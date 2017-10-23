CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA (CVCB3.SA)

Name Description

Guilherme de Jesus Paulus Mr. Guilherme de Jesus Paulus serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA. He began his career as a travel agent in 1971 at Casa Faro Turismo. In 1972, he founded CVC jointly with Mr. Carlos Vicente Cerchiari, a Brazilian state legislator at the time. As founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of CVC, Mr. Paulus has worked with CVC for 41 years. Mr. Paulus is also the chairman of the Board of Directors, member of the Human Resources Committee (Comitê de Gestão de Pessoas) and controlling shareholder, of GJP Hotéis & Resorts, a Brazilian hotel management company. He is a member of the National Council of Tourism (Conselho Nacional do Turismo), related to the Ministry of Tourism, which is overseen by president Dilma Roussef and the Council for Economic and Social Development (Conselho de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social). Mr. Paulus is known for having contributed to the transformation of the tourism industry in Brazil through innovative strategies that brought leisure travel within the Brazilian public‘s reach. For his contributions to the development of the tourism industry in Brazil and abroad, Mr. Paulus has been granted more than 200 awards from foreign governments and news agencies in Brazil and abroad throughout his career in the tourism industry.

Luiz Eduardo Falco Pires Correa Mr. Luiz Eduardo Falco Pires Correa serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA since March 12, 2013. He has experience in the field of tourism. He worked for 20 years at TAM Linhas Aereas in the areas of Operations, Sales, Marketing and Strategy, among others. From 2006 to 2011, he was Chief Executive Officer of Oi. He graduated in Aeronautics Engineering from Tecnologico de Aeronautica - ITA in 1982 and a Master of Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas. He also completed courses at Harvard Business School and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Luiz Fernando Fogaca Mr. Luiz Fernando Fogaca has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial, Administrative and Investor Relations Officer of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA since June 15, 2010. He has 28 years of experience in the administrative and financial area. He acted as external auditor and financial consultant at Artur Andersen. From 1994 to 2002, he worked at Panamco (The Coca-Cola Company) and from 2003 to 2010 at FEMSA. He also was responsible for acquisition projects of such companies as Mate Leao (2010), Refrigerantes de Minas Gerais (2008), Sucos Del Valle (2007), Sucos Mais (2006), Kaiser (2006) and Refrigerantes Oeste (1998). He graduated in Economics from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo (PUC-SP) and holds an Executive MBA degree in Finance from INSPER. He also took up courses at universities of Harvard and Michigan.

Ricardo Pinheiro Paixao Mr. Ricardo Pinheiro Paixao serves as the Chief Operating Officer of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens S.A. since July 11, 2015. He has been with this company since September 22, 2014. He has over 19 years of sales, operations and marketing in consulting and consumer goods segments. He holds a degree in Economics from PUC-SP and an MBA in Business Management from Fundação Dom Cabral.

Miguel Martins Alcantara Mr. Miguel Martins Alcantara Jr. serves as Chief Information Technology Officer of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA since January 2012. He also worked at Accenture (September 1990 - February 1999 and June 2001 - July 2002), Net Servicos (April 1999 - May 2001 and February 2004 - January 2012) and Banco Santander (September 2002 - January 2004), conducting various processes of transformation and evolution of technology platforms in these companies. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Anhembi Morumbi and a MBA degree in Strategic Management and Finance from IBMEC-SP (INSPER).

Valter Patriani Mr. Valter Patriani serves as the Sales and Products Vice President of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens S.A. He joined the Company in 1978 as a salesman focused on employees‘ associations and social clubs. Mr. Patriani is the company's longest-tenured employee. He was Chief Executive Officer of the company between 2007 and 2011. Among his most prominent achievements, he spearheaded company's entry into the international travel and cruise businesses. He also helped pioneer the distribution of travel packages through sales in retail stores located in shopping malls. On July 11, 2013, Mr. Patriani became responsible for sales management, products and marketing strategies.

Elton Flavio Silva de Oliveira Mr. Elton Flavio Silva de Oliveira serves as Legal Affairs Officer and Member of the Executive Board of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA since July 2011. He has 15 years of experience in the legal and business sector, among others. From 1998 to 2005 he was senior counsel of Votorantim Celulose e Papel S/A (currently Fibria) and Director of Legal Affairs of Votorantim Novos Negocios Ltda. From November 2010 to June 2011 he served as Senior Manager of ERB – Energias Renováveis do Brasil S/A, where was responsible for the Legal and Corporate Governance. He graduated in Law from Universidade Mackenzie in 1998 and a postgraduate degree in Business Administration (2006) from the same university.

