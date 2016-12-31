Capital Power Corp (CPX.TO)

Name Description

Donald Lowry Mr. Donald James Lowry is Independent Chairman of the Board of Capital Power Corporation. He has been self-employed as a professional director and board advisor since March 2013, and is an advocate of board diversity. Previously, Mr. Lowry served as President and CEO of EPCOR, a position he held since January 1998. Prior to joining EPCOR, Mr. Lowry spent more than 20 years in the telecommunications industry, including six years as President and Chief Operating Officer of TELUS Communications Inc. Mr. Lowry graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Honours), followed by a Master of Business Administration degree. He is a graduate of the Harvard Advanced Management Program and the Banff School of Management, and earned his ICD.D. designation in 2016. Mr. Lowry is past chair of the Canadian Electricity Association, past non-executive chair of Canadian Oil Sands Limited, and serves as a director on several boards, including Stantec Inc., Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and Hydrogenics Corporation. Mr. Lowry previously served on the board of Canadian Water Network and has been chair of the Edmonton Triathlon since 2013, including for the 2014 ITU World Triathlon Grand Final Edmonton. He was recognized in 2010 as Alberta Venture’s Business Person of the Year and in 2014 as the Alberta Chamber of Resources Person of the Year, 2013.

Brian Vaasjo Mr. Brian Tellef Vaasjo is a President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Capital Power Corporation. He has been the President and CEO of Capital Power since July, 2009. Prior thereto, he was Executive Vice President of EPCOR, and was President of EPCOR's Energy Division. At EPCOR, he was responsible for regional power generation, water operations and the growth of EPCOR’s competitive power and water businesses across North America, as well as development and acquisition. He was President of Capital Power Income L.P. (CPILP) from September 2005 until July 2009 and Chairman of the board of its general partner from July 2009 to November 2011. Mr. Vaasjo spent 19 years with the Enbridge Group of Companies and played a substantial role in several important acquisitions, developments and public offerings. He has a Master of Business Administration, is a Fellow of the Society of Chartered Professional Accountants, and has been on the boards of several non-profit organizations.

Bryan DeNeve Mr. Bryan DeNeve is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance of Capital Power Corporation. He is Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer since May 1, 2015; prior thereto Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Commercial Services, since November 2012; prior thereto Senior Vice President, Commercial Services from January 2011. prior thereto Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Commercial Services, Capital Power Corporation, from November 2012; prior thereto, Senior Vice President, Commercial Services, Capital Power Corporation from January 2011; prior thereto, Vice President, Business Development, Capital Power Corporation from July, 2009.

B. Kathryn Chisholm Ms. B. Kathryn Chisholm is Senior Vice President - Legal and External Relations, Corporate Secretary of Capital Power Corp. Prior thereto, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Capital Power Corporation from July 2009. Prior thereto, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, EPCOR Utilities Inc. from May 2005, Senior Vice President, Legal and External Relations, Capital Power Corporation from November 2012; prior thereto, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Capital Power Corporation from July 2009.

Darcy Trufyn Mr. Darcy John Trufyn is Senior Vice President - Operations, Engineering and Construction of Capital Power Corporation. Prior thereto, Senior Vice President, Construction, Engineering and Project Management, Capital Power Corporation from October 2009. Prior thereto, Senior Vice President, Construction, Worley Parsons Canada from June 2006, prior thereto, Senior Vice President, Construction, Engineering and Project Management, Capital Power Corporation from October 2009.

Mark Zimmerman Mr. Mark A. P. Zimmerman is Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Commercial Services of Capital Power Corporation. He has more than 25 years of experience in the energy infrastructure and petroleum industries, with leadership roles focusing on finance, valuation, corporate strategy, business development, and mergers and acquisitions. He served as President of TC Pipelines LP from 2007 to 2010, and has worked for TransCanada Pipelines Ltd. from 1997 to 2015, most recently as Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy. Mr. Zimmerman is a Chartered Accountant, Chartered Business Valuator and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (1989) from the University of Alberta.

Jacquelyn Pylypiuk Ms. Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk is Vice President - Human Resources of Capital Power Corporation. Prior thereto, Senior Manager, Talent Management, Capital Power Corporation, from March 2014; prior thereto, Senior Manager, Human Resources Business Partners, Capital Power Corporation, from September 2013; prior thereto, Senior Manager, Human Resources Business Partners (temporary), Capital Power Corporation, from April 2013; prior thereto, Senior Manager, Talent Acquisition & Engagement (temporary), Capital Power Corporation, from September 2012; prior thereto, Director, Human Resources, Auditor General of the Province of Alberta, from January 2011 to December 2011.

Albrecht Bellstedt Mr. Albrecht Wilhelm Albert Bellstedt, J.D., is Independent Director of Capital Power Corporation. He has been self-employed as a professional director since February 2007. Previously, Mr. Bellstedt served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel of TransCanada Corporation and a predecessor corporation. Prior to that, he was a transactional lawyer in private practice for 27 years. Mr. Bellstedt currently serves on a number of corporate boards and has served on a number of not-for-profit boards (including the Alberta University Hospital Foundation, the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra and the Banff Centre).

