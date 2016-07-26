Croda International PLC (CRDA.L)

Name Description

Anita Frew Ms. Anita M. Frew serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective September 21, 2015. She has been on plc boards for 20 years and has extensive leadership and international experience, together with a broad knowledge of strategic management across a range of sectors including speciality chemicals. Anita was Chairman of Victrex Plc until 2014 and Senior Independent Director of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC and IMI plc. She has held executive director roles at Abbott Mead Vickers and WPP Group, as well as various investment and marketing roles at Scottish Provident Institute and The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc. Anita is Deputy Chairman of Lloyds Banking Group plc and a Non-Executive Director of BHP Billiton Plc and BHP Billiton Limited.

Steve Foots Mr. Steve E. Foots serves as Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Croda International Plc. He was appointed to the Board in July 2010 and Group Chief Executive since the beginning of 2012. His Strong business, operational and strategic leadership, and wide-ranging sales and marketing experience. Steve joined Croda as a graduate trainee in 1990 and has held a number of senior management positions in the Group, becoming President of Croda Europe in July 2010. Prior to this, Steve held a number of Managing Director roles across Croda’s European business. He is Chairman of the Chemical Growth Partnership (CGP).

Jeremy Maiden Mr. Jeremy Kim (Jez) Maiden serves as Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Croda International Plc. He got appointed to the Board as Group Finance Director in January 2015. He has Extensive experience in financial management, acquisitions and disposals, and a wealth of experience working in the speciality chemical sector. Jez was Group Finance Director at National Express Group Plc from 2008 to 2014. Prior to that, he was Group Finance Director at Northern Foods Plc and he has been Chief Financial Officer at British Vita Plc as well as Group Finance Director at Hickson International Plc, both listed speciality chemical companies. Former Chairman of the Audit Committee and Senior Independent Director of Synthomer Plc. Jez is a fellow of the CIMA. He is Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee chairman of PZ Cussons plc.

Tom Brophy Mr. Tom M. Brophy serves as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of Croda International Plc. He was appointed as Secretary to the Board in December 2012. Tom is a solicitor and has responsibility for legal affairs, corporate governance, human resources and insurance. Prior to joining Croda, Tom spent seven years at Wolseley Plc in a number of legal and governance roles, including as Deputy General Counsel and Company Secretary. Before then he worked as a corporate lawyer at City law firm Hogan Lovells.

Helena Ganczakowski Dr. Helena Ganczakowski serves as Non-Executive Director of Croda International Plc. Dr. Ganczakowski was appointed to the Board in February 2014. She has Wealth of experience in consumer marketing and innovative product development. Helena worked for Unilever for 23 years and held senior positions in brand management, consumer marketing and strategy development. Helena has a PhD in Engineering from the University of Cambridge. Helena is a Non-Executive Director of Greggs Plc and People Against Dirty. She runs a consulting business working with a range of organisations, helping them to develop and implement strategies.

Keith Layden Mr. Keith Layden has been appointed as the Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective May 1, 2017. He aslo serves as Chief Technology Officer, President - Life Sciences, Executive Director of Croda International Plc, till April 30, 2017. He was appointed to the Board as Chief Technology Officer in February 2012. His Deep understanding of chemical innovation and broad operational and management experience. Keith joined Croda in 1984 and is currently responsible for global Research and Development, and the Technology Investment Group. Previously he held a number of Managing Director roles across Croda’s European business. Keith represents Croda as a member of the advisory board for chemistry at the Universities of Nottingham and York, and is a member of the Innovation Strategy Board for Chemistry Innovation. He is a Representative of the Council of the Learning and Teaching Committee, University of Sheffield, and in 2014 was appointed as a Trustee and member of Council at the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Alan Ferguson Mr. Alan Murray Ferguson serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He got appointed to the Board in July 2011. He has Extensive international financial management and board experience. Alan was Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Lonmin Plc until December 2010. Prior to that he was Group Finance Director of The BOC Group until 2006. Before then he spent 22 years in a variety of roles at Inchcape Plc, including six years as Group Finance Director from 1999. Alan is a Chartered Accountant. Alan is Senior Independent Director of Johnson Matthey Plc and Non-Executive Director of The Weir Group Plc. He chairs the Audit Committees at both of these companies. Alan is also the Senior Independent Director of Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, an AIM listed company, where he chairs the Audit Committee. Alan sits on the Business Policy Panel of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

P. Turner Mr. P. N. N. (Nigel) Turner serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Croda International Plc. His Broad City experience having spent over 35 years as a corporate financier. Nigel was the Chairman of Numis Securities Ltd and Deputy Chairman of Numis Corporation Plc from 2005 until his retirement in 2007. From 2000 until 2005 he was with ABN AMRO with responsibility for the Global Corporate Finance and Global Equities Divisions. Between 1985 and 2000 he was with Lazard where he was a Managing Director and a member of the Supervisory Board. His Senior Independent Director, and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Genus Plc.