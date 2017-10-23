Cresud SACIF y A (CRE.BA)

Name Description

Eduardo Elsztain Mr. Eduardo Sergio Elsztain serves as Chairman of the Board of Cresud S.A. since January 12, 2015. He also serves as Executive Member of the Company. He has been engaged in the Real Estate business for more than twenty years. He acts as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alto Palermo, IRSA, Consultores Assets Management SA, BACS Banco de Credito & Securitizacion S.A. (BACS), and Banco Hipotecario SA. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of E-Commerce Latina SA and Director of BrasilAgro and Hersha Hospitality Trust. He studied Economic Sciences at Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Alejandro Elsztain Mr. Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain serves as Second Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Cresud S.A. since August 2, 2011. He has held these posts since 1994. In addition, he is Chairman of Inversiones Ganaderas SA and Cactus Argentina. He is also Chairman of BrasilAgro, Second Vice Chairman of IRSA, Executive Vice Chairman of Alto Palermo and SAPSA, Vice Chairman of Nuevas Fronteras and Hoteles Argentinos and Director of Inversora Bolivar SA. He obtained a degree in Agricultural Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Saul Zang Dr. Saul Zang serves as First Vice Chairman of the Board and Director of Investor Relations of Cresud S.A. since February 5, 2015. He has been on the Company's Board since 1994. He has been Member of the International Bar Association and the Interamerican Federation of Lawyers, as well as Founding Member of the Law Firm Zang, Bergel & Vines; First Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of IRSA and Shopping Alto Palermo SA; Vice Chairman of Alto Palermo; Puerto Retiro and Fibesa. In addition, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Hipotecario SA, Nuevas Fronteras SA, Tarshop and Palermo Invest SA. He holds a Juris Doctor degree in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires in 1968.

Matias Ivan Gaivironsky Mr. Matias Ivan Gaivironsky serves as Chief Financial Officer of Cresud S.A. He has held this post since December 7, 2011. He also has worked at IRSA and APSA. He acted as Chief Financial Officer of Tarshop. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Administration from Universidad de Buenos Aires and a Master’s degree in Finance from Universidad del CEMA.

Carlos Blousson Mr. Carlos Blousson serves as Chief Executive Officer of International Operations (Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay) of Cresud S.A. since 2008. He acted as Sales Manager (1996-2000) and as Director of Sales (2000-2008) of the Company. Prior to that, he worked at Vanexva Bursatil – Sociedad de Bolsa. In addition, he worked as Farm Manager and Technical Advisor at Leucon SA. He obtained a degree in Agriculture from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Fernando Adrian Elsztain Mr. Fernando Adrian Elsztain serves as Director of Cresud S.A. since 2004. He has been engaged in the real estate business as a Consultant and as Managing Officer of a real estate company. He is Chairman of the Board Of Directors of Llao Llao Resorts SA, Palermo Invest SA and Nuevas Fronteras SA. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of IRSA, Alto Palermo, Hoteles Argentinos and Tarshop and Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Hipotecario and Puerto Retiro. He holds a degree in Architecture from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Jorge Oscar Fernandez Mr. Jorge Oscar Fernandez serves as Independent Director of Cresud S.A. since 2003. He has been also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since December 15, 2006. He has performed management functions at several banks, financial corporations, insurance firms and other companies related to financial services. He is also involved in many industrial and commercial entities and companies. He obtained a degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Pedro Damaso Labaqui Palacio Mr. Pedro Damaso Labaqui Palacio serves as Independent Director of Cresud S.A. since 2006. He has also been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. In addition, he has acted as Director of Bapro Medios de Pago SA, Permanent Syndic of Bayfe SA Fondos Comunes de Inversion, Director and Member of the Supervisory Committee of J. Minetti SA, and Member of the Board of Directors of REM Sociedad de Bolsa SA. He obtained a degree in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Daniel Elias Mellincovsky Mr. Daniel Elias Mellincovsky serves as Independent Director of Cresud S.A. since October 31, 2008. He has been also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. In addition, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of several companies of the agro industrial and food distribution sectors. He has also worked at financial entities and hotel businesses. He obtained a degree in Accounting from the School of Economic Sciences of Universidad de Buenos Aires

Jose Daniel Abelovich Mr. Jose Daniel Abelovich serves as Trustee of Cresud S.A. He is a founding member and partner of Abelovich, S.R.L. Polano & Asociados, a member of Nexia International, an accounting firm in Argentina. He was previously manager of Harteneck, Lopez y Cia / Coopers & Lybrand and has served as senior advisor to Argentina for the United Nations and the World Bank. He is a member, among others, Audit Committees and A. Cresud, IRSA, Hoteles Argentinos, Inversora Bolivar and Banco Hipotecario. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Marcelo Hector Fuxman Mr. Marcelo Hector Fuxman serves as Trustee of Cresud S.A. He is a member of Abelovich, Polano & Asociados S.R.L. a member of Nexia International, an accounting firm in Argentina. He is also a member, among others, the Supervisory Committee and A. Cresud, IRSA., Inversora Bolivar and Banco Hipotecario. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.