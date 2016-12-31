Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd (CTCa.TO)

Name Description

Maureen Sabia Ms. Maureen J. Sabia serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Canadian Tire Corporation Limited. She is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company and President, Maureen Sabia International, a consulting firm. She is also a director of Canadian Tire Bank. She co-authored “Integrity in the Spotlight – Opportunities for Audit Committees” published in 2002 and “Integrity in the Spotlight – Audit Committees in a High Risk World” published in 2005. She is also a member of the Leadership Council of the Perimeter Institute and of the Board of Governors of the Montreal Economic Institute. In May 2014 she was awarded an LL.D (honoris causa) from Dalhousie University and in October 2014 an LL.D (honoris causa) from Wilfrid Laurier University. Maureen Sabia, a lawyer, has had careers in the public and private sectors and served as Chairman of the Export Development Corporation. She has been Chairman of the Audit Committee of CTC, a director of Hydro One Inc. and member of its Audit, Finance & Investment Pension Committee and Business Transformation Committee, Vice-Chairman of the Public Accountants Council for the Province of Ontario and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Canada Audit Committee. She was formerly a director of Gulf Canada Resources Limited, Hollinger Inc., Laurentian General Insurance Company Inc., O&Y FPT Inc., O&Y Properties Corporation and Skyjack Inc. She has been a member of the Board of Governors of the University of Guelph and the Board of Trustees of Brock University where she was also Chairman of its Audit Committee, Chairman of the Sunnybrook Medical Centre Foundation and a member of the Board of Trustees for Sunnybrook Medical Centre. In 2011, Maureen Sabia was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada and in 2012, she was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Stephen Wetmore Mr. Stephen G. Wetmore serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He is also a trustee of CT Real Estate Investment Trust, a publicly-traded, majority-owned subsidiary of CTC and a director of Canadian Tire Financial Services Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CTC. Mr. Wetmore was previously President and CEO, Bell Aliant Regional Communications Income Fund (now Bell Aliant Inc.), Group President, Corporate Performance and National Markets, Bell Canada and Executive Vice-President, BCE Inc., President and CEO of Aliant Inc., President and CEO of NewTel Enterprises Ltd., President of Air Atlantic, and Managing Director of Scotia Holdings PLC. He also served as a director of Aliant Inc., Axia NetMedia Corporation, Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. and Stratos Global Corporation. Mr. Wetmore was Chair of the Atlantic Provinces’ Economic Council and Nova Scotia Council on Higher Education and has actively promoted education through his leadership affiliations with Dalhousie University, Memorial University, University College of Cape Breton, the Shad Valley Institute, RCS Netherwood and the Canadian Youth Business Fundraising Committee. He has also been a director of the C.D. Howe Institute and a member of the Financial Executives Institute.

Dean McCann Mr. Dean C. McCann serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Canadian Tire Corporation Limited. He is responsible for the financial and investor relations functions of the corporation and will guide the company's efforts to achieve its stated financial aspirations of top-line growth, total return to shareholders, return on invested capital and return on receivables. In his most recent role as president of Canadian Tire Financial Services and Canadian Tire Bank, Mr. McCann profitable growth in the business unit through a period of global economic uncertainty. Mr. McCann is a chartered accountant and has held successive financial roles with the company, including corporate comptroller for Canadian Tire and chief financial officer of CTFS and Canadian Tire Bank.

