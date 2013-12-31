DBV Technologies SA (DBV.PA)

Name Description

Pierre-Henri Benhamou Dr. Pierre-Henri Benhamou has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company,, effective November 1, 2015. He was Chief Scientific Officer of DBV Technologies SA since January 17, 2012. He served as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officer between February 25, 2010 and December 23, 2010. He is the co-founder of the Company. He was first appointed on the Company’s Board of Directors on December 23, 2005. He is a former Interne des Hopitaux and former Chief of Clinic. He is specialized in pediatric gastroenterology and has held a number of senior clinical positions after studying Pediatrics in Paris and Amiens. In 1989, Dr. Benhamou created the Centre for Digestive Exploration of Infants at the Surgical Clinic in Boulogne-Billancourt. Dr. Benhamou received the Prize for Innovation from the Altran Foundation in 2003 for his work on the development of patch tests for the diagnosis of cow’s milk proteins allergy.

David Schilansky Mr. David Schilansky is Chief Operating Officer of DBV Technologies SA. Prior to joining the Company, he was the Deputy CFO of Ipsen, which he joined in 2006. In 2011, he also served as interim CFO and member of the Executive Committee. Prior to joining Ipsen, he spent three years at UBS Warburg, in Mergers & Acquisitions, and three years at Thomson as Investor Relations’ Officer. He graduated from Universite Paris Dauphine and holds a postgraduate degree from Imperial College London.

Hugh Sampson Mr. Hugh A. Sampson, M.D., is an Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. effective on November 1, 2015. Hugh A. Sampson, M.D., is a professor of Pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai School, N.Y., USA. He is Director of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute; and Dean of Translational Biomedical Science at The Mount Sinai Medical Center. He received his M.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine. Dr. Sampson's research interests have focused on food allergic disorders, including work on the immunopathogenic role of food hypersensitivity in atopic dermatitis, the pathogenesis of food-induced anaphylaxis, the characterization of food-induced gastrointestinal hypersensitivities, the characterization of food allergens, and novel immunotherapeutic strategies (recombinant engineered protein, plasmid DNA, peptide, etc.) for treating food allergies. His research has been funded by a number of grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and private foundations. He is the Principal Investigator of the NIH-sponsored Consortium of Food Allergy Research (CoFAR). He is also former President of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI).

Lucie Mondoulet Ms. Lucie Mondoulet is the Director of Research of DBV Technologies SA. She graduated in Biochemical and Food Engineering from Institut National des Sciences Appliquees (INSA) in Toulouse and then specialized in the field of food allergy. She graduated with a Doctorate degree from INRA in the immunology and food allergy unit, where she studied the biochemical composition of peanut allergens and related treatments. She then specialized with post-doctorate research at the CNRS in Paris within the allergy and environment department, where she was in charge of pollen allergens purification and studied the immunologic response of allergic patients. She then joined DBV Technologies SA as a Research Engineer and first set up pre-clinical models in the field of pharmacology before taking charge of the coordination of the research team.

Nathalie Donne Ms. Nathalie Donne serves as Director of Corporate Communication & Business Development of DBV Technologies SA. She was Product Manager at the Company from 2003 to 2006, where she worked first Product Diallertest Milk then became Project Manager, the function she held between 2006 and 2009. She holds a degree in Biology (DEA cardiovascular pharmacology) from the University Paris VI France (Universite Paris VI Pierre et Marie Curie) and a Masters degree in Biotechnology from Innovation Institut National Agronomique Paris and Reims Management School (Reims Management School).

Veronique Foutel Ms. Veronique Foutel has served as Director of Strategic Marketing of DBV Technologies SA since June 6, 2013. She gained experience of almost two decades in drug asset value identification, evaluation, creation, dissemination and confirmation through the tenure of diverse and complementary roles initially held within the French Health Authorities and later on in the Pharma Industry, mainly in the Pharma Division of Roche between 1996 and 2012 in Western Europe, in North America and at its Headquarters in Switzerland. She holds a Doctorate of Phylosophy degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Universite Paris V Rene Descartes and is a former hospital resident of Assistance Publique- Hopitaux de Paris.

