DCM Shriram Ltd (DCMS.NS)

Name Description

Ajay Shriram Shri. Ajay S. Shriram serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Senior Managing Director of DCM Shriram Limited since September 2001. He graduated in Commerce from Sydenham College, University of Mumbai and later attended the Programme for Management Development at the Harvard Business School, U.S.A. He is a Member of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company. Presently, he is the President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and also Chairman of the Governing Body of Shriram College of Commerce. He has also been President & Chairman of International Fertilizer Industry Association (IFA), Paris.

Vikram Shriram Shri. Vikram S. Shriram serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of DCM Shriram Limited. He graduated in Commerce with Honours from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata and is a Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is a Member of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company.

J. Jain Mr. J.K. Jain is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of DCM Shriram Limited since 2013. Prior to this, Mr. J.K. Jain has worked mainly with DCM group of companies where he joined in 1978 as Management Trainee after completing his education i.e. B.Com (Hons.) and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (IIMA – batch 1977). He is responsible for Finance and Treasury including raising long term & short term debt funds – timely availability & cost of funds

Rajesh Gupta Shri. Rajesh Gupta is President & Head – Corporate Strategy of DCM Shriram Limited since 2014. Mr. Rajesh Gupta is the President, Hariyali Kisaan Bazaar. Hariyali Kisaan Bazaar is one of the rural retail venture run by DCM Shriram (DCM Shriram Ltd.). Mr. Gupta is a graduate from Shriram College of Commerce, Delhi University. He is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India & also is a Company secretary from the Institute of Company Secretary’s of India, Mr Rajesh Gupta has also attended the advanced Management Programme at the Wharton Business School in 2003. He started his career in DCM Ltd as a Management Trainee; Mr. Gupta has a meteoric track record and has had an extensive exposure in commercial & technical fields of the business. He has intensive experience in implementing major projects from inception to commission & stabilization of operations. After reorganization of the DCM Group in 1990 he joined the Corporate Finance Team of DCM Shriram Ltd., he also headed the Corporate Planning department of the group. In 2002 Mr. Gupta was assigned responsibility of managing the new venture of DCM Shriram Ltd. in the ‘Agri Retail’ & ‘Farm Management’ sector named ‘ Hariyali Kisaan Bazaar’, he has today taken the business from an idea to a national presence.

Rajiv Sinha Shri. Rajiv Sinha is Joint Managing Director of DCM Shriram Limited. He joined the Company in 1972 as a Management Trainee after graduating from IIT, Kanpur in Mechanical Engineering. Later, he attended the Executive Development Programme at the Stanford University, U.S.A.

Ajit Shriram Shri. Ajit S. Shriram serves as Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of DCM Shriram Limited. He joined the Company in 1991 as an Executive after graduating in Commerce from Osmania University, Hyderabad. Later, he obtained an M.B.A. Degree from the International Institute for Management Development, Switzerland. He is a Vice President of Indian Sugar Mills Association.

N. Singh Dr. N. J. Singh serves as Whole Time Director - Environment, Health & Safety, Executive Director of DCM Shriram Limited since November 2007. He joined the Company in 1983 as Pollution Control Engineer. He holds M.Sc., Ph.D. Degrees and had worked as Chief Executive, Shriram Environment & Allied Service and General Manager (Safety and Environment) with the Company at Kota.

Sovan Chakrabarty Shri. Sovan Chakrabarty is Executive Director & Business Head - Shriram Farm Solutions of DCM Shriram Limited since December 2012. Mr. Sovan Chakrabarty is a person with wide experience of marketing spanning over more than 34 years. After completing his Business Management studies from IIM Calcutta, he was engaged with consumer non-durable industry dealing in chemicals & paints, for about 7 years. Thereafter, he has been associated with rural marketing in this country particularly, with respect to agri-input products like fertilizers, seeds, plant protection chemicals etc. He has held senior positions in companies of high repute and has been instrumental in bringing in a change in agri inputs marketing with new and innovative strategies. He has also graduated in an Advanced Management Programme from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania USA. Under his dynamic leadership, many new products have been launched and some of them are today brand leaders. He firmly believes in relationship marketing and his endeavor always has been to move closer to the end consumer i.e. the farmers. At present he is Executive Director & Business Head, Farm Solutions. Mr. Chakrabarty has widely travelled around the globe. He has also presented papers on the “Uniqueness of India’s Rural Market” in international forum. He has also many publications to his name in this country. One of his keen interests has been to share his practical experience with the future Managers of the country and, this he does whenever there is an opportunity. He has been a regular Guest Speaker in some of the prominent Business Schools of the country like IIM Ahmedabad, Calcutta & Lucknow, XLRI, MDI, ASCI, Universities of Lucknow, Varanasi, and Agra, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade etc. He is also the active member of Confederation of Indian Industry and International Fertilisers Association.

Ramini Nirula Smt. Ramini Nirula, is a Non-Executive Director of the DCM Shriram Limited since February 2015. She retired as Sr. General Manager of ICICI Bank Ltd., has more than 3 decades of experience in the financial services sector. Beginning her career with erstwhile ICICI Ltd. in 1976 in project appraisal division, she has held various leadership positions since then. She was a part of top management team instrumental in transforming ICICI Bank from a term lending institution into technology led diversified financial services group with a strong presence in India’s retail financial services market.

S. Baijal Dr. S. S. Baijal serves as Independent Non-executive Director of DCM Shriram Limited since May 1990. He retired as the Chairman of ICI Companies in India in 1987. He holds B.Sc., M.Sc., D.Phil Degrees. He is Chairman of the Board Audit Committee and a Member of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company.

Vimal Bhandari Shri. Vimal Bhandari serves as Independent Non-executive Director of DCM Shriram Limited since May 13, 2003. He graduated in Commerce from Sydenham College, University of Mumbai and is a Member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is currently serving as Managing Director & CEO of Indostar Capital Finance Pvt. Ltd.

Pradeep Dinodia Shri. Pradeep M. Dinodia serves as Independent Non-executive Director of DCM Shriram Limited since July 18, 1994. He graduated in Economics with Honours from St. Stephens College, Delhi University and obtained his Law Degree from the same University. He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is Chairman of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and a Member of the Board Audit Committee of the Company.

Sunil Munjal Shri. Sunil Kant Munjal serves as Independent Non-executive Director of DCM Shriram Limited since May 13, 2003. After his graduation, he underwent training in the field of Mechanical Engineering. Presently, he is Joint Managing Director of Hero MotoCorp Limited besides the Chairman of Hero Corporate Service Ltd., Hero Management Service Ltd. and Shivam Autotech Ltd. He has been the President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). He has made significant contributions to some of the National level Economic reforms in India in the capacity of Chairman or as a Member of different Committees or expert groups.

Arun Ram Shri. Arun Bharat Ram serves as Independent Non-executive Director of DCM Shriram Limited since May 1990. He is Chairman of SRF Ltd. He graduated in Industrial Engineering from the University of Michigan, U.S.A. He is a Member of the Board Audit Committee of the Company.