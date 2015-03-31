DCB Bank Ltd (DCBA.NS)

Name Description

Nasser Munjee Shri. Nasser M. Munjee serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Development Credit Bank Ltd,. since August 2005. He has been a non-executive director since June 2005 and the Bank’s non-executive Chairman since August 2005. He is also the Chairman of the Executive Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Capital Raising Committee of the Board. Mr. Munjee began his career in 1977 as one of the fi rst employees of HDFC, India’s fi rst housing fi nance company, where over two decades, he rose to be an executive director on its board with wide responsibilities. Then in 1997, upon the request of the Finance Minister of India to set up an infrastructure fi nance company, Mr. Munjee was instrumental in establishing Infrastructure Development Finance Company Limited (“IDFC”). Mr. Munjee is presently a director on the boards of 15 public companies in India, including Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals, Britannia Industries, Cummins India, ABB (India) and Ambuja Cements Limited. He is also the Chairman of 2 other Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN ) institutions in India – the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) and the Muniwar Abad Charitable Trust. He has served as the President of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry and on several government task forces on housing and urban development. Mr. Munjee has a Masters degree from the London School of Economics, UK and was earlier educated at the Leys School in Cambridge. Mr. Munjee holds 4,401 equity shares in the Bank as on 31st March, 2015.

Murali Natrajan Mr. Murali M. Natrajan is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Development Credit Bank Ltd., since April 29, 2009, has approximately 28 years of banking experience across India and other countries in Asia. Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Natrajan served in various roles at Standard Chartered Bank from 2002 to 2009, including as the Global Head for SME banking in Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore, where he was responsible for providing strategic context and business development capabilities to drive a distinctive and consistent business model across 27 markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East and as Head of Consumer Banking for India & Nepal overseeing business that included mortgages, wealth management, branches, ATMs, credit cards, personal loans and SME and as head of the mortgage and auto business. He previously worked with American Express TRS in India for five years in business planning, finance and operations and then with Citibank for 14 years in various disciplines such as operations, credit, finance, product management and business management of consumer banking, including as the Cards Business Director in Citibank India, Hong Kong and Indonesia. Mr. Natrajan obtained a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours course) degree in 1982 at Delhi and qualified as a Chartered accountant in 1986.

Praveen Kutty Mr. Praveen Achuthan Kutty serves as the Head - Retail & SME Banking of Development Credit Bank Ltd. He also served as the Executive Vice President of the company. He has worked with Citibank’s Indian and international operations where he managed multiple consumer banking businesses including Credit Cards, Personal Loans, Home Loans, Branch Banking and Wealth Management. As Area Director for Bangalore for Consumer Banking, he was involved in scaling up the remote banking Suvidha experiment into a profitable customer proposition. Prior to joining DCB, he was the Area Director for Citibank’s NRI Business in North America. Mr. Kutty holds a B.Com and an MBA degree.

R. Venkattesh Mr. R. Venkattesh serves as Head - Human Resources, Technology & Operations of Development Credit Bank Ltd. He holds a B.Com. degree and is an MBA in Personnel Management. Prior to joining the Bank, he was with Standard Chartered Bank as Head, Human Resources — Countries. He has over 15 years of experience in the areas of Human Resource Management and Mergers and Acquisitions.

Shaffiq Dharamshi Mr. Shaffiq Dharamshi serves as Additional Non Executive Non Independent Director of the Bank since 13th January, 2015. He is a professional banker with over twenty years of senior management experience in the Middle East and Africa. He is Head of Banking for Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), and responsible for providing oversight on operations of financial institutions in the AKFED portfolio across Asia and Africa. Prior to taking this position, Mr. Dharamshi was Senior Vice President, Wholesale Credit Risk Management at Mashreq Bank in Dubai. Before joining Mashreq Bank, Mr. Dharamshi spent 17 years with Citibank in a wide range of positions across different areas of the bank in Africa and the Middle East. His last position with Citibank was Country Risk Head for Kuwait and Levant. Mr. Dharamshi holds a BSc. in Economics from Trent University, Ontario and a MSc. in Economics/Information Systems from the London School of Economics.