Gregory Craig Mr. Gregory George Craig serves as President, Canadian Tire Financial Services. subsidiary of the company of the Company. He is President, Canadian Tire Financial Services and President and Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Tire Bank. He is responsible for growing revenue and managing operational costs and credit risk. He joined the Canadian Tire Family of Businesses in 1994 and has held progressively senior roles, including Chief Financial Officer of Canadian Tire Financial Services, and was heavily involved with the establishment and subsequent growth of Canadian Tire Bank. Gregory’s most recent role at Canadian Tire Corporation was Senior Vice-President of Financial Planning and Analysis, where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of financial planning, analysis and performance management, and for providing financial and business counsel to divisional and functional leadership teams across the Company. Gregory also played an integral role in the successful acquisition of FGL Sports in 2012 and was subsequently named Chief Financial Officer of the division, significantly contributing to its integration with Canadian Tire Corporation. Prior to that, Gregory was Vice-President, Finance at Canadian Tire Corporation where he was accountable for the external reporting and accounting/finance operations across the Company. Gregory is a CPA, CMA and holds an MBA from York University and a BBA from Brock University. He is also a member of the Jumpstart Board of Directors and sits on the Finance and Audit Committee.

Duncan Fulton Mr. Duncan S.A. Fulton serves as President - FGL Sports of Canadian Tire Corporation Limited. He is responsible for the overall strategic direction and growth of the Company’s more than 400 retail locations across Canada, including Sport Chek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Hockey Experts and Intersport. Prior to this appointment, Duncan served as Senior Vice-President, Communications & Corporate Affairs, for Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) and Chief Marketing Officer for FGL Sports and Mark’s. Throughout his time at Canadian Tire, Duncan has been integral to the Company’s focus on building its brand, becoming a new world retailer and establishing itself as the most innovative retailer in the world. In 2015, he was named Canada's Marketer of the Year by the Canadian Marketing Association. Duncan is also a board member for Own the Podium – a not-for-profit organization that prioritizes and determines investment strategies for national sport organizations in an effort to deliver more Olympic and Paralympic medals for Canada. Before joining CTC, Duncan was the General Manager and Senior Partner of the Toronto flagship office of international public relations company, Fleishman-Hillard Communications. Prior to Fleishman-Hillard, Duncan was a communication advisor and press secretary for Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien. Duncan was also Communications Director for the Minister responsible for the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA), Press Secretary for Premier Dalton McGuinty and communication assistant for Premier Frank McKenna.

Allan MacDonald Mr. Allan A. MacDonald serves as President - Canadian Tire Retail of the company. He is responsible for over 490 ‘red triangle’ retail store locations across Canada, Allan oversees all aspects of the Company’s operations including merchandising, marketing, supply chain, information technology, Automotive, digital and social integration, store operations and Dealer relations. Since joining Canadian Tire Corporation in 2008, Allan has played an instrumental role in helping Canadian Tire stay on offence, applying innovative thinking and exceptional execution to drive growth across the organization. Prior to his appointment as President, Allan led the turnaround of Canadian Tire’s heritage Automotive business and was the vision behind innovative concepts like the Company’s online tire business. Allan has taken on varied and increasingly senior roles at the Corporation, affording him a depth of experience and unique perspective on all aspects of Canadian Tire’s business. As the former Chief Marketing Officer, Allan led Canadian Tire’s digital engagement and marketing efforts and was behind Canadian Tire’s latest award-winning advertising campaign, introducing Canada to the “CT Guy,” as well as the Company’s new digital catalogue, The Canadian Way. His time with the Company has also enabled him to work closely and build strong relationships with its Dealer and vendor communities. Prior to joining Canadian Tire Corporation, Allan held senior roles at Bell Canada, Aliant Inc. and British Telecom in the United Kingdom. Allan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Acadia University and an MBA from Henley Management College in England.

Rick White Mr. Rick J. White serves as President - Mark’s of the Company. He brings over 25 years of experience to the role of COO of Mark's. Previously the chief merchandising officer and senior vice-president at Mark's and FGL Sports, Mr. White has a strong background in licensing, product development, sourcing and production for both controlled and private-label goods. His expertise in working with branded apparel and footwear will be key to Mark's continued growth in the years to come.

