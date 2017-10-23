Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSNA3.SA)

Name Description

Benjamin Steinbruch Mr. Benjamin Steinbruch serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional since March 10, 2008. From 2006 to March 10, 2008, he was Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He is also a member of the Administrative Board of the Portuguese Chamber, 1st Vice-President of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo - FIESP since September 2004, member of FIESP’s Superior Strategic Board, advisor to the Robert Simonsen Institute, and advisor of the Institute for Industrial Development Studies - IEDI. In the past five years, he also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Vicunha Siderurgia S.A., Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Textília S.A., Director of Vicunha Aços S.A., Vicunha Steel S.A., Vicunha S.A., Elizabeth S.A. - Indústria Têxtil, Vicunha Participações S.A., Officer of Rio Purus Participações S.A., and Officer of Rio Iaco (all these companies belong to the controlling group of CSN), Director of Prada Metallurgical Company and Nacional Minérios S.A. (both controlled by CSN), member of the Deliberative Council of the CSN Foundation, and Administrator of Fazenda Alvorada de Bragança Agro-Pastoril Ltda., Ibis Agrária Ltda., Ibis II Empreendimentos Ltda., Ibis Participações e Serviços Ltda., and Haras Phillipson Ltda. Mr. Steinbruch graduated from the Business School of Fundação Getulio Vargas - FGV/SP and specialized in Marketing and Finance also from Fundação Getulio Vargas - FGV/SP.

Luis Fernando Barbosa Martinez Mr. Luis Fernando Barbosa Martinez serves as Commercial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional since August 2, 2011. He is responsible for the steel commercial area. He has been working for CSN since 2002, previously serving as Commercial Officer. He is also President of the Brazilian Steel Packaging Association (ABEACO). Before joining CSN, he served as Commercial Officer for Alcan Aluminio do Brasil SA for 14 years, serving in various positions for the processes, quality, product/market development and commercial areas. He was also Executive Officer for CBCA (Brazilian Steel Construction Center) and ABCEM (Brazilian Metallic Construction Association). He graduated in Metallurgical Engineering from Instituto Maua de Tecnologia and has a post graduate degree in Industrial Administration from the Universidade de Sao Paulo. He also attended the Corporate Management Development Program from Alcan Aluminum Limited, in Montreal, Canada.

David Moise Salama Mr. David Moise Salama serves as Executive Officer responsible for the insurance, credit and property areas of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. He also served as Investor Relations Officer of the company. He has been working in CSN since 2006, previously serving as Investor Relations Manager. Before joining CSN, he served as Finance and Controlling Officer for Tecnisa Engenharia e Comercio, Birmann Comercio e Empreendimentos and Goldfarb Comercio e Construcoes. He also served as Head of the Consolidated Financial Information Area for Unilever Brasil and Senior Auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is Member of NIRI (National Investor Relations Institute) and IBRI (Brazilian Institute of Investor Relations). He graduated in Accounting from the Universidade de Sao Paulo and holds a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from the Universidade de Sao Paulo. He complemented his academic education by attending the Oxford Advanced Management and Leadership Program of Saïd Business School at Oxford University, England, and Harvard Law School’s Business Program at Harvard University, United States.

Fabio Eduardo de Pieri Spina Mr. Fabio Eduardo de Pieri Spina serves as Executive Officer of National Steel Company since September 17, 2015, being responsible for the legal area. In the last five years, he worked at The Kraft Heinz Company, where he was vice president of legal corporate finance between 2014 and 2015, having also held the positions of Latin America General Counsel and Head of Ethics&Compliance. He was an Executive Officer at AGN Participações, a company that operates in the bioenergy, logistics and mining segments, and was a Board member at AGN subsidiaries between 2012 and 2014. He was Global General Legal Advisor, Corporate Secretary and Global Executive Officer of Institutional Relations of Vale S.A. between 2009 and 2011, having been VP Investor Relations of Anheuser-Busch Inbev between 2008 and 2009. He was also a professor at INSPER and a member of the Advisory Board for law in the same institution. He was Executive VP at the Brazil-China Business [k1] Council, a member of the Advisory Board of the Getulio Vargas Foundation and a member of the Board at IBRAM, the Vale-Columbia University Center for Sustainable Development and the Millennium Institute. He graduated in Law from the Universidade de São Paulo, has a L.L.M. (Master of American Laws) from Columbia University School of Law (New York, USA) and an MBA from INSEAD/Wharton (Fontainebleau, France).

Pedro Quariguasi Mr. Pedro Gutemberg Quariguasi Netto serves as the Executive Officer of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional since May 11, 2016, being responsible for the strategic business area. In recent years, was CEO of Vale Moçambique and Global Executive Officer of Carvão da Vale S.A. in Mozambique and Australia, respectively, between March 2014 and April 2016, and a partner and Sales and Marketing Officer for B&A Mineração, between May 2012 and September 2013. He holds a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal Fluminense, a Master’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC/RJ), a Doctorate in Metallurgical Engineering from McGill University in Montreal, Canada, and Specialization in Finance, Corporate Strategy and Microeconomics from McKinsey & Company.

Fabiam Franklin Mr. Fabiam Franklin serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional since April 28, 2016. He has been Chairman of the Advisory Board of CSN Invest Fundo de Investimento em Ações since April 4, 2016, a member of the Board of Directors of ABM (Brazilian Metallurgical, Materials and Mining Association) since April 2015, the Coordinator of CSN’s Financial Education Program since 2008, and the Company’s Blast Furnace General Manager since November 2002. Mr. Franklin has a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidade Federal Fluminense, with specialization in Reduction Metallurgy from McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, and an MBA from the Dom Cabral Foundation.

Leo Steinbruch Mr. Leo Steinbruch serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of National Steel Company since April 28, 2015. He also serves as the member of the Board of Directors of Elizabeth S.A. Indústria Têxtil, Vicunha Aços S.A., Vicunha Participações S.A., Vicunha Steel S.A., Vicunha Siderurgia and Textília S.A. and Executive Officer at CFL Participações S.A. and Taquari Participações S.A., and administrator of Fazenda Santa Otília Agropecuária Ltda.

Yoshiaki Nakano Dr. Yoshiaki Nakano serves as Independent Director of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional since April 28, 2016. Prior to this, he was Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He has been a Member of the Company’s Audit Committee since June 24, 2005. In the past five years, he has been a professor at the School of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas - FGV/SP and head of the Economics Department of the same institution, a board member of the Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo - FAPESP, a member of Conselho Superior de Economia (COSEC) of FIESP/Instituto Roberto Simonsen. Previously, He served as Special Secretary for Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and as Finance Secretary of the State of São Paulo. He graduated in Business Administration from Fundação Getulio Vargas and has an MBA and a Ph.D. from Cornell University, USA.

Fernando Perrone Mr. Fernando Perrone serves as Independent Director of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional since April 28, 2016. Prior to this, he was Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He has been a Member of the Company’s Audit Committee since June 24, 2005 and is its Chairman. He was company's Infrastructure and Energy Executive Officer from July 10, 2002 to October 2, 2002 and served as independent consultant in the area of infrastructure. In the past five years, he served as member of the Board of Directors of Profarma - Pharmaceuticals Distributor S.A., member of the Board of Directors of João Fortes Engenharia S.A., and member of the Management Board of Energia Sustentável S.A. He graduated in Business from a program sponsored by "Chimica" Bayer S.A., holds a Law degree from Universidade Federal Fluminense - UFF/RJ, and has a graduate degree in Economics in the area of Capital Markets from Fundação Getulio Vargas - FGV/SP.