Debenhams PLC (DEB.L)

Name Description

Ian Cheshire Sir Ian Cheshire has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He joined the board in January 2016 and became Chairman of the board and of the Nomination Committee in April 2016. Sir Ian is also a member of the Remuneration Committee. Sir Ian has vast experience of a range of businesses in both executive and non-executive capacity. He spent 17 years with Kingfisher plc, including seven years as group chief executive between 2007 and 2014, where he drove consistent and significant growth in shareholder value. Sir Ian was formerly Chairman of the British Retail Consortium. His current external directorships: Senior independent director of Whitbread plc, Chairman of Menhaden Capital plc, a non-executive director of Maisons du Monde and the government lead non-executive and a non-executive board member of the Cabinet Office. He is also president of the Business Disability Forum and chair of the advisory board of the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

Sergio Bucher Mr. Sergio Bucher is Chief Executive Officer of the Company. From 2013 until joining our company, Sergio served as Vice President, Amazon Fashion Europe, leading Amazon’s growth to become one of the largest fashion retailers in Europe. Previously he was General Manager, Retail and e-commerce Worldwide, at Puma, and prior to that held retail roles at Nike and Inditex, where he led the start-up of its lingerie retail brand, Oysho.

Matt Smith Mr. Matt Smith is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He brings extensive experience of international and multichannel retailing to his role as Chief Financial Officer. Matt worked for Mothercare as CFO from 2013 and, prior to that, he held a number of senior finance roles within Home Retail Group plc including Finance Director of Argos. Matt is a chartered accountant who has also worked for KPMG in London and Sydney.

Suzanne Harlow Ms. Suzanne Harlow is no longer as Executive Director, Group Trading Director of the Company, effective 20th October 2017. She had led Debenhams’ design, buying and merchandising activities in the role of Group Trading Director since 2008 and was appointed to the board in December 2013. She has worked for Debenhams since 1994 and her roles have included trading director of womenswear, lingerie and beauty between 2005 and 2008 and buying and merchandising director of various divisions between 1999 and 2005. Suzanne is a member of the advisory council of the British Fashion Council and the development council of Ballet Rambert, and a representative of the International Association of Department Stores. She is Director of Ermes Department Stores Plc.

Richard Cristofoli Mr. Richard Cristofoli is Marketing Director of the Company. He joined Debenhams in March 2011 as Marketing Director responsible for Product marketing, advertising, PR, visual and creative, customer strategy and insight and Magenta Print

Nikki Zamblera Ms. Nikki Zamblera is Human Resources Director of the Company. She is responsible for HR, pay and reward, learning and development, recruitment, pensions and facilities and Chair of Debenhams Foundation.

Ross Clemmow Mr. Ross Clemmow is Retail Director, UK + ROI of the Company. He joined Debenhams in July 2013 and was appointed to the Executive committee in March 2014 as E-Commerce Director. Ross joined Debenhams from Argos where he was responsible for the growth and development of Argos.co.uk. Prior to his time in retail, Ross held a variety of roles with Procter & Gamble, Bain & Company and in private equity.

David Smith Mr. David Smith is International Director of the Company since May 2016. David is responsible for Franchises, Magasin du Nord and responsibility for growth of the international business in all channels and markets.

Peter Swann Mr. Peter Swann is Operations Director of the Company. He was appointed to the business’ Executive Committee in November 2013 as Operations Director responsible for Systems, Supply Chain, Imports/Exports and Logistics. Peter joined Debenhams as IS Director in 2012, having previously been Group CIO at WHSmith for eight years. Prior to this role, he was IS Director WHSmith News for four years. Before WHSmith, Peter worked for Marks and Spencer PLC for ten years in a variety of roles, with his most recent being Head of Corporate IT and Chief Systems Architect.

Nicola Kinnaird Ms. Nicola Kinnaird is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. She founded speciality beauty retailer Space NK and following the sale of the business consults for an international roster of clients in the beauty, wellness and lifestyle sectors.

Dennis Millard Mr. Dennis H. Millard, CA (SA) is Non-independent Non-executive Director of Debenhams PLC. As Chairman and Deputy Chairman of two other retail public companies and with past experience as a Finance Director, Dennis brings relevant and broad experience to the board. He was asked to stay on beyond his nine-year term as a non-independent non-executive director to provide continuity and balance through the board changes this year. Dennis has previously served as Chairman of Connect Group PLC and as a non-executive director of Premier Farnell plc. He is Chairman of Halfords Group plc and Deputy Chairman of Pets at Home Group plc.

Terry Duddy Mr. Terry Duddy is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive of Home Retail Group, following its demerger from GUS in October 2006, until March 2014, having previously served as CEO of Argos since its acquisition by GUS in 1998. He previously held senior executive roles at Dixons Stores Group, latterly as MD at PC World. He is Non-executive director of Hammerson plc and Chair of the Retail Trust.

Peter Fitzgerald Mr. Peter Fitzgerald is Non-Executive Independent Director of Debenhams Plc., His experience as a leading e-commerce executive is invaluable to Debenhams as we continue to grow our multi-channel business. Peter is country manager at Google Japan where he oversees every aspect of Google Japan’s business. Before this, he was country sales director for Google UK/Eire, the biggest market for Google outside the US. Peter joined Google in 2007. From 1999 to 2007, Peter worked for Amazon in Europe and the USA.

Stephen Ingham Mr. Stephen J. Ingham is Non-Executive Independent Director of Debenhams PLC. He has been Chief Executive Officer of PageGroup plc since 2006 having worked for that business since 1987. His experience of building an international business at PageGroup supports our aim to expand the Debenhams brand internationally. He is Chief Executive Officer of Michael Page International plc. Stephen is also a member of Great Ormond Street Hospital’s corporate partnership.

Martina King Ms. Martina Ann King is Non-Executive Independent Director of Debenhams plc. She has accumulated extensive experience in management and marketing through holding a number of senior positions in marketing and online media including as managing director of Aurasma, Yahoo! and Capital Radio. She has also served as a non-executive director of Capita. As Chief Executive Officer of Featurespace Limited, Martina also has data analytic experience. She is Chief Executive Officer of Featurespace Limited and a non-executive director of Cineworld Group plc.

Lisa Myers Ms. Lisa Myers is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She spent 19 years at Franklin Templeton, where she was an Executive Vice-president and lead portfolio manager of some of Templeton’s flagship global funds, managing or co-managing more than $10 billion of assets. The coordinator of Templeton’s global consumer research, Lisa had direct research responsibility for the retail, textile and apparel and luxury goods sectors. Most recently, Lisa was Co-Head of Global Partnership Investing at BTG Pactual, a global asset management strategy. Lisa studied at the University of Pennsylvania and obtained a law degree at Georgetown University. She is the Chairperson of Penn’s Secondary School Committee for the Bahamas and is also a board member of YESI, a Bahamian non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering youth through sport and education.