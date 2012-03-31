CARE Ratings Ltd (CREI.NS)

Mr. Rajesh Mokashi serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of the Company. He served as Deputy Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of Credit Analysis And Research Ltd. He holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from VJTI, Mumbai and a Master of Management Studies degree from University of Bombay. He is a qualified Chartered Financial Analyst and has also cleared Level III of the CFA Program conducted by the CFA Institute, USA. He has obtained a Diploma in Import and Export Management from Indian Institute of Materials Management. He has more than 19 years of experience in finance, commerce and credit risk sectors. He has been associated with OTIS Elevators Company (India) Limited, DSP Financial Consultants Limited and Kotak Mahindra Finance Limited in the past. He has been associated with the Company since 1993 and was appointed on the Board on August 22, 2009.