James Christie Mr. James R. Christie serves as Executive Vice President of the company. He has worked with Canadian Tire over the past several years on a variety of matters, including the negotiation and settlement of the 2013 Dealer Contract. He provides strategic input on critical enterprise projects and issues, including the implementation and operation of the Dealer Contract, and has executive responsibility for Dealer Relations and Store Support. In addition, he is the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Canadian Tire Bank. Prior to joining the Company, Jim was a Partner at Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, joining the Firm as an articling student in 1976. He carried on a broad corporate and commercial practice, with an emphasis on financial institutions, and acted for many of the Firm’s largest clients on both advisory and transaction matters. From 1995 to 2001, Jim was Managing Partner of Blakes and from 2001 to 2009, he was the Chairman of the Firm. Jim graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Toronto and was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1978. He has participated in numerous not-for-profit and charitable organizations and is the immediate past Chair of the Board of Governors of Branksome Hall School. Currently, he is the Chair of the Board of Governors of Branksome Hall Asia School in Jeju, South Korea.

Mahes Wickramasinghe Mr. Mahes S. Wickramasinghe serves as Executive Vice-President and Chief Corporate Officer of the Company. He is responsible for Corporate Strategy and M&A initiatives, eCommerce strategy as well as Supply Chain operations. He also provides oversight for the key corporate functions such as Human Resources, Legal and Enterprise Risk Management. Mahes brings with him significant expertise and international experience, having served as the Chief Administrative Officer of CIBC Retail Bank, Chief Administrative Officer of CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, Senior Vice-President, Corporate Finance at Rogers Communications Inc., Executive Vice-President at Bell Aliant and Senior Vice-President at BCE. He was previously a partner with Arthur Andersen and joined CIBC as head of Audit for CIBC World Markets Europe and Asia, based in London. With decades of service across a variety of industries, Mahes has had an international career advising corporations on strategic matters. He has managed complex acquisitions and restructurings and has also led functions in operations, technology, data and finance. Mahes began his career as a Chartered Accountant in Sri Lanka. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Sri Lanka and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK.

Eugene Roman Mr. Eugene O. Roman, CPA, serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer of Canadian Tire Corporation Limited. He has prime responsibility for the evolution and operational support of all digital and interactive technologies of the corporation. His mission is to accelerate the deployment and use of next-generation digital platforms to grow corporate revenue and evolve key platforms to support the growing needs of the Company. He believes that the Canadian Tire team of highly skilled technologists are a major competitive advantage in the delivery of systems of engagement and use the best internet technologies available. He sees the future of retail as "etail" where smart technologies create new opportunities for innovation and excellence. Eugene started his career in telecommunications and has worked for Nortel Networks Corporation, Bell Canada Enterprises Inc., and Open Text Corporation. In progressively senior technology and business roles in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K, Eugene was responsible for integrating critical technology and business processes to better deliver innovative programs. He has also led efforts to increase productivity and improve performance in order to deliver current and ‘next generation’ services more efficiently within a large organization. Eugene holds a Master’s Degree in Administration, Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, is a Certified Management Accountant, and is a recent graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors program. He is a frequent speaker on “The Future of Digital Content” and was recently appointed as a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, where he will continue his outstanding work in advancing innovation in Canada. He is also an industry professor in Design Engineering at McMaster University.

Susan O'Brien Ms. Susan O'Brien serves as Senior Vice President - Marketing and Corporate Affairs of the company. She is responsible for all marketing and branding strategies for Canadian Tire’s Retail Division as well as sponsorships, communications, government relations and events for the Corporation and its Family of Companies. Since joining the Company in 2008, Susan has held a number of progressively senior roles. Most recently she served as Head of Corporate Affairs for CTC; prior to that she was Vice-President of Marketing for Canadian Tire. In this role, she was responsible for the development and execution of marketing and branding strategies for Canadian Tire’s Retail Division. An experienced marketer and communications professional, Susan has a passion for driving the industry forward to reach new heights. Known for her 360 degree view of campaigns, Susan is an expert in brand reinvention and positioning. Her work at Canadian Tire contributed to the Company’s ‘Marketer of the Year Award’ in 2013 from Marketing Magazine, and in 2002, she was nominated for the magazine’s Top 30 Under 30 award. Susan holds an MBA in General Management from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario, and a Bachelor of Commerce (Marketing) from Dalhousie University.