Doyle Beneby Mr. Doyle N. Beneby is Independent Director of Capital Power Corporation. He was formerly the CEO of New Generation Power International, an international independent renewable energy company, from October 2015 to May 2016. Prior to joining New Generation Power International, Doyle Beneby was the President and CEO of CPS Energy, the largest municipally-owned gas and electric utility in the U.S., a position he held since August 2010. Mr. Beneby has over 20 years’ experience in various aspects of the electrical power industry. Prior to joining CPS Energy, he served at Exelon Corporation from 2003 to 2010 in various roles, most recently, as Senior Vice President of Exelon Power and President of Exelon Corporation from 2009 to 2010. From 2008 to 2009, Mr. Beneby served as Vice President, Generation Operations for Exelon Corporation, and prior to that and from 2005 to 2008, Mr. Beneby served as Vice President, Electric Operations for PECO, a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation. Mr. Beneby holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Miami, and a Bachelor of Science from Montana Technical College.

Patrick Daniel Mr. Patrick D. Daniel is Independent Director of Capital Power Corporation. He is past President and CEO of Enbridge Inc., a publicly traded energy delivery company, which position he held from 2001 to 2012. Prior to his appointment as President and CEO, he was a senior executive officer of Enbridge Inc. or its predecessor since 1994. In addition, Mr. Daniel served as a director of Enbridge Inc. from April 2000 to October 2012. In 2011, Mr. Daniel was awarded Canada’s Outstanding CEO of the Year sponsored by The Caldwell Partners and chosen by an independent National Advisory Board. Mr. Daniel is a director of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and of Cenovus Energy Inc. Mr. Daniel holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alberta and a Master of Science degree from the University of British Columbia. He is also a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

Jill Gardiner Ms. Jill Veronica Gardiner is Independent Director of Capital Power Corporation. She has been self-employed as a professional director and financial consultant since 2010. Previously, she spent over 20 years in the investment banking industry, most recently as Managing Director and Regional Head, British Columbia, for RBC Capital Markets. She also held various positions in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt capital markets as well as serving as Head of the Forest Products Group and Head of the Pipelines & Utilities Group. Ms. Gardiner is currently a member of the boards of directors of Capstone Mining Corp., SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts LP and Parkbridge Lifestyle Communities Inc. She previously served as chair of the board of directors of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and as a member of the boards of Timber Investments Ltd. and a number of non-profit organizations, including the Banff Centre, the Vancouver Art Gallery and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology. Ms. Gardiner holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration, both from Queen’s University. She is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Kelly Huntington Ms. Kelly Huntington is Independent Director of Capital Power Corporation. She is Senior Vice President of Enterprise Strategy at OneAmerica Financial Partners, Inc., a position she has held since July 2015. She also serves as a member of the boards of directors for five related entities. Previously, she was President and CEO for Indianapolis Power & Light Company (IPL) from 2013 until July 2015, and was also a member of the board of IPL and IPALCO Enterprises Inc. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President and CFO at IPL and held various leadership positions at The AES Corporation. She began her career in investment banking and private equity. Ms. Huntington currently serves as vice chair of Riley Children’s Foundation, and as treasurer of the Indianapolis Zoo. Ms. Huntington was previously chair of the board of directors of Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership. Ms. Huntington holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, a Bachelor of Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst

Philip Lachambre Mr. Philip C. Lachambre is Independent Director of Capital Power Corporation. He is currently President of PCML Consulting Inc., a position he has held since February, 2007 and has been a professional director since July, 2007. Mr. Lachambre held many positions in the oil and gas, mining and construction sectors during his 43-year career, 31 years of which were at Syncrude Canada Inc. where he was Executive Vice President and CFO from 1997 until his retirement in 2007. He was also a director of Flint Energy Services Ltd. until 2012. Mr. Lachambre has had many areas of responsibility across numerous departments including corporate strategy, controllers, treasury, legal, government and regulatory affairs, EH&S, business development, stakeholder relations, human resources, procurement and contracts, information technology and aboriginal affairs. Mr. Lachambre holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta, is a Supply Chain Management Professional (SCMP), and is a graduate of the Executive Management Program of the University of Western Ontario. Mr. Lachambre is also active in a number of local community organizations and boards.

Katharine Stevenson Ms. Katharine B. Stevenson is Independent Director of the Company. She has been a professional director since 2007, and has over 25 years’ experience as a senior financial executive in Canada and the U.S. From 1995 to 2007, she served as the Global Treasurer for Nortel Networks, and prior thereto had progressively senior finance roles in corporate and investment banking at J.P. Morgan and Company. She was with J.P. Morgan and Company from 1984 to 1995. She presently serves on the boards of directors of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (chair of its Corporate Governance Committee and member of its Management Resources & Compensation Committee), Open Text Corporation (member of its Audit Committee) and CAE Inc. (member and past chair of its Audit Committee and member of its Governance Committee). Ms. Stevenson has also previously served on the boards of directors of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and OSI Pharmaceuticals Inc. In addition, she is past vice chair of the board of governors of the University of Guelph and past chair of the board of The Bishop Strachan School. Ms. Stevenson holds a Bachelor of Arts (magna cum laude) from Harvard University, and has earned her ICD.D. designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.