brazil and South America, represented PwC in international forums (PwC Global Accounting Standards Board and Global Risk & Quality), and was a member of the Territory Leadership Team. From 1997 to 2002, she participated in the Workgroup to discuss Brazilian Accounting Standards promoted by the Federal Accounting Council (CFC). From 1998 to 2003, she was a member of the International Auditing and Assurance Standard Board (IAASB) of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC). In the Brazilian Institute of Accountants (IBRACON), she was part of several administrations of the National Executive Board from 1998 to 2004, and was director of technical affairs from 2004 to 2007, as well as president of the National Executive Board from 2009 to 2011. From 2005 to 2014, she led the Latin America Coordinating Committee. She is an acting associate of the Brazilian Corporate Governance Institute (IBGC) and a certified Director since 2013. Since 2014, she has been a member of the Audit Committee of a closely held Brazilian mining company. She graduated in Accounting Sciences from the University of Buenos Aires in 1973.