Robyn Collver Ms. Robyn A. Collver serves as Senior Vice-President - Risk and Regulatory Affairs of Canadian Tire Corporation Limited. She assesses our risk management exposures and governs risk management tolerances across our family of businesses. In addition, she oversees our regulatory interactions and our compliance activities and leads our sustainability initiatives. Robyn joined Canadian Tire Corporation in 2002 as Associate General Counsel, became General Counsel of Canadian Tire’s Financial Services division in 2004 and served as General Counsel of Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited from 2008 to 2015. In this capacity she led all the legal and regulatory activity for the Company’s domestic operations and foreign subsidiaries. Prior to joining the Company, Robyn provided external counsel to Canadian Tire as a Partner with a major Canadian law firm and specialized in the practice of corporate and securities law. Robyn holds a law degree from University of Toronto and an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration from Acadia University.

Robert Mongeau Mr. Robert Mongeau serves as Senior Vice-President - Real Estate of Canadian Tire Corporation. Mr. Mongeau is responsible for the Company's real estate portfolio and oversees the acquisition, development, construction and management of the entire network of properties leased or held by Canadian Tire; It is one of the largest retail networks in Canada, with approximately 1,700 stores and almost 52 million square feet of retail space. Mr. Mongeau joined Canadian Tire in 2002 and moved up the ranks to positions in the Real Estate Group, covering all aspects of the Canadian Tire real estate industry. Mr. Mongeau has contributed to numerous projects, including the acquisition of FGL Sports in 2011 and Pro Hockey Life in 2013. Prior to joining Canadian Tire, Mr. Mongeau was Director of Real Estate Development at Loblaw Companies Limited. As part of this role, Mr. Mongeau helped design and implement the upgrading and upgrading program for the Maxi and Maxi & Cie supermarkets in Quebec. Mr. Mongeau holds a law degree from the Université de Sherbrooke and is a member of the Barreau du Québec. Mr. Mongeau also serves on the Board of Directors of Eva's Initiatives.

Jane Nakamachi Ms. Jane E. Nakamachi serves as Senior Vice President - Talent of the company. She is responsible for all aspects of the talent function across Canadian Tire’s family of businesses and plays the all-important role of bringing our “people strategy” to life. Throughout her 23 year career with Canadian Tire, Jane has held a number of progressive roles in Merchandising, Retail, Forecasting and Marketing and has a proven track record of building collaborative teams and creating work environments that celebrate innovation and creative thinking. Most recently, Jane served as Vice-President, Merchandise Planning and Strategy where she led merchandising planning activities for Canadian Tire Retail, including category management, annual financial planning, forecasting and measurement. Jane holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and an MBA from The Schulich School of Business.

Douglas Nathanson Mr. Douglas B. (Doug) Nathanson serves as General Counsel, Secretary of Canadian Tire Corporation Limited. He is responsible for providing legal counsel, legislative compliance services and corporate secretarial services to the Canadian Tire Family of Companies. Doug and his team also lead all legal aspects relating to the identification, negotiation and execution of new business opportunities for the Company, such as partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions. In addition, Doug is responsible for CTC’s Corporate Security group, which is responsible for the protection of Canadian Tire employees and assets, as well as security and loss prevention for Mark’s, Sport Chek, Gas+, PartSource, CTFS and supply chain locations across the country and all offshore offices. Previously, Doug led CTC’s Human Resources division as Chief Human Resources Officer, and also oversaw the Canadian Tire Gas+ business. Prior to joining CTC, Doug served as Vice-President and Associate General Counsel at MI Developments, a real estate operating company whose principal tenant is Magna International. He also worked in Toronto and New York at major international law firms and served as a clerk at the Ontario Court of Appeal. Doug holds a Bachelor of Arts (High Distinction) from Carleton University and a Juris Doctor (Honours – Gold Medalist) from the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Law. He is a member of the Bar in both Ontario and New York State.

