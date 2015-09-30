Derichebourg SA (DBG.PA)

Name Description

Daniel Derichebourg Mr. Daniel Derichebourg has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Derichebourg SA since June 29, 2006. He is also Chairman of the Board of Directors at CFER, Chairman of Financiere DGB, Servisair SAS, Derichebourg Environnement, and Servisair SAS, as well as Director of Paris Sud Hydraulique, Derichebourg Recycling and SERVISAIR UK Ltd, among others. He also holds the function of Manager of DBG, SCI DE FONDEYRE and SCI HEBSON, to name but a few. He previously served as Chairman of the Board of Derichebourg Multiservices, Director of C.A.B.C.L. and Director - Permanent Representative of Derichebourg SA at Selmar SA, among others.

Abderrahmane El Aoufir Mr. Abderrahmane El Aoufir has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Derichebourg SA since 2014. He joined the Company in 1985 and assumed different executive functions within groups of the Company, and was notably in charge of AFM Recyclage in the United States. He was in charge of reorganization of SERVISAIR.

Boris Derichebourg Mr. Boris Derichebourg has served as Director of Derichebourg SA since July 18, 2007. He previously was Director - Representative of CFF Recycling at the Company from June 27, 2005 to July 18, 2007. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Derichebourg Energie, Derichebourg ID and Servisair France, Chairman of the Board at Derichebourg Technologies, Derichebourg Multiservices and Derichebourg Proprete, as well as Chairman of the Board of various overseas subsidiaries of the Company, among others. He is also Manager of MIROIR 2000, PSIMMO and, CIVITAS, as well as Director at DERICHEBOURG MULTISERVIZI SPA, KNIGHTS CLEANING SERVICES Ltd and SELMAR SA, to name but a few. He previously served as Chairman of the Board at Derichebourg Proprete and as Director of Agyr Luxembourg, among others.

Thomas Derichebourg Mr. Thomas Derichebourg has served as Director of Derichebourg SA since July 18, 2007. He also serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Derichebourg VIA and Polyurbaine, and Chairman of various companies, including Derichebourg Aqua, Eco-PHU, Lien Evironnement and Polyurbaine Normandie, among others. Mr. Derichebourg also holds the position of Manager of SCI Les Cypres de Montmorency and SCI Les Charmes, and Director - Permanent Representative of TBD Finances at the Board of Societe Paris Sud Hydraulique, among others. During his career, he was also appointed as Deputy chief Executive officer and Director of SERVISAIR ASSISTANCE PISTE ORLY.

Sophie Moreau-Follenfant Ms. Sophie Moreau-Follenfant has been Director - Permanent Representative of CFER at Derichebourg SA since February 18, 2013. She is additionally Director of ASSOCIATION DERICHEBOURG MISSION HANDICAP and Director - Permanent Representative of DERICHEBOURG MULTISERVICES. She previously served as Director of Human Resources of Derichebourg SA until 2009. She was also Member of the Environment Committee of the Company as from September 2008. During her professional career, Ms. Moreau-Follenfant was also appointed as Director of C.A.B.C.L.

Matthieu Pigasse Mr. Matthieu Pigasse has served as Director of Derichebourg SA since October 25, 2005. He is also Managing Partner and Deputy CEO of Lazard France, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Lazard Europe. He is also Director of Groupe Lucien Barriere, Relaxnews, BSkyB Group and Theatre du Chatelet, as well as Chairman of the Board of Les Nouvelles Editions Independantes and of Les Nouvelles Editions Numeriques.