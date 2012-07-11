Direct Energie SA (DIREN.PA)
DIREN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
40.10EUR
3:22pm BST
40.10EUR
3:22pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.04 (+0.10%)
€0.04 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
€40.06
€40.06
Open
€40.40
€40.40
Day's High
€40.40
€40.40
Day's Low
€39.92
€39.92
Volume
19,274
19,274
Avg. Vol
44,079
44,079
52-wk High
€55.97
€55.97
52-wk Low
€32.00
€32.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Xavier Caitucoli
|2012
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Sebastien Loux
|2012
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations
|
Fabien Chone
|2012
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Strategy and Energy
|
Julien Maumont
|Member of the Executive Committee and Administrative and Financial Director
|
Laurent Deletain
|2012
|Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Information Systems
|
Marcos Perez-Diaz
|Member of the Executive Committee and Vice President in charge of Production
|
Frederic Contie
|2012
|Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Strategy and Development
|
Martial Houlle
|Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Legal, Institutional and Regulatory Affairs
|
Armelle Balanceu
|Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Client Operations
|
Romain Verdier
|Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Energy
|
Jean-Paul Bize
|2012
|Director
|
Peter Brandenberg
|69
|2012
|Director
|
Cedric Christmann
|50
|2012
|Director
|
Stephane Courbit
|2012
|Director
|
Jean-Hugues de Lamaze
|2012
|Director
|
Jean-Jacques Laurent
|2012
|Director
|
Alain Minc
|68
|2012
|Director
|
Jacquot Schwertzer
|60
|2009
|Director - Representative of Luxempart SA
|
Jacques Veyrat
|54
|2012
|Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Xavier Caitucoli
|Mr. Xavier Caitucoli has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Direct Energie SA since July 11, 2012. He holds a number of various functions in different companies, including Chairman of the Board of Direct Energie Generation SAS, of Yfregie SAS and of Hambregie SAS, as well as Member of the Supervisory Committee of Weole Energy, among others. Additionally, he is Director of EBM Trirhena AG.
|
Sebastien Loux
|Mr. Sebastien Loux has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Operations of Direct Energie SA since July 11, 2012. He joined the Company in 2009. He began his professional career as an auditor within Deloitte & Touch, where he spent three years. In 1994, he joined Quiksilver Europe as Financial Director, the function he held until became Vice President of Finance and Operations. He obtained a Masters degree in Audit and Management Control from ESCT and holds a postgraduate DEA diploma in Economic Analysis.
|
Fabien Chone
|Mr. Fabien Chone has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Strategy and Energy of Direct Energie SA since July 11, 2012. He holds a number of various functions in different companies, including Director of EBM Reseau de Distribution, Direct Energie EBM Entreprise and Compagnie Electrique de Bretagne, as well as Permanent Representative of Direct Energie Distribution at SEML Gascogne Energie Services. He began his professional career at EDF, where, during seven years, he served within Research and Development Division and at Strategy Division. He co-founded Direct Energie SA in 2003. He is also Chairman of l'Association Nationale des Operateurs Detaillants en Energie (A.N.O.D.E). He obtained a degree from Ecole Polytechnique and from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.
|
Julien Maumont
|Mr. Julien Maumont serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Administrative and Financial Director of Direct Energie SA. He commenced his professional career at Total, where he notably was in charge of development of Electricity trading activities in the Continental Europe, before joining the financial department of the company. Then, he worked for Dexia before joining Direct Energie (before merger of Direct Energie and Poweo, which resulted in the creation of Direct Energie SA) in December 2007, where he was appointed as its Administrative and Financial Director in 2009. He obtained a degree from HEC.
|
Laurent Deletain
|Mr. Laurent Deletain has been Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Information Systems at Direct Energie SA since 2012. He began his professional career in 1989 in the domain of Embedded and Real Time Information Systems, both civilian and military, before joining telecommunication operator Completel, where he held different managerial posts DSI France et Europe department, whose Head he became in 2008. He obtained a degree from Institut National des Sciences Appliquees de Strasbourg (former ENSAIS).
|
Marcos Perez-Diaz
|Mr. Marcos Perez-Diaz serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Vice President in charge of Production of Direct Energie SA. He commenced his professional career in 1995 at LCJ. He then joined Jacobs France, where he subsequently held the posts of: Equipments Engineer, Head of Commissioning, Project Manager and Head of Equipments and Installation Department. Next, he was Deputy Sales Director at Egis Projects, a subsidiary of Caisse des Depots et Consignations. Additionally, he teaches Industrial Engineering at Ecole Centrale de Paris. He obtained a degree from Ecole Centrale de Paris and from Escola Tecnica Superior d'Enginyeria Industrial de Barcelona (ETSEIB).
|
Frederic Contie
|Mr. Frederic Contie has been Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Strategy and Development of Direct Energie SA since July 2012. He worked for Gaz de France in Argentine, then - in Dalkia in France, where he was in charge of an energy supply team. He joined the Poweo Group in 2006, where, in 2011, he became Trading and Asset Optimization. He obtained a degree from Ecole Centrale Lille and a Masters degree in Economic Sciences from Paris-Sorbonne University.
|
Martial Houlle
|Mr. Martial Houlle serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Legal, Institutional and Regulatory Affairs of Direct Energie SA. After his first graduation, he became Chief Legal Officer of Expertel Services &FM. He obtained a degree from Universite d'Angers and from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne. He also received a postgraduate DEA degree in Comparative Law from Paris II, as well as a Graduate Diploma in Law from University of Greenwich.