Owen Billes Mr. Owen G. Billes serves as Non Independent Director of Canadian Tire Corporation Limited. He is President, Sandy McTyre Retail Ltd., which operates a Canadian Tire store in Welland, Ontario. He is the son of Martha G. Billes and grandson of the Company’s co-founder, A.J. Billes. Mr. Billes is also Chairman of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities and a director of Canadian Tire Bank. Mr. Billes joined the Company in 1992 as Changeover Consultant, Dealer Changeover. He subsequently worked at the Company in various divisions, including the Operations Planning Centre, Dealer Operations, Logistics, Automotive Marketing, New Business Development and Petroleum. He also worked in Customer Service Strategic Development at Canadian Tire Financial Services Limited and at four Canadian Tire stores. In 2007, Mr. Billes entered the Canadian Tire Dealer-in-Training Program. Mr. Billes has also served as a member of the Board of Governors for Niagara College.

Claude L'Heureux Mr. Claude L'Heureux serves as Non Independent Director of Canadian Tire Corporation Limited. He is a President of Gestion Claude L’Heureux Inc., which operates a Canadian Tire Store in Orléans (Ottawa), Ontario. Mr. L’Heureux has been a Canadian Tire Dealer since 1983 and has operated a number of Canadian Tire stores in Ontario and Quebec. He was Vice-President of the Canadian Tire Dealers’ Association from 1999 to 2001. He has also served as a director of the Canadian Tire Dealers’ Association, as Chairman of three regional Dealer groups and on numerous Canadian Tire Dealers’ Association committees. Mr. L’Heureux was the recipient of the Canadian Tire Award of Excellence in 2000. He has also served on the board of The West Island Community Share and the Snow Suit Fund of Ottawa.

Eric Anderson Dr. Eric T. Anderson serves as Independent Director of the company. Dr. Anderson is the Hartmarx Professor and former Chair of the Marketing Department at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management and Director of the Center for Global Marketing Practice. Dr. Anderson’s research interests include innovation, pricing strategy, new products, retailing and channel management. His recent research has been conducted with various companies around the world and has influenced management practice. His articles have appeared in scholarly journals such as Journal of Marketing Research, Marketing Science, Management Science, Journal of Economic Theory, and Quarterly Journal of Economics. He has also published in Harvard Business Review and Sloan Management Review. Dr. Anderson holds a Ph.D. in Management Science from MIT Sloan of Management.

Martha Billes Ms. Martha G. Billes serves as Independent Director of Canadian Tire Corporation Limited. She is President and a director of Albikin Management Inc., an investment holding company. Ms. Billes is the daughter of the Company’s co-founder, A.J. Billes, and has beneficially owned or controlled a majority of the Common Shares of CTC since 1997. She is also the founder and Chairman Emeritus of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, a director of Tire ‘N’ Me Pty. Ltd. and Honourary Consul Emeritus for the Republic of Chile, Southern Alberta Region. Ms. Billes has served on the boards of several public companies. She received an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Guelph in 2013 and an Honorary Doctorate of Commerce degree from Ryerson University in 2002. Ms. Billes was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Sunnybrook Medical Centre Foundation and the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter – Endowment Fund Trust. She is also a former member of the Board of Directors of the Toronto Organizing Committee for the 2015 Pan American and Parapan American Games as well as a former member of its Human Resources and Governance Committees and has served as a director of Canadian Tire Bank.

