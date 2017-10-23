Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais Copasa MG (CSMG3.SA)

Name Description

Marco Antonio de Rezende Teixeira Mr. Marco Antonio de Rezende Teixeira serves as the Chairman of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. He was Lawyer employed by the Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos (Brazilian Company of Urban Trains) - CBTU, assigned to the Superintendence of Urban Trains of Belo Horizonte. He was hired in June 1983 and has had an employment relationship up to the present date. He was assigned to the city of Belo Horizonte where he held several public positions until June 2012. His employment contract is currently suspended while he is attending to personal matters. He was Chief Legal Officer of the Superintendence for the Development of Belo Horizonte from 1993 to 1996 and, in 1996, he became head of this Superintendence. Attorney General of the Municipality of Belo Horizonte from 1997 to June 2012, when he founded and began managing a law firm. Elected member of the Board of Directors of CEMIG on January 22, 2015. He holds a degree in Law from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Sinara Inacio Meireles Chenna Ms. Sinara Inacio Meireles Chenna serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG since January 16, 2015. From 1986 to 1994, she acted in private sector, in the field of sanitation with a focus on solid waste, and in 1999 she became a civil servant for the City of Belo Horizonte. From 1995 and 2000, she served as Technical Advisor to the Urban Cleaning Department of Belo Horizonte-SLU, and from 2001 to 2003 as Planning Manager at the Urban Cleaning Municipal Secretary of the City of BH. From 2003 to 2005, at the Urban Cleaning Department of Belo Horizonte -SLU, she held the positions of Technical Advisor, Chief of Operations and Superintendent, the latter from 2005 to 2008. From 2009 to 2014, she worked for the Construction and Infrastructure Municipal Secretary of the City of Belo Horizonte. She obtained a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1992, specialization in Sanitary and Environmental Engineering at the same university in 1999, and a CEFET-MG Centro Federal de Educaco Tecnologica de Minas Gerais in 1995.

Edson Machado Monteiro Mr. Edson Machado Monteiro serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG since February 24, 2015. He developed his career in Banco do Brasil, where he served in various managing positions: Technical Consultant for the Presidency (1995/1997), Commercial Executive Superintendent (1997/2000) and Vice-President of Retail and Distribution (2003/2005). He also acted as Director at Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil (PREVI) between 1990 and 1995 and was a member of the Board of Directors in several companies. He worked in the private sector as executive officer at Oi (ex-Telemar), between 2000 and 2002; at Brasilcap Capitalização (2002); at Brasilsaúde Companhia de Seguros (2006/2010); and at Paranapanema S.A., between 2012 and 2014. In 2011, he acted as the CEO of Companhia Habitacional de Interesse Social do Distrito Federal. He graduated in Economics from Universidade do Distrito Federal in 1979. He holds a specialization in economic engineering from UDF/ICAT and an International Executive MBA from AMANA KEY.

Alex Moura de Souza Aguiar Mr. Alex Moura de Souza Aguiar serves as the Chief Technical and Expansion Officer of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG since May 5, 2016. Throughout his professional career, he worked for a number of institutions in several basic sanitation and environmental areas, especially in regard to the coordination, provision of consulting services for and preparation of water supply and sewage collection projects and environmental licensing procedures with state and municipal environmental authorities. He was a project engineer at Sanag Engenharia Ltda. between 1986 and 1990; a works and contract supervisory engineer at Vilasa Construtora Ltda. between 1990 and 1995; and a sanitary engineer at the Sanitary Management Group (GGSAN) of the Belo Horizonte Municipal Government between July and December 2000. Between 1995 and 2000 and 2005 and 2007, he was an external consultant for Oliveira e Marques Engenharia Ltda. He was also the proprietor and technical head of Consag Engenharia Ltda. between 2007 and 2015. He is also the author of several papers related to the sanitation sector. He has a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1986 and a Masters degree in Sanitation, the Environment and Water Resources from the same institution in 2000, as well as completing post-graduate studies in Environmental Engineering at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in 2003.

Antonio Cesar Pires de Miranda Mr. Antonio Cesar Pires de Miranda, Jr. serves as the Vice President of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Prior to this, he was Vice Chairman of the Board of the company. He has been entrepreneur since 1988, working in the food, services and real estate market sectors in the Belo Horizonte metropolitan region. He was elected Mayor of the Rio Acima municipality in 2012, remaining in office until January 2015, when he was elected Vice-President of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais.