|
Armelle Balanceu
|Ms. Armelle Balanceu serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Client Operations of Direct Energie SA. She began her professional career at SITA, in New Yor, the United States, before joining France Telecom, later Bouygues, and subsequently, in 1999 Neuf Telecom (Neuf Cegetel). At Neuf Telecom (Neuf Cegetel) she held the functions of first Director of Consumer Marketing, then Director of Customer Relations and, subsequently, of Strategic Director. She obtained a degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications and a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD.
|
Romain Verdier
|Mr. Romain Verdier serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Director of Energy at Direct Energie SA. He began his professional career at Arthur Andersen and continued with EDF in 2004, at Optimization Amont Aval and Trading Department and later at Financial Department of EDF. He joined Direct Energie (before merger with Paweo to form Direct Energie SA) in February 2008. He obtained a degree from Supelec (Ecole Superieure d'Electricite) and a Masters degree Universite Paris Dauphine.
|
Jean-Paul Bize
|Mr. Jean-Paul Bize has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. Additionally, he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Greenweez. He is also Legal Representative of AMS Industries at different companies, including Banijay Entertainment SAS - Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Banijay Entertainment - Chairman of the Board, AMS Investissements Luxembourg - Chairman of the Board, Mangas Gaming - Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Locaboat Developpement - Deputy Chief Executive Officer.
|
Peter Brandenberg
|Mr. Peter Brandenberg has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. Additionally, he is Director of CCEF - Ossau. He also works as Director of EBM and Chairman of the Board of Heiq, Ltd.
|
Cedric Christmann
|Mr. Cedric Christmann has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Remunerations Committee of the Company. Additionally, he serves as CFO of EBM Group and as Member of the Audit Committee of a number of companies, including Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG and Erdgas AG Laufental-Thierstein (GASAG), among others. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Wohlfahrtsstiftung der EBM.
|
Stephane Courbit
|Mr. Stephane Courbit has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. He is also Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Remunerations Committee of the Company. Additionally, he serves as Chairman of the Board of Financiere Lov SAS, of Lov Group Invest SAS and of Betclic Everest Group SAS. He is also Manager of several companies, including SCI Blanc Mills, among others. He is Chairman - Legal Representative of Financiere Lov SAS at Banijay Holding SAS and at Banijay Entertainment SAS, to name but a few.
|
Jean-Hugues de Lamaze
|Mr. Jean-Hugues de Lamaze has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. He is Member of the Remunerations Committee of the Company. He also works for Ecofin as Senior Portfolio Manager.
|
Jean-Jacques Laurent
|Mr. Jean-Jacques Laurent has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. Additionally, he serves as Co-Manager of ORNICAR. He also acts as a qualified insurance agent for Gras Savoye Group.
|
Alain Minc
|Mr. Alain Minc has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. He also works for Caixa Bank and is Director of Prisa, as well as Chairman of the Board of SANEF. He obtained a Bachelors degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris, a Bachelors degree from Ecole Nationale d'Administration, as well as a degree from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.
|
Jacquot Schwertzer
|Mr. Jacquot Schwertzer has been Director - Representative of Luxempart SA at Direct Energie SA since August 21, 2009. He is also Chairman of the Board of Luxempart Capital Partners SICAR SA and of Indufin Capital Partners SICAR, as well as Director of Quip Holding GmbH and PNE Wind, among others. He obtained a Masters degree in Economic Sciences from Universite Louis Pasteur Strasbourg I.
|
Jacques Veyrat
|Mr. Jacques Veyrat has been Director of Direct Energie SA since 2012. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company and Chairman of the Company's Remunerations Committee. Additionally, holds several other functions in different companies, including Chairman of the Board of Impala SAS, Member of the Supervisory Board of Eurazeo, as well as Director of Imerys SAS, HSBC France, Neoen SAS, Eiffel Investment Group and of Id Logistics. He obtained a degree from Ecole Polytechnique and a degree from Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Xavier Caitucoli
|--
|
Sebastien Loux
|--
|
Fabien Chone
|--
|
Julien Maumont
|--
|
Laurent Deletain
|--
|
Marcos Perez-Diaz
|--
|
Frederic Contie
|--
|
Martial Houlle
|--
|
Armelle Balanceu
|--
|
Romain Verdier
|--
|
Jean-Paul Bize
|--
|
Peter Brandenberg
|--
|
Cedric Christmann
|--
|
Stephane Courbit
|--
|
Jean-Hugues de Lamaze
|--
|
Jean-Jacques Laurent
|--
|
Alain Minc
|--
|
Jacquot Schwertzer
|--
|
Jacques Veyrat
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Xavier Caitucoli
|0
|0
|
Sebastien Loux
|0
|0
|
Fabien Chone
|0
|0
|
Julien Maumont
|0
|0
|
Laurent Deletain
|0
|0
|
Marcos Perez-Diaz
|0
|0
|
Frederic Contie
|0
|0
|
Martial Houlle
|0
|0
|
Armelle Balanceu
|0
|0
|
Romain Verdier
|0
|0
|
Jean-Paul Bize
|0
|0
|
Peter Brandenberg
|0
|0
|
Cedric Christmann
|0
|0
|
Stephane Courbit
|0
|0
|
Jean-Hugues de Lamaze
|0
|0
|
Jean-Jacques Laurent
|0
|0
|
Alain Minc
|0
|0
|
Jacquot Schwertzer
|0
|0
|
Jacques Veyrat
|0
|0