Wence Agbotounou Dr. Wence Agbotounou is the Chief Clinical Trial Officer of DBV Technologies SA. His previous experience includes positions in clinical research organizations such as Quintiles and PRA International. As a Global Project Manager and Project Director, he launched and managed clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies, including several immunotherapy trials. Dr. Agbotounou graduated with a Ph.D in Pharmacology from the Universite Paris VI Pierre et Marie Curie and holds an MBA from ESCP Europe.

Bertrand Dupont Mr. Bertrand Dupont is Industrial Director of DBV Technologies SA. He is also the co-founder of the Company. Prior to co-founding DBV Technologies, Mr. Dupont qualified as an engineer from the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Arts et Metiers in Paris and went on to pursue a career in teaching and consultancy. From 1996, Mr. Dupont worked in biomedical research and from 2000 was involved in the development of VIASKIN patch technology and application system.

Pascale Ehouarn Ms. Pascale Ehouarn serves as Industrial Development and Production Director at DBV Technologies SA since 2006. She participates in the development of processes and machine design, and is responsible for the production of pharmaceutical patches for allergy desensitization. With a PhD in Plasma Physics from the University of Paris XI, she completed her thesis and then did a valuation study at Supelec on the electrospray process of water assisted by electrical discharges, in collaboration with EDF. She also completed a post-doctorate at the University of Karlsruhe in Germany, on the packaging of nanopowders by shock, in partnership with BASF. She then secured a position as an R&D Project Manager, France Unaxis, Displays Division, in charge of particulate contamination control in production systems by plasma deposition of thin films by PECVD and PVD sites in Taiwan. She is a member of the Directors’ Committee.

Laurent Martin Dr. Laurent Martin is the Director of Regulatory Affairs of DBV Technologies SA. He previously worked at Orphan Europe, a company specialized in marketing orphan drugs, where he served as Interim Chief Pharmacist, Head of Pharmaceutical and Pre-clinical Developments and Head of Quality. He also worked in regulatory affairs for pharmaceutical companies such as Galderma, Fournier and Guerbet. Dr. Martin holds an MBA from IAE Paris Sorbonne, part of Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne, and received his Masters in Public Health Law from the Faculty of Sceaux, part of Universite Paris-Sud 11. Dr. Martin also graduated as a pharmacist at the Universite Paris V Rene Descartes.

Charles Ruban Mr. Charles Ruban is Chief Development Officer of DBV Technologies SA. Prior to joining DBV Technologies, Mr. Ruban was Senior VP, Product Development at Stallergenes, member of the Executive Committee. After a nine years european experience in management consulting for Eurogroup, he has spent 10 years at Stallergenes. He started heading Supply Chain management, and evolved as R&D Program Director before moving to his leadership role. He graduated from Ecole Centrale de Lyon, concluded his Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering at Harvard-M.I.T. Division of Health Sciences and Technology and holds an Executive MBA from INSEAD.

Claude Thebault Ms. Claude Thebault serves as Medical Director of DBV Technologies SA. She is also Member of the Director's Committee of the Company. She has over 20 years of experience in Pharmaceutical Industry. Ms. Thebault started her career at headquarter Rhone Poulenc Rorer as an international Biostatistician Manager. She then obtained a Post-doc University diploma (DIU) on Sleep Disorders including Respiratory Diseases and was involved in many clinical studies in asthma & allergy. During the first nine years inside Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, she held various positions, including one as international Physician Manager on Allergy products. She also worked as European Clinical Development Manager, Vaccine division, for Aventis Pasteur MSD and was a primary leadership force of R&D Department operations and projects for ALTANA Pharma's Respiratory and Gastroenterology lines. She obtained a Masters degree in Biological and Medical Sciences from Universite Paris V Rene Descartes.

Mailys Ferrere Ms. Mailys Ferrere has been a Director of DBV Technologies SA since June 6, 2012. She joined the FSI (Fonds Strategique d'Investissement) in early 2009 as an Investment Director, and then as Director and Member of the Executive Committee. She is also Chairman of the Strategic committee of the Innobio Funds and a board member for Limagrain and the Supervisory Board of Groupe Grimaud. She also has 20 years of experience in various French banks in the area of trading. She graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, with a degree in business law and from the Training Centre of the French Society of Financial Analysts (Societe Francaise des Analystes Financiers).

