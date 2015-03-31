Edition:
Cummins India Ltd (CUMM.NS)

CUMM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

895.00INR
10:33am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.20 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs898.20
Open
Rs905.00
Day's High
Rs908.80
Day's Low
Rs892.75
Volume
163,248
Avg. Vol
283,575
52-wk High
Rs1,096.80
52-wk Low
Rs747.55

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Anant Talaulicar

55 2003 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Sandeep Sinha

2015 Chief Operating Officer

K. Venkata Ramana

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Norbert Nusterer

2016 Additional Director

Antonio Leitao

51 2012 Non-Executive Director

Mark Smith

2017 Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Suzanne Wells

2014 Non-Executive Director

Rajeev Bakshi

2000 Independent Non-Executive Director

P. Dasgupta

60 1998 Independent Non-Executive Director

Nasser Munjee

64 2001 Independent Non-Executive Director

Prakash Telang

68 2013 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Anant Talaulicar

Mr. Anant J. Talaulicar is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Cummins India Ltd. He serves as Managing Director of Cummins India Area Business Organization (ABO) and of Tata Cummins Ltd., a 50-50 joint venture with Tata Motors, has been in his current position since March 2004. Mr.Talaulicar has worked full-time for Cummins (NYSE:CMI) since 1988 and has held a number of positions in the Company, both in the United States and India. Mr.Talaulicar earned his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Mysore University in India in 1984, before traveling to the United States where he earned a master's degree in engineering from the University of Michigan in 1985 and a Masters of Business Administration from Tulane University in 1987. He initially joined Cummins as an intern in 1986 while in graduate school, and joined the Company permanently as a financial analyst in the Midrange engine group in 1988. He also held engineering and product management positions in the engine business and was involved with corporate strategy work before joining the Cummins Power Generation business in 1996, where he progressed into general management roles.

Sandeep Sinha

Mr. Sandeep Sinha is Chief Operating Officer of CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED.

K. Venkata Ramana

Mr. K. Venkata Ramana is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED.

Norbert Nusterer

Antonio Leitao

Mr. Antonio Leitao is the Non-Executive Director of CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED.

Mark Smith

Suzanne Wells

Ms. Suzanne Wells is Non-Executive Director of CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED.

Rajeev Bakshi

Mr. Rajeev Bakshi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cummins India Ltd. He joined the Board of Cummins India Limited on October 20, 2000. Mr. Bakshi is a B.A. (Economics) and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management (MM), Bangalore. He possesses experience in Marketing. His management experience will add value to the Board. He is a Director in the following other Companies viz., (i) Marico Industries Limited (ii) JSL Stainless Limited (iii) METRO Cash & Carry Private Limited (iv) METRO Accounting Centre of Excellence Private Limited. He is a member of Audit Committee of the Company and Marico Industries Limited.

P. Dasgupta

Mr. P. S. Dasgupta is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cummins India Limited. Mr. Dasgupta is a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) and also has a post graduate degree in Law (LL.B.).

Nasser Munjee

Shri. Nasser M. Munjee is Independent Non-Executive Director of Cummins India Limited since March 29, 2001. Mr. Nasser Munjee is a monetary economist, educated at the University of Chicago and the London School of Economics (Bachelors and Masters Degrees). His areas of include Housing Development and Infrastructure Finance.

Prakash Telang

Mr. Prakash M. Telang is Independent Non-Executive Director of CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Anant Talaulicar

2,276,000

Sandeep Sinha

--

K. Venkata Ramana

--

Norbert Nusterer

--

Antonio Leitao

--

Mark Smith

--

Suzanne Wells

--

Rajeev Bakshi

580,000

P. Dasgupta

640,000

Nasser Munjee

620,000

Prakash Telang

690,000
As Of  31 Mar 2015

