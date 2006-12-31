Edition:
United Kingdom

Chargeurs SA (CRIP.PA)

CRIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

24.41EUR
3:13pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.21 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
€24.62
Open
€24.70
Day's High
€24.71
Day's Low
€24.20
Volume
19,640
Avg. Vol
48,932
52-wk High
€27.00
52-wk Low
€12.80

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Fribourg

2015 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Federico Paullier

Managing Director Chargeurs Wool

Laurent Jacques Derolez

Member of the Executive Committee, CEO of Chargeurs Protective Films

Bernard Finckenbein

Member of the Executive Committee, CEO of Chargeurs Technical Substrates

Bernard Vossart

Member of the Executive Committee, CEO of Chargeurs Interlining

Emmanuel Coquoin

Director

Catherine Sabouret

2014 Director

Nicolas Urbain

55 Director

Georges Ralli

69 Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Michael Fribourg

Federico Paullier

Laurent Jacques Derolez

Bernard Finckenbein

Bernard Vossart

Emmanuel Coquoin

Mr. Emmanuel Coquoin serves as Board Member of Chargeurs SA. He has served as a Director at Relaxnews SA since October 16, 2009. He spent ten years with Barclays. In 2007, he started to cooperate with HDF. He was also appointed Manager at Ateliers du Pavillon Choiseul SARL, and BFB SARL at SF&D, as well as Director at APOCOPE. He holds Masters degree from INSEAD Business School.

Catherine Sabouret

Nicolas Urbain

Mr. Nicolas Urbain serves as Board Member of Chargeurs SA. He is also Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Financiere Sicomax SA. He has also been Chairman of the Board of Societe Generale Commerciale de l’Est, President of Theorem and Eurocreances, and Director of Fonciere Unifina. He graduated from Universite de Paris II in Corporate Law.

Georges Ralli

Mr. Georges Ralli is Independent Director of Chargeurs SA. He also serves as Chairman of Maison Lazard SAS and Lazard Freres Gestion SAS; Managing Partner of Compagnie Financiere Lazard Freres SAS, Lazard Freres SAS and Lazard Freres Gestion SAS; Director of SILIC SA and Veolia Environnement SA; Member of the Supervisory Board of VLGI SAS; Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Lazard Group LLC (USA); Chief Executive of European Investment Banking Business of Lazard (USA); Co-Chairman of European Investment Banking Committee of Lazard (USA); Chairman of Board of Managers of Lazard Wealth Management Europe Sarl (Luxembourg) and Advisory Board of Lazard GmbH (Switzerland), and Member of LFCM Holdings LLC (USA), Advisory Committee de Lazard BV (Belgium) and European Advisory Board of Lazard (USA), among others. He previously served as Member of Executive Committee of Lazard Administration GmbH (Germany) and Chairman of Executive Committee of Lazard Fund Management GmbH (Germany).

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading