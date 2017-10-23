Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes (CYRE3.SA)

Name Description

Elie Horn Mr. Elie Horn serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Cyrela Brasil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes since 1994. He is Founding Partner of the Company and has been its President since 1978. He gained a Bachelors in Law from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1974.

Rogerio Jonas Zylbersztajn Mr. Rogerio Jonas Zylbersztajn serves as Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Vice-President of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes since May 24, 2006. He is also the Vice-President of ADEMI, Partner of AIB (Media Association of Barra), and Vice-President of Sinduscon-Rio. He is the Partner-Director of RJZ Engenharia Ltda. He holds a Bachelors in Civil Engineering from Universidade Santa Ursula.

Claudio Carvalho de Lima Mr. Claudio Carvalho de Lima serves as the Corporate Legal Department Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Cyrela Brasil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes since 2007. He started his career in the legal department of the Development Bank of the State of Sao Paulo (Banco de Desenvolvimento do Estado de Sao Paulo SA, BADESP) in 1988. He has acted as Manager of the legal department of JTS Engenharia, Unibanco SA and Multicanal (globocabo). In addition, he was Senior Manager and Statutory Executive Officer at Redevco do Brasil (Real Estate Development Company), where he was in charge of the legal department in Brazil from 2001 to 2007. He received a Bachelors degree from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1991.

Fernando Goldsztein Mr. Fernando Goldsztein serves as a Director of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes. In 2005, he acted as the Commercial Director at Goldsztein Participacoes. In 2006, he acted as the Commercial Director for the joint venture Goldsztein Cyrela, and became the CEO in 2008. He was appointed Executive Director of the Southern Operations in 2009, after Goldsztein Participacoes was acquired by Cyrela. Mr. Goldsztein holds a degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS) and attended marketing courses at Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS), as well as holds a post graduate degree from Fundacao Dom Cabral. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Rafael Novellino Mr. Rafael Novellino serves as Director at Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participacoes since 1997. He has also served as Chief Financial Officer of Cyrela Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda since 1982. He was Chief Financial Officer of Industria Anhembi in 1981 and 1982, Controller of Grupo Ferraz de Andrade from 1972 to 1981 and Manager of Supergasbras Distribuidora de Gas from 1961 to 1972. He holds a Bachelors in Economics from Faculdade Sao Luis and a degree in Economics.

George Zausner Mr. George Zausner serves as a Director of Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes since 1997. He has also served as Chief Technical Officer of Cyrela Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda since 1982. He was Manager of FOA - Engenharia e Fundacoes Ltda from 1970 to 1982. He gained a Bachelors in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal da Bahia in 1969.