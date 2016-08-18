Capital & Regional PLC (CRPJ.J)

Name Description

Hugh Scott-Barrett Mr. Hugh Y. Scott-Barrett is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Capital & Regional PLC, June 13, 2017. He has been Chief Executive since 2008. He was previously a member of ABN AMRO’s managing board serving as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Hugh brings over 25 years’ banking experience having also worked at SBC Warburg and Kleinwort Benson prior to joining ABN AMRO. He was educated both in Paris and at Oxford University. Hugh is a non-executive director of GAM Holding AG, a Swiss asset management company, and a non-executive director of The Goodwood Estate Company Limited.

Lawrence Hutchings Mr. Lawrence Hutchings is Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company., effective June 13, 2017. Lawrence Hutchings joins following four years at Blackstone in Australia, two as Managing Director, and has over 20 years' experience in the property industry including 11 years in senior positions operating in the UK and European retail real estate markets. Prior to Blackstone, Lawrence was at Hammerson PLC for four years, the last three as Managing Director - UK Retail, before which he spent almost seven years at Henderson Global Investors, latterly as Director (Property) European Retail. Lawrence was chosen following an extensive and competitive process, which was supported by an executive search firm.

Charles Staveley Mr. Charles Staveley is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Capital & Regional PLC. He joined the Group in 2007 and was appointed Group Finance Director in 2008. He qualified as Chartered Accountant with Arthur Andersen and previously held senior finance roles with Colt Telecommunications, Novar plc, and Textron Inc. He also has Board responsibility for the Snozone business.

Wessel Hamman Mr. Wessel Johannes Hamman is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Chief Executive of Clearance Capital Limited, a Real Estate investment management firm which he co-founded in 2008. Wessel also serves as a Non-Executive Director of various listed European real estate companies and funds including Karoo Investment Fund, Sirius Real Estate Limited and European Real Estate Investment Trust Limited. Wessel qualified as a Chartered Accountant at KPMG in South Africa.

Louis Norval Mr. Louis Norval is Non-Executive Director of Capital & Regional Plc. Louis was a co-founder, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive of Attfund Limited (one of the largest private property investment companies in South Africa) until the company was sold to Hyprop Investments Limited (a REIT listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange) in 2011. Louis is also Managing Director of the Parkdev Group of Companies, Executive Chairman of Homestead Group Holdings Limited and serves on the board of a number of other companies including Hyprop Investments Limited. He graduated in BSc (QS) (with distinction) from the University of Pretoria.

Guillaume Poitrinal Mr. Guillaume Poitrinal is Non-Executive Director of the Company, Guillaume served as a Chief Executive of Unibail-Rodamco, one of Europe’s largest commercial property companies, from 2005 until 2013 having joined in 1995. Guillaume is the founder and Chairman of ICAMAP Investments S.àr.l, a specialised investment fund focusing on property stocks.

Laura Whyte Ms. Laura Whyte is Non-Executive Director of the Company., effect from 1 December 2015. Laura had a long and successful career with John Lewis Partnership where she served on the Management Board for over ten years, firstly as Registrar and latterly as HR Director. Laura is also a Non-Executive Director of the Defence People and Training Board of the Ministry of Defence, where she is also a member of the People Committee, a Non-Executive Director of the British Horseracing Authority and an Executive Trustee of Women in Retail.

Antony Hales Mr. Antony J. Hales, CBE, is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Capital & Regional plc., with effect from May 2016. Tony is currently Chairman of the Greenwich Foundation, Senior Independent Director of International Personal Finance plc and chairs NAAFI Pension Fund Trustees. Tony was previously Chief Executive of Allied Domecq plc, a Non-Executive Director of HSBC Bank plc and Chairman of Workspace Group plc and British Waterways.