Rupa Singh Ms. Rupa Devi Singh serves as Additional Non Executive Independent Director of the Bank since 22nd January, 2015. She has over 35 years of rich experience in various sectors viz. commercial banking, project structuring, infrastructure, etc. She was the founder Managing Director and CEO of Power Exchange India (PXIL). Prior to joining PXIL, she had worked with CRISIL as Director – Power Practice and subsequently, as Director Corporate & S E Asia at CRISIL. She started her career with State Bank of India (SBI) and had a long stint of about 26 years during which she worked in various senior positions. She has been a frequent speaker at Infrastructure events in India and abroad. Ms. Singh is a graduate in science, a post-graduate in law from the University of Delhi and holds CAIIB.

Amin Manekia Mr. Amin Manekia is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Development Credit Bank Ltd. He has over 30 years of experience, and has specialized in the areas of marketing, finance, co-operation and banking. He has worked for more than 20 years in various capacities in different institutions of the Aga Khan Development Network and on the Boards of various listed financial institutions, local and global, for over a decade. Mr. Manekia is a director of IVP Limited. He has obtained his M.B.A. degree from Babson College in United States of America, and a B.Com. degree from University of Mumbai.

Imran Contractor Mr. Imran Contractor serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Development Credit Bank Ltd., since October 12, 2012. He is B.Com and a qualified chartered accountant (placed in the merit lists) and a cost accountant. He also holds a Certificate in Software Technology from the National Centre for Software Technology. Currently, Mr. Contractor manages his own investments. His previous experience of 17 years include association with W. I. Carr (Far East) Limited and Stratcap Securities India Private Limited as head of research, advisor to several corporate managements and high net worth individuals on investment strategy and a consultant with Reliance Mutual Fund.

Altaf Jiwani Mr. Altaf Jiwani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Development Credit Bank Ltd. since January 2012. He has approximately 20 years of experience in corporate finance in the electrical, textile and automobile industries and experience in foreign exchange, risk management and trade finance. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Philips Carbon Black Limited. He is currently in charge of the power and carbo-chemical business segment. Mr. Jiwani obtained a B.E. (Production) degree from V.J.T.I, Mumbai, and an M.M.S. (Finance) degree from Welingkar Institute of Management, Mumbai. He is presently CFO of Welspun India Ltd. which is a leading manufacturer and exporter of home textiles from India.

C. Narasimhan Mr. C. Narasimhan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Development Credit Bank Ltd., sinceOctober 12, 2012. He was previously with the State Bank of India (SBI). He has over 39 years of banking experience in corporate treasury, corporate strategy, private equity, new business conceptualization and roll out, investments (stocks, mutual funds and fi xed income securities), credit appraisal and administration, branch management, forex operations, IT operations and client relationship management. He has been involved in the conceptualization and implementation of several new businesses including general insurance, debit cards, merchant acquiring, custodial services, mobile banking, payment systems group, private equity and venture capital funds of SBI Group. He has obtained B.Sc degree from University of Kerala and MBA from University of Madras.

Jamal Pradhan Mr. Jamal Pradhan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Development Credit Bank Ltd., since January 15, 2013. He is a Commerce Graduate and has specialized in the areas of exports and small scale industry. He is a promoter director of Pradhan Mercantile Private Limited and has experience of over two decades in export and small & medium manufacturing industry.

Nalin Shah Mr. Nalin Shah is Non-Executive Independent Director of Development Credit Bank Ltd., since October 12, 2012. He is B.Sc. (Bus. Admin., USA) and a Chartered Accountant and has been a non-executive independent director of the Bank since October 2012. He retired as partner of M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants and M/s. S.B. Billimoria & Co., Chartered Accountants. He was a member of the Company Law Committee of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Mr. Shah is a Gold Medalist at University of San Francisco (1969).