Pierre Boivin Mr. Pierre Boivin, Ph.D. serves as Independent Director of the company. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of Claridge Inc., a private investment firm in Montreal. Mr. Boivin serves on the board of National Bank of Canada as well as the board of CH Group, which owns the Montreal Canadiens. He is also Chairman of the Board of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, which he founded in 2000, and Co-Chair of the Sainte-Justine UHC Foundation campaign. From 1999 to 2011, Mr. Boivin served as President and CEO of the Montreal Canadiens and evenko, an entertainment promotion and production company and a division of L’Aréna des Canadiens Inc. He has also served as President and CEO of a number of companies in the sporting goods industry, including Canstar Sports Inc., which later became Bauer-Nike Hockey Inc., Weider Sporting Goods Inc. and Norvinca Inc., a company which he also founded. Until June 2012, Mr. Boivin served as the Chairman of the Board of SainteJustine UHC Foundation. He is a former director of Questerre Energy Corporation, Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc. (formerly, Canadian Satellite Radio Holdings Inc.) and Lumenpulse Inc. He has served as Chairman of Quebec Special Olympics and is a former board member of Special Olympics Canada. In 2009, he was awarded a PhD Honoris Causa from the Université de Montréal and appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Diana Chant Ms. Diana L. Chant serves as Independent Director of the Company. She is a Corporate Director and Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. She serves on the Board and Audit Committee of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Canada) and the Board of The Roy Thomson Hall and Massey Hall Foundation and is a member of the Investment Committee which oversees the investments of the PwC Income Security Program. Ms. Chant retired in 2012 as a partner of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP (PwC) where she was responsible for leading and growing PwC’s financial services risk management consulting practice. Prior to that, she was responsible for PwC’s financial services industry practice and was a member of the Canadian firm’s management team. Ms. Chant has been a member of the PwC Canada Partnership Board and has served on the Boards of the National Ballet of Canada, National Ballet Foundation and the Empire Club of Canada. She was also a Governor of The Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall and Chair of its Audit and Finance Committee.

Patrick Connolly Mr. Patrick J. Connolly serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Connolly is a Corporate Director and seasoned retail executive. Mr. Connolly served as a director of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (Williams-Sonoma), a specialty retailer of home furnishings and gourmet cookware, from 1983 until August 2016. He serves as Lead Director, Chairman of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee and Chairman of the Compensation Committee of CafePress Inc., an online retailer of stock and user customized gifts. He was elected to the board of directors of Total Wine & More, an American independent retailer of fine wine, in November 2016. Mr. Connolly is a frequent speaker on e-Commerce and multichannel retailing. Mr. Connolly held various positions in direct marketing and e-commerce at Williams-Sonoma from 1979 until his retirement in July 2016. He served as the company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer from 2014 until 2016 and Chief Marketing Officer from 2000 to 2014. Mr. Connolly also served on the board of directors of Williams-Sonoma since 1983 and has served on the board of directors for the Direct Marketing Association and on the management board of the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

David Court Mr. David C. Court serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is a Director (Senior Partner) of the Dallas office of McKinsey & Company (McKinsey). Mr. Court joined McKinsey in 1982 and was elected a Principal in 1989 and a Director in 1994. He leads McKinsey’s global publishing, communications and knowledge practice. Mr. Court is a director of Click Fox, Inc. and National Geographic Ventures and also serves on the Advisory Council for National Geographic, the Board of Pheonix House and the Advisory Board for Queen’s School of Business. Mr. Court previously led McKinsey’s functional practices as well as its sales and marketing practice globally and has also served as a member of McKinsey’s Board of Directors and Operating Committee. He was also the Managing Director of McKinsey’s Dallas office and a leader of its retail and consumer packaged goods practices. Mr. Court has also worked in the Chicago, London, Sydney and Toronto offices of McKinsey. Prior to joining McKinsey, Mr. Court worked in brand management at Procter & Gamble in Toronto.

