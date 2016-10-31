Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)

Name Description

Robert Phillips Mr. Robert Lawrence Phillips, QC, is an Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Phillips is President of R.L. Phillips Investments Inc., a private investment firm. Mr. Phillips was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of BCR Group of Companies, Executive Vice President of MacMillan Bloedel Limited and President and Chief Executive Officer of Dreco Energy Services Ltd. and of PTI Group Inc. Mr. Phillips received his Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering (Hons) and Bachelor of Laws (Gold Medalist) from the University of Alberta.

Christopher Fowler Mr. Christopher H. Fowler is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Fowler is President and Chief Executive Officer of CWB. He joined CWB in 1991 as Manager of Commercial Banking and has filled progressively senior positions during his 25 years with CWB. Mr. Fowler currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Art Gallery of Alberta and on the Campaign Cabinet of the United Way of the Alberta Capital Region. Mr. Fowler received his Bachelor of Arts (Economics) and a Master of Arts (Economics) from the University of British Columbia.

Carolyn Graham Ms. Carolyn J. Graham is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company., effective October 1, 2014. She served as Senior Assistant Vice President and Chief Accountant in June 2006.

H. Bogac Ozdemir Mr. H. Bogac Ozdemir is an Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer of the Company. Mr. Ozdemir joined CWB in December 2014, prior to which he held the following positions with Sun Life Financial Inc.: Vice President, Risk Models and Governance (2011 – 2014) and Vice President, Economic Capital (2010 - 2011).

Kelly Blackett Mr. Kelly S. Blackett is Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Communications of the Company.

Darrell Jones Mr. Darrell R. Jones is Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer of the Company. He joined CWB as a Vice President and Chief Information Officer in August 2008 prior to which he held the position of Partner with KPMG LLP (KPMG).

Gail Harding Ms. Gail L. Harding Q.C., is Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of the Company. She held the position Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary until January 2009. Ms. Harding resigned as director of AC Energy Inc., a TSX Venture Exchange company, on March 14, 2003.

M. Glen Eastwood Mr. M. Glen Eastwood is Executive Vice President, Business Transformation of the Company. Mr. Eastwood held the positions of Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager; and Senior Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager with CWB prior to being promoted to Vice President and Regional Manager in February 2011.

Mario Furlan Mr. Mario V. Furlan is Senior Vice President and Regional General Manager of the Company. He served as Senior Assistant Vice President and Manager, Real Estate Lending.

Michael Halliwell Mr. Michael N. Halliwell is Senior Vice President, Regional General Manager of the Company. He served as a Vice President and Regional Manager, Prairies.

Niall Boles Mr. Niall P. Boles is Senior Vice President, Treasurer of the Company. prior to which he held the following positions: Vice President – Liquidity, Funding, and Cash Management, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (May 2010 – April 2014) and Group Liquidity and Funding Manager, Bank of Scotland (2008 – April 2010).

Diane Davies Ms. Diane M. Davies is Senior Vice President - Operations and Business Transformation of the Company. Ms. Davies held the positions of Project Manager, Finance; Senior Manager, Process Improvement; and Assistance Vice President, Process Improvement with CWB prior to being promoted to her current position.

Keith Hughes Mr. Keith D. Hughes is Senior Vice President - Business and Personal Banking of the Company. He joined CWB in May 2015, prior to which he held the following positions with Servus Credit Union: Senior Vice President Business Banking (2014 – 2015), Senior Vice President Business & Retail Banking (2012 – 2014), Vice President Sales Strategy and Member Experience (2011 – 2012), and a Vice President, North Region (2010 – 2011).

Lars Christensen Mr. Lars K. Christensen is Vice President, Chief Internal Auditor of the Company. Mr. Christensen held the position of Assistant Vice President, Real Estate Lending prior to being appointed Vice President and Chief Internal Auditor in November 2006.

