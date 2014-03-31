Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd (DAMS.NS)

Name Description

Vijay Goel Shri. Vijay Kumar Goel is Executive Chairman of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. He has been associated with various industries for over 48 years. He has been appointed to various technical committees of the sugar industry formed by the Government of India and had been the President of Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) and the Sugar Technologists Association of India. He is associated with the Company as a Promoter Director since 1960. He is a Chemical engineer. His Directorships in other companies are Goel Investments Limited, Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd. (formerly Dhampur Sugar (Kashipur) Limited), Vashulingha Sugar & General Industries Limited (Nepal), South Asia Enterprises Limited, DSM Export (P) Limited, Gaurav Overseas Export (P) Limited, Hi-tech Aluminum Products (P) Limited, Saraswati Properties Limited and Khandelwal Laboratories (P) Limited.

Gaurav Goel Shri. Gaurav Goel is Managing Director, Director of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. He has more than a decade of experience in the sugar industry. He is currently a member of a committee of Indian Sugar Mills Association and The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). He was also the President for the year 2006-07 of the Young Entrepreneurs Organisation, Delhi Chapter. He has been associated with the Company as a promoter Director since 1994.

Gautam Goel Shri. Gautam Goel is Managing Director, Director of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. He has more than a decade of experience in the sugar industry. He is currently president of Indian Sugar Mills Association for 2012-13. He is associated with the Company as a promoter Director since 1994.

Ashok Goel Shri. Ashok Kumar Goel is Vice Chairman of the Board of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. He has been associated with various industries viz. paper, sugar and steel for over 42 years. He is the Founder and President of the Agro Based Paper Mills Association. He had also been the President of Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) during 2001-02. He is associated with the Company as a Promoter Director since 1969. He is a Commerce graduate. His Directorships in other companies are Kashipur Sugar Mills Limited (formerly Dhampur Sugar (Kashipur) Limited), Goel Investments Limited, Motilal Padampat Udyog Limited, Rishi Gases Limited, Gaurav Overseas Export Pvt. Limited, Hi- tech Aluminum Products Private Limited and Indian Sugar Exim Corporation Limited.

Rahul Bedi Shri. Rahul Bedi is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. He is an Experienced Journalist. He is the India Correspondent for the Daily Telegraph, UK and the Irish Times, Dublin. He specializes in military and security-related issues. An MA in English Literature from Delhi University he was also at Oriel College, Oxford as the Reuters Fellow in the mid 1980's.He has co-authored several books. In the 1970's he was Assistant Master at The Mayo College, Ajmer and The Doon School where he taught English, History and Mathematics.

Priya Brat Shri. Priya Brat is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. He is a science graduate and started his career as an academician but has been a banker since 1959. During his career he has been associated with several financial institutions. He has been on the boards of State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Indore, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travencore, State Bank of Saurashtra, M.P.State Development Corporation, M.P.State Electronic Development Corporation and OPTEL.

Ashwani Gupta Shri. Ashwani Kumar Gupta is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant. His Directorships in other companies are Kashipur Sugar Mills Limited (formerly Dhampur Sugar (Kashipur) Limited), Kailash Auto Finance Limited, Mani Capitals Limited, Mani Stock Brokers Limited, Mani Combrok Limited, AKG Consultants Limited, Lallooji & Sons Private Limited, Hankul Minerals & Engineers Private Limited, Real Value Developers Pvt. Limited, Kapareva Development Private Limited and SLG Consultants Private Limited.

Mahesh Mehrotra Shri. Mahesh Prasad Mehrotra has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd since 1987. He is a Chartered Accountant with experience of over 40 years and with exposure of finance and taxes. He has experience as an Auditor and Tax Consultant and Companies Act and Income Tax Act. He is the founder Partner of Mehrotra & Mehrotra and member of several prominent organizations such as Central Board of Trustees, Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Ministry of Labour, Govt. of India, Task Force for MOUs, Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Govt. of India, Advisory Committee, Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles,Govt. of India, PHDCCI and ASSOCHAM and several others. He has been Director, Canara Bank and Trustee, Cochin Port Trust.

Harish Saluja Shri. Harish Saluja is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant with experience of about 35 years and with exposure of the financial market in India. He has served as the director of 1) Saraswati Properties Limited 2) Mani Stock Brokers Limited 3) AHH Consultants Limited 4) Kashipur Sugar Mills Ltd. (Formerly Dhampur Sugar (Kashipur) Limited) (5) Real Value Developer Pvt. Ltd. 6) Kapareva Developers Pvt. Ltd.