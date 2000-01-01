Edition:
Compagnie Sucrerie Marocaine et de Raffinage SA (CSMR.CS)

CSMR.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

295.90MAD
3:30pm BST
Change (% chg)

null3.80 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
null292.10
Open
null293.00
Day's High
null295.90
Day's Low
null293.00
Volume
17,731
Avg. Vol
37,802
52-wk High
null320.00
52-wk Low
null137.47

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohammed Fikrat

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Tarik Bouattioui

2014 Finance Manager

Mohamed Khattabi

2010 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board

Abdeladim Berramou

2010 Member of the Management Committee, Director of Technical Coordination

Ahmed Echatoui

2014 Information Technology and Acting Human Resources Manager

Khalid Benchekroun

2009 Member of the Management Committee, Director of Human Resources and Upstream Agriculture Coordination

Mouhcine Bakkali

2014 International Development Manager

Abdelhamid Chafai El Alaoui

2014 Upstream Agriculture, Coordination and Communications Manager

Mohammed Derj

2014 Sustainable Development, Strategic Projects, Risk Management and Internal Audit Manager

Imad Ghammad

2014 Purchasing Manager

Abdeljalil Kaddoury

2014 Refinery Production Manager

Abdeljaouad Slaoui

2014 Factory Manager

Abdelmotalib El Abbadi

Member of the Management Committee, Director of AGA INGENIERIE

Ahmed El Aroui

2010 Member of the Management Committee, Director of Sugar Factories in Doukkala

Ali El Moujahid

Member of the Management Committee, Director of SUTA

Abdeslam Halouani

2011 Member of the Management Committee, Director of Sucrunion

Hassan Mounir

Member of the Management Committee, Appointed Managing Director of Surac and Sunabel

Salah Nahid

Member of the Management Committee, Director of Sucrafor

Ahmed Ben Ali

Representative of Banque Islamique de Developpement on the Board

Hassan Bouhemou

Director

Khalid Cheddadi

Representative of Caisse Interprofessionnelle Marocaine de Retraite (CIMR) on the Board

Bassim Jai Hokimi

Director

Abdelkader Kandil

Director

Karim Khettouch

Representative of SIGER on the Board

Mohamed Lahlou

Director

Mohamed Lamrani

2011 Director

Hassan Ouriagli

Representative of Societe Nationale d'Investissenment on the Board

Aymane Taud

2011 Director
Biographies

Mr. Hassan Bouhemou serves as Director of Cosumar SA. During his professional career, Mr. Bouhemou also served as Managing Director and Director of Siger, Director of Attijariwafa Bank, Groupe ONA, Centrale Laitiere and Agma Lahlou Tazi, as well as Chairman and Managing Director of Societe Nationale d'Investissement.

Mr. Karim Khettouch serves as Representative of SIGER on the Board of Cosumar SA. During his professional career, he was also Director of Centrale Laitiere.

Mr. Mohamed Lahlou serves as Director of Cosumar SA. During his professional career, he was also Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Agma Lahlou Tazi.

