CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)
CREI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,395.05INR
10:25am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.40 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs1,389.65
Open
Rs1,407.00
Day's High
Rs1,410.00
Day's Low
Rs1,393.75
Volume
110,234
Avg. Vol
52,011
52-wk High
Rs1,725.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,189.55
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S. Mainak
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Rajesh Mokashi
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Director
|
Mahendra Naik
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Arun Kumar
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Mehul Pandya
|2017
|Executive Director
|
S. Ananthakrishnan
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
Sadhana Dhamane
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
B. S. Keshava Murthy
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
Milind Sarwate
|2017
|Independent Director
|
A. Bansal
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ashima Goyal
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
S. Mainak
Rajesh Mokashi
|Mr. Rajesh Mokashi serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of the Company. He served as Deputy Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of Credit Analysis And Research Ltd. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from VJTI, Mumbai and a Master of Management Studies degree from University of Bombay. He is a qualified Chartered Financial Analyst and has also cleared Level III of the CFA Program conducted by the CFA Institute, USA. He has obtained a Diploma in Import and Export Management from Indian Institute of Materials Management. He has more than 19 years of experience in finance, commerce and credit risk sectors. He has been associated with OTIS Elevators Company (India) Limited, DSP Financial Consultants Limited and Kotak Mahindra Finance Limited in the past. He has been associated with the Company since 1993 and was appointed on the Board on August 22, 2009.
Mahendra Naik
Arun Kumar
Mehul Pandya
S. Ananthakrishnan
Sadhana Dhamane
B. S. Keshava Murthy
Milind Sarwate
A. Bansal
Ashima Goyal
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
S. Mainak
|--
|
Rajesh Mokashi
|10,599,000
|
Mahendra Naik
|--
|
Arun Kumar
|--
|
Mehul Pandya
|--
|
S. Ananthakrishnan
|--
|
Sadhana Dhamane
|--
|
B. S. Keshava Murthy
|--
|
Milind Sarwate
|--
|
A. Bansal
|--
|
Ashima Goyal
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
S. Mainak
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Mokashi
|0
|0
|
Mahendra Naik
|0
|0
|
Arun Kumar
|0
|0
|
Mehul Pandya
|0
|0
|
S. Ananthakrishnan
|0
|0
|
Sadhana Dhamane
|0
|0
|
B. S. Keshava Murthy
|0
|0
|
Milind Sarwate
|0
|0
|
A. Bansal
|0
|0
|
Ashima Goyal
|0
|0