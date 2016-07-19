Dairy Crest Group PLC (DCG.L)

Name Description

Stephen Alexander Mr. Stephen Alexander is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Dairy Crest Group plc. He Appointed as a Non-executive Director in January 2011, as Chairman in September 2014 and Chairman of the Nomination Committee in March 2015. He is an Operating Partner at OpCapita LLP and Chairman of the charitable organisation Look Ahead Care, Support and Housing. Stephen was Chairman of Immediate Media Company Ltd until January 2017 and Chairman of Rhubarb Food Design Ltd until December 2016. Previously he was Chairman of Maltby Capital Ltd (parent company of EMI Group), Chairman of Odeon Cinemas, Chief Executive of Hillsdown Holdings Ltd and held senior positions with Allied Domecq PLC and Imperial Foods. He was also Senior Independent Director at Devro plc.

Mark Allen Mr. Mark Allen is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Dairy Crest Group Plc., since January 2007. He Appointed as an Executive Director in 2002 and became Chief Executive in January 2007. Mark joined Dairy Crest in August 1991. He was formerly with Shell UK Ltd. He is a Trustee for The Prince’s Countryside Fund and a Non-executive Director of Howdens Joinery Group Plc. He was appointed a Nonexecutive Director of Warburtons Limited in January 2017.

Tom Atherton Mr. Tom Atherton is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Dairy Crest Group PLC. He was Appointed as an Executive Director in May 2013. A Chartered Accountant who has worked for Dairy Crest since 2005. Prior to his appointment to the Board Tom served as Director of Financial Control. He is a member of the Board of Dairy UK and a member of BiTC’s Finance and Risk Committee. He has previously held senior finance positions in Logica plc and Thorn plc.

Robin Miller Mr. Robin Miller is a General Counsel, Company Secretary of Dairy Crest Group Plc. He was Appointed in April 2008. Robin is a solicitor having worked in private practice and in-house in both retail and international manufacturing.

Adam Braithwaite Mr. Adam Braithwaite is a Executive Director, Group Commercial Director of the Company. He joined Dairy Crest in 2002 and has held a number of senior management positions within the business. He was appointed Group Commercial Director in April 2013 and joined the Management Board in November 2014.

Robert Willock Mr. Robert Willock is a Group Director - Human Resources of Dairy Crest Group PLC. He joined Dairy Crest 8 years ago as HR Director, Dairies from The Maersk Company where he was a Director of Human Resources. He was appointed to his current role in April 2013.

Mike Barrington Mr. Mike Barrington is a Group Supply Chain Director of Dairy Crest Group PLC. Before joining Dairy Crest in 2011, Mike held as senior management positions with Cadbury Schweppes and Kraft Foods, latterly Manufacturing Director for Cadbury in the UK & Ireland. Mike joined Dairy Crest as Supply Chain Director, Dairies and was appointed to his current role in April 2013.

Sue Farr Ms. Sue Farr is Non-Executive Director of Dairy Crest Group plc. She Appointed as a Non-executive Director in November 2011 and Chairman of the Corporate Responsibility Committee in November 2014. She is a special advisor to Chime Communications plc, having previously been a member of the Executive Management team. Sue has extensive marketing communications experience having served as Marketing Director of the BBC for 7 years, Director of Corporate Affairs, Thames Television for 3 years and Director of Corporate Communications, Vauxhall Motors. Sue is a Non-executive Director of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc, Accsys Technologies PLC and British American Tobacco p.l.c. She has previously held positions as a Trustee of the Historic Royal Palaces and as a Nonexecutive Director of Motivcom Limited. She was appointed as a Non-executive Director of Dolphin Capital Investors Limited in July 2016.

Andrew Carr-Locke Mr. Andrew Carr-Locke is Non-Executive Independent Director of Dairy Crest Group Plc. He was Appointed as a Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee in August 2009. A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, he has previously held senior finance positions at Courtaulds Textiles, Diageo, Bowater Scott and Kodak and was Group Finance Director at George Wimpey plc until 2007. More recently he was Executive Chairman of Countryside Properties. He is a Non-executive Director of Grainger plc and has previously held Nonexecutive directorships at Royal Mail Holdings, Venture Production and AWG.