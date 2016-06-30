DHX Media Ltd (DHXb.TO)

Name Description

Michael Donovan Mr. Michael Patrick Donovan is Executive Chairman of the Board of DHX Media Ltd. He has been recognized with numerous awards for his work in the television and film industry, including an Academy Award for the feature documentary Bowling for Columbine. Mr. Donovan was Chief Executive Officer of DHX from the time of the Company’s founding, in 2006, until August 2014. He co-founded and was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Salter Street Films, which was purchased by Alliance Atlantis in 2001. Mr. Donovan is a member of the National Advisory Council of the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, and is former Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design (NSCAD). Mr. Donovan is one of the creators of This Hour has 22 Minutes, one of Canada’s longestrunning television comedy series; and he was producer and one of the creators of the multi-award winning feature film, Shake Hands with the Devil. Mr. Donovan holds a B.A. (1974), LL.B. (1977) and LL.D. (Hon) (2004) degrees from Dalhousie University.

Steven Denure Mr. Steven Graham Denure is President, Chief Operating Officer of DHX Media Ltd. He is responsible for overseeing overall operations of DHX and its subsidiaries. Mr. DeNure also serves as Executive Producer on many of the Company’s television and interactive media projects. Mr. DeNure co-founded Decode Entertainment in 1997 and in 2006 merged the operations of Decode with Halifax Film to create DHX. Prior to founding Decode Mr. DeNure was at Alliance Communications Corporation for more than 10 years and served in a number of senior positions including President of Alliance Productions and President of Alliance Multimedia. During his tenure at Alliance Communications Corporation, he was involved in the development, financing and production of all television and feature film projects, including notable projects such as Due South, North Of 60, Eng, and Blackrobe, and was responsible for the animation division, music-publishing division (TMP), and for merchandising and licensing. Mr. DeNure is a pioneer in computer generated imagery animation, having acted as Executive Producer of the groundbreaking Reboot and Beast Wars animation series. Mr. DeNure serves on the board of the Canadian Film Centre as Vice Chair. Mr. DeNure graduated from Simon Fraser University with a BA in Economics & Business Administration.

Dana Landry Mr. Dana Sean Landry is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of DHX Media Ltd. Previously served as DHX’s Chief Financial Officer from the time of the company’s founding until July 2014. Before DHX, he was CFO, General Manager and Corporate Secretary for SolutionInc Technologies Limited from 2003-2006, a public technology company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Before joining SolutionInc, Mr. Landry was a financial advisor to Collideascope Digital Productions Inc., an integrated television and new-media production company, and President and Chief Financial Officer of imX Communications Inc., a feature film, movie of the week and television production company. Mr. Landry began his career at Doane Raymond, Chartered Accountants (now Grant Thornton LLP) and then moved on to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where he had extensive involvement with the successful initial public offering of Salter Street Films. Mr. Landry is a Chartered Professional Accountant in good standing with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nova Scotia. Mr. Landry holds a BBA from Acadia University (1993).

Keith Abriel Mr. Keith Benjamin Abriel is Chief Financial Officer of DHX Media Ltd. He joined the company in July 2014 and brings more than twenty years of diverse finance experience, including serving as the Chief Financial Officer and as an independent consultant for a number of public and venture-backed private companies, and more than nine years of experience with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. From 2010 to 2014, Mr. Abriel provided consulting services to DHX Ltd., mainly in the areas of financial reporting and taxation. While with PwC, Mr. Abriel served as the Senior Manager on DHX’s year-end audits from 2004 to 2007, including the Company’s IPO in 2006. A Past President of the Atlantic Canada CFA Society, Mr. Abriel is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a CFA Charterholder, who began his career with Coopers and Lybrand (now PwC). Mr. Abriel graduated Cum Laude in 1995 from Saint Mary’s University with a BComm.

Mark Gosine Mr. Mark Gregory Gosine is Executive Vice President - Legal Affairs, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of DHX Media Ltd. He is responsible for all of the legal and regulatory affairs for DHX and its subsidiaries. His principal areas of focus are financings, mergers, acquisitions, securities, intellectual property, governance and compliance. Mr. Gosine has more than 15 years legal experience both in private practice and in-house, and has more than 20 years experience in the entertainment industry. Mr. Gosine plays a key role in the company’s growth strategy in the acquisition and subsequent integration of such acquisitions. In his entertainment work, he oversees all legal and business aspects of the company’s development, production and distribution. He commenced his career as a performer after completing the jazz program at St. Francis Xavier University. Mr. Gosine went on to complete a B.A. Honors degree at Saint Mary’s University and earned an LL.B. at Dalhousie University. He is member of the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society, the Canadian Bar Association and the Canadian Corporate Counsel Association. Mr. Gosine currently serves on the boards of the Nova Scotia Yachting Association, the Legal Information Society of Nova Scotia, Symphony Nova Scotia, and is part time faculty at the Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University.

David Regan Mr. David Andrew Regan is Executive Vice President - Corporate Development of DHX Media Ltd. He is responsible for the Company’s mergers, corporate acquisitions and capital markets activities. Prior to working with DHX, Mr. Regan held positions with VI Associates, A.T. Kearney’s New York Financial Institutions Group and Export Development Corporation. In these positions he worked with clients in the entertainment and financial services industries throughout North America, Europe and Asia to provide financing, corporate development and business strategy advisory services. Mr. Regan holds an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France, and a BBA Honors degree from St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia. Mr. Regan serves on the board of directors of Watts Wind Energy Inc. and Katalyst Wind Inc. and is the Atlantic Canada chapter chair of the Ernest C. Manning Innovation Awards.

