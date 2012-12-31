Edition:
Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA (DIDA.MC)

DIDA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

4.37EUR
9:08am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
€4.36
Open
€4.38
Day's High
€4.39
Day's Low
€4.36
Volume
489,376
Avg. Vol
3,655,208
52-wk High
€6.41
52-wk Low
€4.18

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ana Maria Llopis Rivas

66 2011 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ricardo Curras de Don Pablos

55 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Richard Golding

2017 First Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Mariano Martin Mampaso

2017 Second Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Faustino Dominguez

Executive Director of Ensena DIA Espana

Jose Antonio Lombardia de Saint-Germain

2017 Director of Corporate Marketing

Juan Pedro Agustin Martin

Digital Strategy Director

Diego Cavestany de Dalmases

57 2014 Executive Director for Operations of DIA Espana

Antonio Coto Gutierrez

57 2016 Executive Director of America and Partnership

Juan Cubillo Jordan de Urries

54 2017 Executive Director of the Purchase Group

Isabel Fernandez de Cordoba Moncada

Director of Internal Audit

Fernando Gonzalez

Head of DIA China

Ignacio Gosalbez Quintana

Director of Organization and Systems - DIA Group

Alejandro Grande

Head of DIA Argentina

Miguel Guinea

Head of DIA Portugal

Javier La Calle Villalon

57 2016 Executive Director of China and Corporate Resources

Luis Martinez

Head of Purchase and Clients in Spain

Amando Sanchez Falcon

47 2016 Executive Director Portugal y Corporate Services

Freddy Wu

Head of DIA Brazil

Ramiro Rivera Romero

2011 Secretary of the Board

Borja de la Cierva Alvarez de Sotomayor

2016 Independent Director

Julian Diaz Gonzalez

59 2011 Independent Director

Maria Luisa Garana Corces

2016 Independent Director

Juan Maria Nin Genova

64 2015 Independent Director

Angela Spindler

2016 Independent Director

Antonio Urcelay Alonso

2011 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ana Maria Llopis Rivas

Dr. Ana Maria Llopis Rivas serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since July 5, 2011. After a period with Procter & Gamble, Banesto and Schweppes, she was Founder and CEO of Openbank, after which she was formed part of the Supervisory Board of ABN Amro. Until April 2011, she was Non-Executive Director of British American Tobacco. She holds a degree in Physics from the University of Maryland and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Materials Science and Engineering from the University of Berkeley.

Ricardo Curras de Don Pablos

Mr. Ricardo Curras de Don Pablos serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since July 5, 2011 and has been on the Company's Board since June 28, 2000. In addition, he is Board Member of DIA Sabanci Supermarketleri Ticaret Anomin Sirketi and Finandia EFC SAU. In 1994, he took responsibility for the Retail Operations and Logistics Department and, in 1997, he was appointed as Business Manager of the DIA Group. He holds a degree in Mathematics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Master of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Empresa.

Richard Golding

Mr. Richard Golding serves as First Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since March 21, 2017. In the past, he served as Director of Marketing of Cadbury Schweppes Group, CEO of Aspro Ocio, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Dorna Promocion de Deporte, CEO of Two Wheel Promotion and President of the Tobbacco Business Division and Food Division of RJR Nabisco in Spain, Portigal Italy, France, Andorra and the United Kingdom. Currently, he acts as Executive Chairman and Board Member of Parques Reunidos. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from the Thames College London.

Mariano Martin Mampaso

Mr. Mariano Martin Mampaso serves as Second Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since March 21, 2017 and has been on the Company's Board since July 5, 2011. He joined Procter & Gamble in 1976, where he worked for 33 years and his last post was Global President of Sales, which he held until June 2009. He was Member of the Board of Directors of AECOC, the Governing Board of GS1 US and the Executive Board of Global Commerce Initiative. In addition, he acted as Board Member of Zinkia. He holds a degree in Economics

Faustino Dominguez

Jose Antonio Lombardia de Saint-Germain

Juan Pedro Agustin Martin

Diego Cavestany de Dalmases

Mr. Diego Cavestany de Dalmases serves as Executive Director for Operations of DIA Espana of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Central de Barcelona and Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Antonio Coto Gutierrez

Mr. Antonio Coto Gutierrez serves as Executive Director of America and Partnership at Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since 2015. Prior to this, he was Senior Manager for Latin America and responsible for Partners and Franchises at the Company. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Universidad Nacional de Educacion a Distancia de Madrid and degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.

