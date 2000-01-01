Compagnie Sucrerie Marocaine et de Raffinage SA (CSMR.CS)

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohammed Fikrat Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Tarik Bouattioui 2014 Finance Manager

Mohamed Khattabi 2010 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board

Abdeladim Berramou 2010 Member of the Management Committee, Director of Technical Coordination

Ahmed Echatoui 2014 Information Technology and Acting Human Resources Manager

Khalid Benchekroun 2009 Member of the Management Committee, Director of Human Resources and Upstream Agriculture Coordination

Mouhcine Bakkali 2014 International Development Manager

Abdelhamid Chafai El Alaoui 2014 Upstream Agriculture, Coordination and Communications Manager

Mohammed Derj 2014 Sustainable Development, Strategic Projects, Risk Management and Internal Audit Manager

Imad Ghammad 2014 Purchasing Manager

Abdeljalil Kaddoury 2014 Refinery Production Manager

Abdeljaouad Slaoui 2014 Factory Manager

Abdelmotalib El Abbadi Member of the Management Committee, Director of AGA INGENIERIE

Ahmed El Aroui 2010 Member of the Management Committee, Director of Sugar Factories in Doukkala

Ali El Moujahid Member of the Management Committee, Director of SUTA

Abdeslam Halouani 2011 Member of the Management Committee, Director of Sucrunion

Hassan Mounir Member of the Management Committee, Appointed Managing Director of Surac and Sunabel

Salah Nahid Member of the Management Committee, Director of Sucrafor

Ahmed Ben Ali Representative of Banque Islamique de Developpement on the Board

Hassan Bouhemou Director

Khalid Cheddadi Representative of Caisse Interprofessionnelle Marocaine de Retraite (CIMR) on the Board

Bassim Jai Hokimi Director

Abdelkader Kandil Director

Karim Khettouch Representative of SIGER on the Board

Mohamed Lahlou Director

Mohamed Lamrani 2011 Director

Hassan Ouriagli Representative of Societe Nationale d'Investissenment on the Board