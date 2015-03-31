Carborundum Universal Ltd (CRBR.NS)
Summary
Meenakshi Murugappan
Sridharan Rangarajan
N. Ananthaseshan
R. Rajagopalan
M. Muthiah
P. L. Deepak Dorairaj
Rekha Surendhiran
K. Srinivasan
P Raghavan
Sujjain Talwar
Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
T. L. Palani Kumar
Aroon Raman
Bharati Rao
M. Gokul
Biographies
Meenakshi Murugappan
|Mr. M. M. Murugappan is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Carborundum Universal Limited. Mr. M. M. Murugappan holds a Masters Degree in chemical engineering. He was Managing Director, CUMI. He is Currently – Chairman of Tube Investments of India Ltd. Director of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Infotech Enterprises Ltd., etc. Mr. M M Murugappan, Wholetime Director, was elected as Vice Chairman of the Board in July 2003. Consequent to Mr. MV Murugappan stepping down in January 2004, Mr. M M Murugappan assumed office as Executive Chairman. Effective 1st April 2004, Mr. M M Murugappan has relinquished his executive position and is currently the Chairman of the Board.
Sridharan Rangarajan
|Mr. Sridharan Rangarajan is the Chief Financial Officer of Carborundum Universal Limited, since June 27, 2011. Mr. Sridharan is a Chartered Accountant and a graduate of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountant of India. He has two decades of multinational and cross-cultural work experience in manufacturing, service & distribution, banking and contracting industries. He was working in the Timken Company where he was Chief Financial Officer for its India operations. He has worked in Trane, Metito Overseas Ltd., Sharjah, LG Electronics, Jebel Ali, Dubai and Industrial Development Bank of India.
N. Ananthaseshan
|Mr. N. Ananthaseshan is the President - Abrasives of Carborundum Universal Limited. He holds M.Sc (Applied Sciences) & M Tech Material Sciences from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, has over 24 years of experience in Electro Minerals & Abrasives. He is with CUMI since 1987.
R. Rajagopalan
|Mr. R. Rajagopalan is Executive Vice President - Refractories & Prodorite of Carborundum Universal Limited. He is An engineer from Madurai Kamaraj University, and Masters in Business Administration from Open University UK. He has been with CUMI for over 29 years.
M. Muthiah
|Mr. M. Muthiah is Senior Vice President - Human Resources of Carborundum Universal Limited. Mr. M. Muthiah holds a Masters degree in Social Work and Management. He is in the area of human resources development and industrial relations.
P. L. Deepak Dorairaj
|Mr. P. L. Deepak Dorairaj is the Senior Vice President - International Business & Exports, Abrasives of the company.
Rekha Surendhiran
|Ms. Rekha Surendhiran is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the company
K. Srinivasan
|Mr. K. Srinivasan is the Managing Director, Executive Director of Carborundum Universal Limited. Mr. K. Srinivasan Holds a Graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering. Was the Vice President of Wendt India Limited. Is currently on the Boards of Wendt India Limited, Southern Energy Development Corporation Limited, Murugappa Morgan Thermal Ceramics Limited, Sterling Abrasives Limited etc. Is a member of the Risk Management Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board.
P Raghavan
Sujjain Talwar
Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
|Shri. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Carborundum Universal Limited. He holds Holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Philadelphia University, USA. Is the Chairman and Managing Director of Lakshmi Machine Works Limited and Chairman of Super Sales Limited, Lakshmi Life Sciences Limited and Quattro Engineering India Limited. Is also on the Boards of various companies including Fortis Malar Hospitals Limited, The Lakshmi Mills Company Limited and Lakshmi Technology and Engineering Industries Limited. Is also a member of the Southern Regional Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry.
T. L. Palani Kumar
|Mr. T. L. Palani Kumar is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Carborundum Universal Limited. Mr. T. L. Palani Kumar Is a Graduate in Chemical Engineering from IIT, Madras and holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from IIM, Ahmedabad. Was the Chief Executive Officer of Escorts Tractors Limited, New Holland Tractors Private Limited, Managing Director of Bharat Aluminium Company Limited and Senior Vice President of TI Cycles of India Limited. Is currently on the Boards of SBI Mutual Fund Trustee Company Private Limited and Fostiima Integrated Learning Resources Private Limited. Is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board.
Aroon Raman
|Mr. Aroon Raman is Non-Executive Independent Director of Carborundum Universal Limited, with effect from 30th October 2013. He holds a postgraduate degree in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA, majoring in both Finance and Marketing. Mr Aroon Reman has also served on several corporate boards and charitable trusts. He is presently on the Board of Wheels India Limited, Sundaram Finance Limited and Reman FibreScience Pvt. Ltd.
Bharati Rao
|Ms. Bharati Rao is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.
M. Gokul
Basic Compensation
Meenakshi Murugappan
Sridharan Rangarajan
N. Ananthaseshan
R. Rajagopalan
M. Muthiah
P. L. Deepak Dorairaj
Rekha Surendhiran
K. Srinivasan
P Raghavan
Sujjain Talwar
Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu
T. L. Palani Kumar
Aroon Raman
Bharati Rao
M. Gokul
