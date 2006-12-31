Chargeurs SA (CRIP.PA)
CRIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
24.41EUR
3:13pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Fribourg
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Federico Paullier
|Managing Director Chargeurs Wool
|
Laurent Jacques Derolez
|Member of the Executive Committee, CEO of Chargeurs Protective Films
|
Bernard Finckenbein
|Member of the Executive Committee, CEO of Chargeurs Technical Substrates
|
Bernard Vossart
|Member of the Executive Committee, CEO of Chargeurs Interlining
|
Emmanuel Coquoin
|Director
|
Catherine Sabouret
|2014
|Director
|
Nicolas Urbain
|55
|Director
|
Georges Ralli
|69
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Michael Fribourg
|
Federico Paullier
|
Laurent Jacques Derolez
|
Bernard Finckenbein
|
Bernard Vossart
|
Emmanuel Coquoin
|Mr. Emmanuel Coquoin serves as Board Member of Chargeurs SA. He has served as a Director at Relaxnews SA since October 16, 2009. He spent ten years with Barclays. In 2007, he started to cooperate with HDF. He was also appointed Manager at Ateliers du Pavillon Choiseul SARL, and BFB SARL at SF&D, as well as Director at APOCOPE. He holds Masters degree from INSEAD Business School.
|
Catherine Sabouret
|
Nicolas Urbain
|Mr. Nicolas Urbain serves as Board Member of Chargeurs SA. He is also Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Financiere Sicomax SA. He has also been Chairman of the Board of Societe Generale Commerciale de l’Est, President of Theorem and Eurocreances, and Director of Fonciere Unifina. He graduated from Universite de Paris II in Corporate Law.
|
Georges Ralli
|Mr. Georges Ralli is Independent Director of Chargeurs SA. He also serves as Chairman of Maison Lazard SAS and Lazard Freres Gestion SAS; Managing Partner of Compagnie Financiere Lazard Freres SAS, Lazard Freres SAS and Lazard Freres Gestion SAS; Director of SILIC SA and Veolia Environnement SA; Member of the Supervisory Board of VLGI SAS; Deputy Chairman and Managing Director of Lazard Group LLC (USA); Chief Executive of European Investment Banking Business of Lazard (USA); Co-Chairman of European Investment Banking Committee of Lazard (USA); Chairman of Board of Managers of Lazard Wealth Management Europe Sarl (Luxembourg) and Advisory Board of Lazard GmbH (Switzerland), and Member of LFCM Holdings LLC (USA), Advisory Committee de Lazard BV (Belgium) and European Advisory Board of Lazard (USA), among others. He previously served as Member of Executive Committee of Lazard Administration GmbH (Germany) and Chairman of Executive Committee of Lazard Fund Management GmbH (Germany).
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Michael Fribourg
|--
|
Federico Paullier
|--
|
Laurent Jacques Derolez
|--
|
Bernard Finckenbein
|--
|
Bernard Vossart
|--
|
Emmanuel Coquoin
|--
|
Catherine Sabouret
|--
|
Nicolas Urbain
|--
|
Georges Ralli
|40,000
As Of 31 Dec 2006
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Michael Fribourg
|0
|0
|
Federico Paullier
|0
|0
|
Laurent Jacques Derolez
|0
|0
|
Bernard Finckenbein
|0
|0
|
Bernard Vossart
|0
|0
|
Emmanuel Coquoin
|0
|0
|
Catherine Sabouret
|0
|0
|
Nicolas Urbain
|0
|0
|
Georges Ralli
|0
|0