Donald Wright Mr. Donald Arthur Wright is Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of DHX Media Ltd. He is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Winnington Capital Group Inc. He is an active investor in both the private and public equity markets. Mr. Wright’s career has spanned more than 30 years in the investment industry. He has held a number of leadership positions, including President of Merrill Lynch Canada; Executive Vice-President, Director and member of the Executive Committee of Burns Fry Ltd.; Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TD Securities Inc.; and Deputy Chairman of TD Bank Financial Group. Mr. Wright serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of GMP Capital Inc. and Mettrum Health Corp. He is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Richards Packaging Income Fund. He actively supports numerous charitable organizations. He is a member of the Royal Ontario Museum Governors’ Finance Committee He is also a past member of the Board of Trustees of The Hospital for Sick Children, and Past Chairman of the Board of Directors of VIA Rail Canada Inc.

Catherine Tait Ms. Catherine Johnson Tait is Non-Executive Director of the company. She is President of Duopoly Inc., a media consulting company. Ms. Tait has worked in the content production business for over 25 years in Canada and the U.S. She was the CEO and co-founder of iThentic in 2006, an Emmy Award winning digital content company named Canada’s Digital Company of the Year in 2012. Ms. Tait was President and Chief Operating Officer of Salter Street Films from 1997 until its sale to Alliance Atlantis in 2001. Prior to Salter Street Films, Ms. Tait was Executive Director of the Independent Feature Project, the largest independent film organization in the U.S. Ms. Tait began her career in the Canadian federal government at the Department of Communications and then at Telefilm Canada. She was appointed Canada’s Cultural Attaché to France in 1989. Ms. Tait is also co-founder and a Director of Hollywood Suite Inc., an independent Canadian broadcast company and serves as a Board Advisor to the Comweb Group. She has served as a director of Aliant Inc. (2001 to 2006), CHUM Ltd (2004 to 2007) and the Canadian board of eOne Entertainment (2007 to 2010.) Ms. Tait holds a B.A. from the University of Toronto (1979), an M.Sc. from Boston University (1982) and a D.E.A. from l’Université de Paris (1983).

Elizabeth Beale Ms. Elizabeth Jane Beale is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She is an economist who has served as an advisor to senior levels of government and industry throughout her career. She was President and CEO of the Atlantic Provinces Economic Council from 1996 to 2015. Prior to this, she worked for 10 years as a Consulting Economist and was APEC’s Chief Economist from 1981 to 1986. Ms. Beale was an associate fellow and lecturer in the School of Journalism at the University of King’s College from 1981 to 1991 and a governor of Dalhousie University from 2000 to 2009. She has a long-standing association from 1985 to 1999 as a director and chair of the Human Resource Development Association. She is currently a member of the National Statistics Council and a director of Wawanesa Insurance, Invest Nova Scotia and Compute Canada. Ms. Beale was born in Edinburgh, Scotland and has lived in Halifax, Nova Scotia since 1975. She is a graduate of the universities of Toronto (B.A., 1973) and Dalhousie (M.A. Economics, 1978).

David Colville Mr. David Colville, PEng, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is president of DC Communications Consulting Ltd, and a former Commissioner and Vice Chairman of the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (“CRTC”). Mr. Colville worked in the telecommunications industry from 1970 to 1980 with Bell Canada and Maritime Tel. & Tel. From 1980 to 1990 Mr. Colville was Senior Director Communications Policy with the Nova Scotia Dept. of Transportation and Communications. From 1990 to 2004, he was Commissioner and Vice Chairman (from 1995) of the CRTC, during which time he was responsible for opening the telecommunications market to competition and exempting internet programming from Broadcasting regulation. Mr. Colville was a founding member of both the Board of Directors of the Nova Scotia Film Development Corp. and the Nova Scotia Educational Television Service.

Deborah Drisdell Ms. Deborah Ann Drisdell is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She is currently President of Drisdell Consulting and is a veteran of over 25 years in the Canadian film and television industry. Previously, Ms. Drisdell held the positions of Director General, Accessibility & Digital Enterprises (from 2006 to 2015) and Director, Strategic Planning & Government Relations with the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) during which time she was responsible for advancing the NFB into the digital era of content distribution with its award winning NFB.ca platform and mobile expansion. Prior to her engagement with the NFB Ms. Drisdell was President of Drisdell Consulting, providing strategic advice to public and private sector clients in Canada and internationally. She has also held various other senior positions with media organizations, including Sextant Entertainment Group and Telefilm Canada.

D. Geoffrey Machum Mr. D. Geoffrey Machum, QC, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a senior partner based in the Halifax office of Stewart McKelvey, a leading Atlantic Canadian Law Firm. He serves as Chair of the firms governing Partnership Board, and has served on its Human Resources and Governance Committee. He has also served as the firms Strategic Marketing Partner. He is recognized by national peer based legal publications as a leading practitioner in his chosen fields which include directors and officers liability and governance counsel. Mr. Machum has also served as Chair of the Halifax Port Authority, is a graduate of the Rotman School of Management’s Intensive Directors Education Program, University of Toronto, and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and has also been granted the Institute of Corporate Director’s ICD.D Designation in recognition of his commitment to excellence in corporate governance. Mr. Machum has been involved with several community organizations including as a member of the Board of Governors of the Halifax Grammar School and as a member of the board of directors of Symphony Nova Scotia where he was also chair of the Governance Committee.