Albrecht Bellstedt Mr. Albrecht Wilhelm Albert Bellstedt J.D., QC., is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Bellstedt is President of A.W.A. Bellstedt Professional Corporation, a consulting services firm. He was previously an Executive Vice President, Law and Corporate of TransCanada Corporation, a North American energy services company and, prior to that, a partner of the law firm Milner Fenerty. Mr. Bellstedt received his Bachelor of Arts from Queen’s University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Toronto.

Andrew Bibby Mr. Andrew J. Bibby is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Bibby is a Chief Executive Officer of Grosvenor Americas Partners, a property investment and development partnership. Mr. Bibby received his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia, Master of Philosophy from Oxford University and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Linda Hohol Ms. Linda M. O. Hohol is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Hohol, is Corporate Director, is the former President of TSX Venture Exchange Inc. at the TMX Group Inc. Prior to that, she filled the roles of Executive Vice President, Wealth Management and Senior Vice President, Alberta and NWT at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. In addition to the public company directorships set out below, Ms. Hohol currently serves on the Board of Directors of EllisDon Construction Ltd. She has also served on many boards, including the Board of Directors of ATB Financial, the Calgary Airport Authority, Canada Foundation for Innovation and Export Development Canada. She is a graduate of the Executive Development Program of the Kellogg Business School. Ms. Hohol is a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers.

Robert Manning Mr. Robert A. Manning is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Manning is a President of Cathton Investments Ltd., a general investment holding company. He was previously Executive Vice President and a director of North West Trust Company and Corporate Banking Account Manager at Bank of Montreal. Mr. Manning is a director of numerous private companies. Mr. Manning completed his Bachelor of Science (Hons) at the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology and his Masters of Business Administration at the Cranfield School of Management.

Sarah Morgan-Silvester Ms. Sarah Alyson Morgan-Silvester is an Independent Director of Canadian Western Bank. Ms. Morgan-Silvester is a Corporate Director. She is a director of the Vancouver Foundation as well as a member of the Partnership Board of Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Consulting. She was previously an Executive Vice President, Personal Financial Services and Wealth Management, HSBC Bank Canada and President and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Trust Company (Canada). Her past affiliations include Chancellor of the University of British Columbia, Chair of Port Metro Vancouver, Chair of Vancouver Port Authority, Chair of BC Women’s Hospital & Health Centre Foundation and Director, C.D. Howe Institute. Ms. Morgan-Silvester received a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) from the University of British Columbia and is a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers. She also holds the Human Resources and Compensation Committee designation from the Directors College.

Raymond Protti Mr. Raymond J. Protti is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Protti is a Corporate Director. He was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Bankers Association. Mr. Protti serves as Vice President on the Board of the Pacific Opera Victoria. Mr. Protti received his Bachelor of Arts (Hons, Gold Medalist) and Master of Arts, both in Economics, from the University of Alberta. Mr. Protti holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Ian Reid Mr. Ian M. Reid is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Reid is a Corporate Director. He retired from Finning International Inc. in 2008 after a 30-year career, which included 11 years as President of Finning (Canada) Ltd. In addition to the public company directorships set out below, Mr. Reid serves as the independent Chair on the Board of Directors of Fountain Tire Ltd., a privately held corporation owned in partnership with Goodyear Canada. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Associated Engineering and Voice Construction OPCO ULC. He served as the Chair of the Board of Governors of the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology from 2003 until 2007 and has been a member of numerous other community and industry associations. Mr. Reid also served as a member of the Provincial Audit Committee created under the Auditor General Act (Alberta) until 2013. Mr. Reid received a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Hugh Riley Mr. Hugh Sanford Riley, J.D. is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Riley is President and Chief Executive Officer of Richardson Financial Group Limited, a financial services affiliate of James Richardson & Sons, Limited. Prior to 2003, he was the Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Investors Group Inc., a personal financial services organization. In addition to the public company directorships set out below, Mr. Riley is Chair of the Board of Directors of the University of Winnipeg Foundation. Mr. Riley received a Bachelor of Political Science from Queen’s University and a Juris Doctor from Osgoode Hall Law School. Mr. Riley was appointed as a Member of the Order of Canada in 2002.