Mark Derbyshire Mr. Mark E. Derbyshire serves as Independent Director of the company. Mr. Derbyshire is a Corporate Director and seasoned retail executive. Mr. Derbyshire holds an M.B.A. in Marketing and Brand Strategy and a Ph.D. in Organizational Behaviour. From January 2010 until September 2016, Mr. Derbyshire served as President of Holt, Renfrew & Co., Limited (Holt Renfrew), whose banners include Holt Renfrew, hr2 and La Maison Ogilvy. Under Mr. Derbyshire’s leadership, Holt Renfrew was consistently recognized as one of Canada’s 50 Best Managed Companies. Mr. Derbyshire has spent the last two decades in the retail industry in a number of other senior positions, including: Vice President and Chief Talent Officer of Selfridges Group Limited (which operates luxury retailers, Holt Renfrew, Selfridges (England), Brown Thomas (Ireland) and de Bijenkorf (the Netherlands)); Vice President, Human Resources, Holt Renfrew; Executive Director and Head of Retail & Consumer Practice, Canada at executive recruitment firm Russell Reynolds Associates; and Vice President & Managing Director, Competitive Store Operations, Canadian Tire Dealers’ Association. In 2009, Mr. Derbyshire was named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40TM for his outstanding contributions in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors and, in 2014 and 2015, he was recognized as one of the Top 500 Global Influencers by the Business of Fashion.

John Furlong Mr. John A. F. Furlong serves as Independent Director of Canadian Tire Corporation Limited. He is a Corporate Director and a professional speaker represented by the Twentyten Group, a firm comprised of former members of the Vancouver Organizing Committee for the 2010 Vancouver Olympic and Paralympic Games (VANOC). He is the Executive Chair of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC and a director of Whistler Blackcomb Holdings Inc. He is also Chairman of Rocky Mountaineer as well as Chairman of the “Own the Podium” program. Mr. Furlong served as the Chief Executive Officer of VANOC and led the team that organized and delivered the 2010 Vancouver Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Prior to his appointment to VANOC in 2004, Mr. Furlong was President and Chief Operating Officer for the Vancouver 2010 Bid Corporation. Mr. Furlong is also a former member of the Canadian Olympic Committee. In 2010, Mr. Furlong was named an Officer of the Order of Canada and became a Member of the Order of British Columbia. Mr. Furlong’s service to sport and Canada has resulted in numerous additional forms of recognition, including Canadian of the Year, Canada’s Sports Executive of Year and Marketer of the Year.

James Goodfellow Mr. James L. Goodfellow serves as Independent Director of Canadian Tire Corporation Limited. He is a Corporate Director. He serves on the Board of Canadian Tire Bank and also provides consulting services on corporate governance, risk governance and financial reporting matters. Prior to his retirement in 2008, Mr. Goodfellow was a senior partner and Vice-Chairman of Deloitte & Touche LLP (now Deloitte). He has also been an active contributor to the accounting profession. He is past Chairman of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants’ Accounting Standards Board as well as its Canadian Performance Reporting Board. He was made a Fellow of the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1986 for distinguished service to the profession and, in 2009, was awarded the Ontario Institute’s Distinguished Order of Merit, the highest honour given by the Institute. Mr. Goodfellow is a former director of Discovery Air Inc. and a past member of the Audit Committee of the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Canada.

Timothy Price Mr. Timothy Robert (Tim) Price serves as Independent Director of Canadian Tire Corporation Limited. He is a Chairman, Brookfield Funds, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., an asset management company. He is also a director of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and St. Michael’s Hospital. Mr. Price was previously Chairman of The Edper Group Inc., Hees International Bancorp and Trilon Financial Corporation, all of which were merged into Brookfield Asset Management Inc. He was formerly Chairman of Q9 Networks Inc. and the York University Foundation, a trustee of Morguard REIT, a director of HSBC Bank Canada, Brookfield Homes Corporation Inc., Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. and Astral Media Inc., and a Governor of York University.