Didier Hoch Mr. Didier Hoch has been a Director of DBV Technologies SA since June 6, 2012. He is the currently the Chairman of BioVision (the world Life Sciences Forum), an Independent board member of Effimune, Genticel and Pevion, and a Strategic advisor for companies involved in Life Sciences & Health. He has been a physician working for the Pharmaceutical and Vaccine industry for 25 years. He was notably Chairman of Sanofi Pasteur MSD (European JV for vaccines between Sanofi & Merck,) from 2000 to 2010. Previously he was in charge of different functions (commercial, marketing and general management) in the pharmaceutical area within Rhone Poulenc Rorer, then Aventis Europe and Middle East Africa. Besides that, he is President of the Life Science Health Committee of the MEDEF (French Global industry association). He was President (2003-2009), of the European Vaccine Manufacturers Association (EVM) and President from 2006 to 2012 of the Biotechnology Committee of the French Pharma industry association (LEEM ). He graduated from University of Lyon with a Doctorate of Medicine degree in Medicine.

George Horner Mr. Georges F. Horner III has been a Director of DBV Technologies SA since January 17, 2012. He previously served as Chairman of the Board of the Company between December 23, 2010 and January 17, 2012. He joined the Company's Board on December 16, 2010. He is a biotech executive consultant for several private companies in the United States and Europe. Previous, he was CEO of Prestwick Pharmaceuticals, a CNS company that he directed to obtain FDA approval for Tetrabenazine (TBZ), a drug licensed in the United States to treat Huntington’s Disease patients. Prior to that, Mr. Horner was CEO of Vicuron Pharmaceuticals, an anti-infective company. Additionally, he has held numerous executive, general management, business development and marketing/sales positions with Abbott Laboratories and E.R. Squibb. Mr. Horner is Chairman of the Board of Creabilis Therapeutics of Luxembourg, Chairman of the Board of Omthera Pharmaceuticals of Bedminster, New Jersey, USA, and member of the Durata Therapeutics board of directors. He graduated from Belmont Abbey College with an AB degree.

Chahra Louafi Ms. Chahra Louafi has been Director - Representative of CDC Entreprises (Innobio) at DBV Technologies SA since December 16, 2010. She is the Investment Director for CDC Entreprises, Fund Management for InnoBio. Before joining CDC Entreprises in 2001, Ms. Louafi was in charge of initiating and implementing projects, as well as creating in a private business incubator specialized in biotechnology, Mendel Partner. Within CDC Entreprises, she was in charge, inter alia, of funds of funds investments focused on seed funds and biotech funds, and tech transfer transactions. In October 2009, she joined the management team of InnoBio fund, a fund dedicated to biotech companies, managed by CDC Entreprises and invested by the pharmaceutical industry. Ms. Louafi is a Member of the supervisory board of Inserm Transfert Initiative and of Cap Decisif Management. She graduated from Universite Paris Dauphine (Masters of Technology and Innovation Management), Universite Paris X Nanterre (Masters of Corporate Finance) and Institut National Agronomique de Paris – Grignon (Masters of Microbiology and Enzymatic Engineering).

Rafaele Tordjman Dr. Rafaele Tordjman is Director - Representative of Sofinnova Partners at DBV Technologies SA. She has been a partner at Sofinnova Partners since 2001. Prior to this position, Dr. Tordjman worked as a research scientist at the Institut National de la Recherche Medicale (INSERM), in Cochin Hospital, Paris, France. Dr. Tordjman graduated with a Doctor of Science degree and specialization in Hematology and Internal Medicine following a five year fellowship in Paris University Hospitals (Ancien Interne des Hopitaux de Paris (AP-HP). Dr. Tordjman attained a PhD (Doctorate of Science degree) in hematopoiesis and angiogenesis from the Universite Paris VII in 2000, followed by a post-doctoral fellowship in immunology. In 2002, she was a member of the Young Manager Program at INSEAD. Dr. Tordjman is a board member of Endoart, Endotis SA and DBV Technologies and observer of Corevalve SA supervisory board.

Torbjorn Bjerke Dr. Torbjorn Bjerke has been an Independent Director of DBV Technologies SA since February 27, 2006. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Karolinska Development AB and previously served as CEO of Biolipox, a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new treatments for inflammatory diseases. Prior to this role, Dr. Bjerke was Executive Vice President of R&D at ALK-Abello and has previously held Director of Research positions at AstraZeneca.