Juan Cubillo Jordan de Urries

Mr. Juan Cubillo Jordan de Urries serves as Executive Director of the Purchase Group of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. He holds Masters degree in Business Administration from Escuela de Organizacion Industrial and Doctorate in Philosophy in Forestry from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.

Isabel Fernandez de Cordoba Moncada

Fernando Gonzalez

Ignacio Gosalbez Quintana

Alejandro Grande

Miguel Guinea

Javier La Calle Villalon

Mr. Javier La Calle Villalon serves as Executive Director of China and Corporate Resources at Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. Prior to this, he was Senior Manager for Portugal and China at the Company. He holds a degree in Business from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE and Masters degree in Business Administration of Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Luis Martinez

Amando Sanchez Falcon

Mr. Amando Sanchez Falcon serves as Executive Director Portugal y Corporate Services at Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. Prior to this, he was Corporate Senior Manager at the Company from 2012. He has acted as Chief Financial Officer and Strategy and Corporate Manager of Abengoa, where he has been working since 1998. He holds a degrees in Business Administration from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Freddy Wu

Ramiro Rivera Romero

Mr. Ramiro Rivera Romero serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. He was appointed to this post on July 6, 2011. He has also served as Non-Member Secretary of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee.

Borja de la Cierva Alvarez de Sotomayor

Julian Diaz Gonzalez

Mr. Julian Diaz Gonzalez serves as Independent Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since July 5, 2011. In the past, he was General Director of TNT Leisure S.A., General Director of the Airports Division of Aldeasa, Aeroboutiques de Mexico SA de CV and Deor SA de CV. He also worked at Latinoamericana Duty-Free SA de CV. Since 2004, he has also been CEO of Dufry AG. He also serves as Board Member of Dufry International AG and Duty Free Caribbean Holdings and Chairman of the Executive Committee of Dufry AG. He graduated in Business Administration and Management, both from Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

Maria Luisa Garana Corces

Juan Maria Nin Genova

Mr. Juan Maria Nin Genova serves as Independent Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since October 15, 2015. He has mainly developed his professional career in the finance area, he has also been General Manager at Santander Central Hispano Bank, Chief Executive Officer at Banco Sabadell, General Manager at “la Caixa” and finally, Deputy Chairman and CEO of CaixaBank, and he has also been member of several Boards of Directors of other listed companies of very different nature. He holds a degree in Economics and Law from Universidad de Deusto and Master of Legal Letters degree from London School of Economics and Political Science.

Angela Spindler

Ms. Angela Lesley Spindler serves as Independent Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. since February 15, 2016. She also serves as Non-Executive Director of Manchester Airport Plc. Previously, she was the Global Managing Director of George, the clothing division of Asda/Wal-mart and has held a number of senior positions at Cadbury Schweppes, Coca-Cola Schweppes and Pedigree Masterfoods. She holds a degree in Psychology from University of Manchester.

Antonio Urcelay Alonso

Mr. Antonio Urcelay Alonso serves as Independent Director of Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since July 5, 2011. Between 1984 to 1995, he worked at the Marketing Department of Procter and Gamble and was General Director of Ahold Espana SA, from 1985 to 1990, he worked at the law firm J y B Cremades, from 1985 until 1993, he acted as General Director of Digsa SA and from 1993 to 1996, he was General Director of Leche Pascual SA. In 1996, he joined Toys R Us Europe, where he currently serves as President for the Operations in France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Austria, Portugal , Poland and Switzerland, as well as he is Member of its Executive Committee. In addition, he serves as Board Member of AECOC. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid in 1984.

