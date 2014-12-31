CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT_u.TO)

Name Description

Kenneth Silver Mr. Kenneth Silver is President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of CT Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Ken Silver is the CEO of CT REIT. Mr. Silver joined CTC in 1995 and, prior to his appointment as CEO of the REIT, was Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Real Estate of CTC and President, Canadian Tire Real Estate Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CTC. Mr. Silver holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Queen’s University, a Master of Business Administration degree from McGill University and has completed the Directors Education Program at the Institute of Corporate Directors at the University of Toronto.

Brent Hollister Mr. Brent V. Hollister is an Independent Trustee of CT Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Brent Hollister is a Corporate Director. He currently serves as a director on the board of Holiday Holdings Inc., a private equity company. Mr. Hollister was formerly President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Sears Canada. He stepped down in 2006 after 37 years of service. During his tenure he held several leadership positions including Chief Operating Officer, President, Sales and Service and Executive Vice President. He also served as a trustee of Primaris Retail REIT until 2013. He is an honorary life member of the Canadian Marketing Association. Mr. Hollister is a graduate of Ryerson in Retail Administration, served as a business member of Ryerson’s Retail Council Committee.

David Laidley Mr. David H. Laidley is a Independent Trustee of CT Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. David Laidley is a Corporate Director. Mr. Laidley currently serves on the boards of Aimia Inc., EMCOR Group Inc., Input Capital Inc. and Aviva Canada Inc. Mr. Laidley was a partner of Deloitte from 1975 until his retirement in 2007. Mr. Laidley was elected Chairman of the firm in 2000 and served in that capacity until 2006. A Chartered Professional Accountant, Mr. Laidley has over 40 years of professional services experience, specializing in the areas of tax and audit. He previously was the Lead Director of the Bank of Canada, Chairman of Nautilus Indemnity Holdings Limited and served on the boards of Biovail Corporation (now Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.) and ProSep Inc. Mr. Laidley holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McGill University.

Anna Martini Ms. Anna Martini is Independent Trustee of President of CT Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Martini is President of Groupe Dynamite Inc., a specialty apparel global retailer since 2004. Ms. Martini currently serves on the Board of Transcontinental Inc., is Chair of the Board of the Retail Council of Canada (RCC), and is Vice Chair of the Board of the Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation.Ms. Martini is a Chartered Professional Accountant and worked at Deloitte from 1985 to 2004, including as a partner in audit and advisory services from 1996 until her departure. During her tenure at Deloitte, she specialized in the retail and consumer products industry sectors. Prior to becoming Chair of the Board of the RCC, Ms. Martini served as board member and Treasurer of the RCC since 2007. She was also a member of the Advisory Committee to the President of Telus Quebec and served on the Board of Velan Inc. where she also chaired the Audit Committee.

Dean McCann Mr. Dean C. McCann is Trustee of CT Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Dean McCann is the Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of CTC. Mr. McCann previously served as President of Canadian Tire Financial Services Limited, and as Chief Executive Officer and a director of Canadian Tire Bank, both of which are majority-owned subsidiaries of CTC. During the past 18 years with CTC, Mr. McCann has held a number of progressively senior roles and led a number of impactful projects, including leading the establishment of Canadian Tire Bank, driving the success of Canadian Tire MasterCard with over five million accounts issued, and developing a shareholder value creation program. Mr. McCann is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

John O'Bryan Mr. John O'Bryan is an Independent Trustee of CT Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. O’Bryan is Honorary Chairman of CBRE Limited and a member of its Canadian Board of Directors and Canadian Executive Management Committee. Mr. O’Bryan joined CBRE Limited in 2008. Prior to joining CBRE, he served as Managing Director at TD Securities from 1998 to 2008. With over 40 years’ experience in the real estate industry, Mr. O’Bryan’s past accomplishments include selling in excess of $8.0 billion worth of commercial real estate across Canada and negotiating over 3 million square feet of leases for major Canadian companies and institutions. Mr. O’Bryan holds an honours degree in Estate Management and is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.