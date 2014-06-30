Capevin Holdings Ltd (CVHJ.J)
CVHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
817.00ZAc
2:05pm BST
Change (% chg)
-23.00 (-2.74%)
Prev Close
840.00
Open
828.00
Day's High
844.00
Day's Low
817.00
Volume
3,288
Avg. Vol
889,999
52-wk High
1,020.00
52-wk Low
800.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Chris Otto
|67
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pieter Louw
|47
|2015
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Jannie Durand
|50
|2010
|Non-Executive Director
|
Aevz Botha
|59
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Rudi Jansen
|47
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Ethel Matenge-Sebesho
|61
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Chris Otto
|Mr. Chris Adrian Otto is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is a director of various companies, including Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, Distell Group Limited, Kaap Agri Limited, PSG Group Limited and Zeder Investments Limited.
|
Pieter Louw
|Mr. Pieter Rudolf Louw is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is the head of corporate finance of Remgro Limited and represents Remgro on the board of RCL Foods Limited.
|
Jannie Durand
|Mr. Jannie J. Jonathan Durand is Non-Executive Director of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is the chief executive officer of Remgro Limited and a director of various other companies, including Distell Group Limited.
|
Aevz Botha
|Mr. Aevz Botha is Independent Non-Executive Director of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is a wine farmer and owner of Goedemoed Boerdery in Vredendal, and is also chairman of VinPro Limited and Namaqua Wines.
|
Rudi Jansen
|Mr. Rudi M. Jansen is Independent Non-Executive Director of Capevin Holdings Ltd. He is a director of various other companies, including Dark Fibre Africa Proprietary Limited.
|
Ethel Matenge-Sebesho
|Ms. Ethel Gothamodimo Matenge-Sebesho is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is currently working for Home Finance Guarantors Africa Reinsurance and has established extensive and useful contacts and networks in most African countries. She has considerable experience in the banking and financial services sector at a strategic and policy level. She currently serves as a director on various boards including FirstRand Limited, Finmark Trust and Distell Group Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Chris Otto
|26,875
|
Pieter Louw
|--
|
Jannie Durand
|--
|
Aevz Botha
|32,250
|
Rudi Jansen
|32,250
|
Ethel Matenge-Sebesho
|--
As Of 30 Jun 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Chris Otto
|0
|0
|
Pieter Louw
|0
|0
|
Jannie Durand
|0
|0
|
Aevz Botha
|0
|0
|
Rudi Jansen
|0
|0
|
Ethel Matenge-Sebesho
|0
|0