Marilia Artimonte Rocca Ms. Marilia Artimonte Rocca serves as the Independent Director of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens S.A. since October 20, 2016. She started her career at Walmart in 1995 and was with the company for about 4 years. Between 1999 and 2005, she led the planning and implementation of Endeavor in Brazil, aligned with other countries, seeking a model of self-sustainability. In 2006, she was selected for the Henry Crown Fellowship of the Aspen Institute. From 2000 to 2007, she led the Brava Foundation. She moved to the family office of the same shareholders she previously worked with at Solocorp and in 2008 became a partner with Mãe Terra, a natural and organic food company, leading the company as General Manager until 2013. She remains a partner of Mãe Terra to this day, But in 2013 she became a shareholder only. She accepted the invitation to assume the position of Vice President of Totvs, responsible for the Cloud Computing Platform (FLUIG) business. Parallel to the executive functions, Marilia has 15 years of experience in the Boards of Directors. She started as a Board member in 2001 in Totvs, and left in 2013 when assuming executive position. She has also served on the following Boards: IBEMEC (2003/2008), Santander (2012/2016) and GoodDATA (2014/2016) and Denox Brasil since April 2016. She is a Business Administration graduate from Fundação Getúlio Vargas since 1994 and received her MBA from Columbia Business School, NY-USA, completed in 2000.

Fabio Bruggioni Mr. Fabio Bruggioni serves as the Independent Director of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens SA. Prior to this, he was Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He is President of Digital Business Division of RBS. He worked over 12 years at Telefonica, where he acted as Superintendent of Market Intelligence, Commercial Director for Residential Customers Premium, Director of Internet Business and Chief Marketing Officer for the corporate segment. Before that, he worked at Creditcard as Product Manager. He holds a degree in Business Administration and Business Management from UNIP, a postgraduate degree in Marketing from ESPM. He also took up courses in Business Management at IESE Barcelona, INSEAD, Harvard School of the United States and Strategy Cultural at IMD Oxford.

Pedro Barcellos Janot Marinho Mr. Pedro Barcellos Janot Marinho serves as the Independent Director of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens S.A. since October 20, 2016. He started his career in 1978 in Mesbla, moving to Lojas Americanas shortly afterwards, where he remained until 1987. He remained in the fashion industry at Richards until the end of 1997. In early 1998, he accepted an invitation from Inditex - ZARA Internacional , to start up operations in Brazil. He led the company as President for more than 8 years until 2007, when he assumed the Vice-Presidency of the non-food Department of the Pão de Açúcar-GPA Group. At GPA, he stayed for just over a year to take over the presidency of Azul Linhas Aéreas in 2008, starting his operations, a position he held until 2012. In 2014, he founded Contravento, a consultancy focused on fashion retail, in which he currently serves as CEO. Mr. Janot serves on the Board of Tecnoblu and is also a mentor to Endeavor. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Cândido Mendes, completed in 1987. He completed the PDG EXECUTIVE and Post-Graduation in Human Resources from Pontifícia Universidade Católica by IBMEC in 1990 and 1996, respectively.

Silvio Jose Genesini Mr. Silvio Jose Genesini Junior serves as the Independent Director of CVC Brasil Operadora e Agencia de Viagens S.A. since October 20, 2016. He began his career at Coopersucar. He moved to Accenture in 1976, then Andersen Consulting, where he worked for 28 years, until 2004, but for most of this period he worked as a Partner, developing projects and identifying new practices and new business areas, among which he dedicated himself to Telecommunications sector. He elaborated and implemented projects for the main processes of telefonia privatization and then start-up internet and e-commerce projects. In 2004, he took over the Presidency of ORACLE BrasiL, where he remained until 2009, when he left to take over the Presidency of the Group the State of São Paulo. Since 2013, he has been working on projects such as Operating Partner at Advent. In the year 2014, he began to dedicate himself to Investments in start ups focused on Technology. He currently participates in the following Boards: Grupo Algar, Cnova, Arizona and Infracommerce, where he is also a shareholder. In addition, he has been a member of the Board of Directors of LMedia and mentor of Endeavor since 2009. He was on the Board of Directors of AlgarTech between 2013 and 2014, as a pro-bono function. Silvio Genesini was cumulatively the President of LIDE Tecnologia, leading the main executives of the sector. He graduated in Engineering from Escola Politécnica da Universidade de São Paulo in 1976, acting for 38 years as an executive.