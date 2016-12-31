Crew Energy Inc (CR.TO)

Name Description

John Brussa Mr. John A. Brussa serves as Chairman of the Board of Crew Energy Inc. Mr. Brussa is Chairman of the Calgary-based energy law firm of Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP and has been a partner of the firm since 1987, specializing in the area of taxation. He has been the Chairman of Crew since it was founded in 2003. He served on his first public oil and gas board in 1990 and currently serves on the board of directors for a number of energy and energy related companies. Mr. Brussa brings a wealth of experience stewarding both private and public companies through continued industry evolution and growth, and provides key strategic direction for managing operational strategy, hedging, legal aspects, tax implications and corporate governance. Mr. Brussa holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Economics and a Bachelor of Laws degree. He is a past governor of the Canadian Tax Foundation and a Gold Medalist (Law) from the University of Windsor

Dale Shwed Mr. Dale O. Shwed serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Shwed has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Crew since it was founded in 2003. Mr. Shwed holds a Bachelor of Science degree specializing in Geology. Prior to Crew, Mr. Shwed was a founder of Baytex Energy Ltd. where he was the President and Chief Executive Officer from 1993 through 2003 when Baytex reorganized into an income trust and spun out Crew Energy Inc. Mr. Shwed started his career in the oil and gas industry in 1980 and has and continues to serve on the boards of a number of public and private energy companies.

John Leach Mr. John G. Leach is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Crew Energy Inc., Since January, 2009. Prior thereto, he was Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation since September, 2003; prior thereto, Vice President, Finance and Administration of Baytex.

Robert Morgan Mr. Robert Morgan is Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of the company since July, 2011; prior thereto, Chief Operating Officer – Upstream of Harvest Operations Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harvest Energy Trust since February, 2006; prior thereto, Vice-President Operations and Corporate Development Viking Energy Royalty Trust since 2004; prior thereto, Vice-President Corporate Development, Petrovera Resources since 1999.

Ken Truscott Mr. Ken Truscott is Senior Vice President - Business Development and Land of the company since January, 2009; prior thereto, Vice-President, Land of the Corporation since September, 2007; prior thereto, Independent businessman since May, 2006; prior thereto, President and Chief Executive Officer of Morpheus Energy Corporation.

Shawn Van Spankeren Mr. Shawn A. Van Spankeren, CPA, CMA, serves as Vice President - Finance and Administration of Crew Energy Inc. Since October 1, 2013. prior thereto, he was Vice-President Finance and Controller of the Corporation since January, 2009; prior thereto, Controller of the Corporation since September, 2003; prior thereto, Controller of Baytex.

Jamie Bowman Mr. Jamie L. Bowman serves as Vice President - Marketing of the Crew Energy Inc. Since April, 2013. Prior thereto, he was Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, EOG Resources Canada Inc. since September 2012; prior thereto, Vice President Marketing, EOG Resources Canada Inc. since September, 2003.

Kurtis Fischer Mr. Kurtis Fischer serves as Vice President - Business Development of Crew Energy Inc., Since November, 2012. Prior thereto, he was Vice-President, Production since July, 2011; prior thereto, Vice-President, Acquisitions and Divestitures of the Corporation since May, 2010; prior thereto, Manager, Acquisitions and Divestitures of the Corporation since April, 2008; prior thereto, Senior Engineering Technologist of the Corporation since August, 2004.

Michael Sandrelli Mr. Michael D. Sandrelli serves as Corporate Secretary of Crew Energy Inc. He is the Partner, Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP (a law firm).

Jeffery Errico Mr. Jeffery E. Errico is Lead Independent Director of the company. He is currently serves as the Chairman of Insignia Energy Ltd., formerly a public, now private energy company, since 2007. Mr. Errico brings over 40 years of experience in all phases of oil and gas operations and engineering including production, drilling, facilities and economic and reserves evaluations both in Canada and the United States. He has served as an officer in junior, intermediate and large companies, including as the Vice President of Operations for the Canadian division of Deminex GmbH, a 450,000 bopd German based multinational oil company. Prior to Insignia, Mr. Errico was President and CEO of Petrofund Energy Trust, a public energy trust listed in both Canada and the United States which was sold for $3.7 billion in 2006. Since 1995, Mr. Errico has served on over 20 public and private boards with junior and intermediate energy and pipeline companies and has been a member of or chaired several committees, including Reserves, Governance, HS&E, Compensation and Audit. Mr. Errico currently serves on the Board of the NCE Diversified Flow-Through (16) LP. He is a Professional Engineer with a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of British Columbia.

Dennis Nerland Mr. Dennis L. Nerland serves as Independent Director of Crew Energy Inc. Mr. Nerland is managing partner of the Calgary-based law firm Shea Nerland LLP, practicing primarily in the area of tax and estate planning and has been a partner since 1990. He brings extensive background and expertise in legal, governance and risk matters. Mr. Nerland has a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Mathematics from the University of Calgary, a Master of Arts in Economics from Carleton University, Ontario and an LLB from the University of Calgary. Mr. Nerland is a member of the Law Society of Alberta, the Canadian Tax Foundation, the Calgary Bar Association, the American Bar Association and the International Bar Association. He has taken the Directors' Education Program offered by the Rotman School and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, having been ICD.D certified since 2011. Mr. Nerland is currently a trustee of a number of private investment trusts and has and continues to serve on a number of public and private boards in the energy, technology and services sectors.