Gilson de Carvalho Queiroz Mr. Gilson de Carvalho Queiroz, Filho serves as Chief North Operating Officer of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. He began his professional career in the STATE HEALTH SECRETARIAT OF MINAS GERAIS, as engineer of sanitation projects. He also served in other positions in this institution: Supervisor of works, Coordinator of the Physical Network and Sanitation Director. Subsequently he served as project manager at SANAG - Engenharia de Saneamento for COPASA-MG in projects of water supply, system expansion, operational improvement programs; and also in irrigation projects for private companies. Construction Works Director at SUDECAP in 1994/95 when he executed several infrastructure and building works in the city of Belo Horizonte. Partner at CARVALHO QUEIROZ ENGENHARIA LTDA, where he acted as planning director, and technical and commercial director. He was managing director and vice president of SICOOB ENGECRED- Cooperativa de Crédito dos Engenheiros. In addition to his professional activities, he served as advisor to the Minas Gerais Regional Council of Engineering and Architecture (CREA-MG) of which he was vice-president, chief financial officer and coordinator of the Specialized Chamber of Civil Engineering. President of the Minas Gerais Regional Council of Engineering, Architecture and Agronomy (CREA-MG) in the 2006/2008 triennium and again in 2009/2011. President of the National Health Foundation (FUNASA), an agency linked to the Ministry of Health responsible for the sanitation initiatives in Brazilian municipalities with less than 50,000 inhabitants (2011/2014). He graduated in Civil Engineering from the engineering school of Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Francisco Eduardo de Queiroz Cancado Mr. Francisco Eduardo de Queiroz Cancado serves as the Chief Corporate Management Officer of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. He is a Lawyer, graduate in Public Accounting Management and Public Law, legal civil servant in the positions of Clerk, Notary Public and Head Clerk, administrative Director in the private sector, acting in the Public Law area, Municipal Secretary of Health, Municipal Secretary of Planning and Attorney General of the municipality of Bom Despacho, Minas Gerais, Administrative Assistant and Technician of the Federal House of Representatives’ Office, Tax Advisor of COPASA between 2003 and 2010. Chief Corporate Management Officer of COPASA since January 2105. Additional education in Professional & Self Coaching, Leader Coach Training, Behavior Analysis Profiling and Neurocoaching, Coaching Ericksoniano and Maters Coaching from the IBC - Brazilian Institute of Coaching.

Frederico Lourenco Ferreira Delfino Mr. Frederico Lourenco Ferreira Delfino serves as the South Operating Officer of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Prior to this, he was Chief East Central Operating Officer. He is a Lawyer, graduate in Public Accounting Management and Public Law, legal civil servant in the positions of Clerk, Notary Public and Head Clerk, administrative Director in the private sector, acting in the Public Law area, Municipal Secretary of Health, Municipal Secretary of Planning and Attorney General of the municipality of Bom Despacho, Minas Gerais, Administrative Assistant and Technician of the Federal House of Representatives’ Office, Tax Advisor of COPASA between 2003 and 2010. Chief Corporate Management Officer of COPASA since January 2105. Additional education in Professional & Self Coaching, Leader Coach Training, Behavior Analysis Profiling and Neurocoaching, Coaching Ericksoniano and Maters Coaching from the IBC - Brazilian Institute of Coaching.

Romulo Thomaz Perilli Mr. Romulo Thomaz Perilli serves as the Chief Metropolitan Operating Officer of Chief Metropolitan Operating Officer. He is a career employee of Copasa, joining the company on August 14, 1974. He held various managerial positions, Specialized Engineer (Aug/1974 - Jan/1999), was elected to the Board of Businesses and Metropolitan Operations (Jan/1999 - Feb/2003), Special Technical Consultant (Feb/2003 - Aug/2008), Secretary of Construction Works for the municipality of Contagem (Nov/2008 - Sep/2010), Sanitation Analyst (Oct/2010 - Dec/2014), was elected to the Board of Metropolitan Operations on January 16, 2015. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the engineering school of Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Murilo Campos Valadares Mr. Murilo Campos Valadares serves as Director of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Previously, He was director of the Union of Engineers in the State of Minas Gerais (Senge-MG) and member of the Regional Council of Engineering, Architecture and Agronomy Council (CREA-MG). In 1993, he was invited by the then mayor of Belo Horizonte, Patrus Ananias, to take on the South-Central Regional Department and held that position during that entire administration. In the first two years of the following administration (mayor Célio de Castro’s), Mr. Valadares held the position of Operating Officer of the Urban Cleaning Superintendence (SLU), a position which he subsequently left to take on the Superintendence for the Development of Belo Horizonte (SUDECAP), in February 1999. From January 2001 to February 2011, he was the Municipal Secretary of Urban Policies of Belo Horizonte, being in charge of activities ranging from urban cleaning, traffic and transportation, urban regulation and planning, housing, to operations in villages and slums, in addition to works carried out by the municipal government. In February 2011, he took on the position of Municipal Secretary of Works and Infrastructure, and held the position until July 2012. In March 2013, he took on the position of Municipal Secretary of Urban Development of the Municipality of Ribeirão das Neves, and held the position until November 2014. He graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universidad Federal de Minas Gerais in 1979.

Rubens Coelho de Mello Mr. Rubens Coelho de Mello serves as Director of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. He was Regional Director of the former National Department of Sanitation Works (DNOS) - from 1987 to 1990. Chief Executive Officer of CESAMA - Juiz de Fora - from 1997 to 1999. Technical Officer of COPASA - from February 1999 to April 2002. Chief Executive Officer of COPASA - from April 2002 to February 2003.

Remulo Borges de Azevedo Lemos Mr. Remulo Borges de Azevedo Lemos serves as Director of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. since April 13, 2016. Prior to this, he was Chief Technical and New Business Officer of the company. He worked at Paranapanema S/A - Consultancy for the sale of properties/land regularization in the states of Bahia and São Paulo, reception of credits with the Rio de Janeiro State Government, technical advisory with the Government Sector, advisory to the Executive Board on topics related to electricity, 2013-2014 - Independent consultant in company and business management, 2011-2012 - Grupo Paranapanema - Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, 2003, Chief Management Officer, 1999-2002, Advisor to the Presidency, 1996- 1998, Secretary of the Board of Directors, 1996-2001, Member of the Board of Directors of Cibrafertil (BA) - Cia. Vale do Rio Doce - Control Superintendence-SUCON, Advisor, 1994-1995, Fundação Vale do Rio Doce de Seguridade Social-VALIA, Advisor to the Executive Board, 1992-1993, Mineração Rio Do Norte (Grupo CVRD), Supply Superintendent, 1986- 1987, Controller, 1984-1986, Budget and Planning Manager, 1979-1984, Alcan Alumínio do Brasil - Financial Planning, Control and Planning Manager, 1972-1979 - Minas Gerais Secretariat of Finance, Financial Advisor to the Secretary of Finance,1976. He was Chief Technical and New Businesses Officer at COPASA MG between January and November 2015. He holds an undergraduate degree in business administration from UFMG, 1967/1971, with specialization in business management from Fundação Dom Cabral/INSEAD and Fundação Getúlio Vargas/FGV.

Paulo de Souza Duarte Mr. Paulo de Souza Duarte serves as the Director of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG. Prior to this, he served in Municipality of Belo Horizonte - From August 1998 to December 2000. Position: Advisor to the Municipal Department of Finance. Municipal Government of Belo Horizonte - From January 2001 to April 2002. Position: Level I Budget Manager of the Municipal Department of Planning. Municipal Government of Belo Horizonte - From: May 2002 to December 2004. Position: Administrative and Financial Municipal Secretary of Urban Policy. Municipal Government of Belo Horizonte - From January 2005 to July 2012. Position: Deputy Municipal Secretary of Treasury. Souza Duarte & Advogados Associados - From July 2002 to July 2014. Position: Partner.

Marco Antonio Soares da Cunha Castello Branco Mr. Marco Antonio Soares da Cunha Castello Branco serves as the Director of Companhia de Saneamento de Minas Gerais - COPASA MG since April 13, 2016. He was Chief Executive Officer of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais between 2008 and 2010. He has been Advisory Council’s member of HYDAC Tecnologia do Brasil Ltda. since 2010 and Board of Directors’ member of Diferencial Energia Participações S.A. since 2011. He graduated in Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.