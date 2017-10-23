Direcional Engenharia SA (DIRR3.SA)

Name Description

Wilson Nelson Brumer Mr. Wilson Nelson Brumer has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors as of April 30, 2014. He serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Direcional Engenharia SA. He was Minas Gerais Economic Development Secretary of State from 2003 to 2007, Coordinator of Grupo de Fomento Estrategico do Estado de Minas Gerais, President and Board Member of CEMIG, Chairman of CODEMIG, President of Superior Council of INDI and Board‘s Vice-President at BDMG. He also worked as a Director of several companies of Grupo Votorantim. He was President and Board‘s Vice-President of Companhia Vale, and Acesita SA, and the President of BHP Billiton in Brazil. He worked as a Board Member of several companies and associations including Usiminas, Localiza SA, Embraer SA, Light SA and Omega Energia Renovavel SA. He was Chief Executive Officer of Usiminas from 2010 to January 2012. He gained a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Universidade Fundacao Mineira de Educacao e Cultura (FUMEC) in 1975.

Ricardo Valadares Gontijo Mr. Ricardo Valadares Gontijo serves as Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Direcional Engenharia SA. He served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors untill April 30, 2014. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer since 1981. He is Founding Partner of the Company. He served as Director of Construction of Andrade Valladares from 1974 to 1984. He gained a Bachelor's in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Fernando Jose Mancio Ramos Mr. Fernando Jose Mancio Ramos serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Direcional Engenharia S.A. since Nov 19, 2014. He has graduated in administration from FGV and holds an MBA from London Business School.

Ricardo Ribeiro Valadares Gontijo Mr. Ricardo Ribeiro Valadares Gontijo has served as Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Member of the Board of Directors of Direcional Engenharia SA since 2012. Till 2012, he served as Chief Commercial Officer, a Member of the Executive Board and a Member of the Board of Directors of Direcional Engenharia SA. He has served as Chief Commercial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the Company since 2004. He gained a Bachelor's in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Leonardo Henrique Vieira Laender Mr. Leonardo Henrique Vieira Laender has been appoined as the Engineering Officer and the Member of the Executive Board of Direcional Engenharia S.A. effective June 13, 2014. Prior to this, he was responsible for all the operational areas of production, engineering support and technical engineering. He has more than 15 years of experience in the brazilian real estate sector.

Paulo Nobrega Frade Mr. Paulo Nobrega Frade serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Direcional Engenharia SA. He joined in April 2002 at Claritas as Trader and after a period of two years started doing analysis of companies. He became Partner in January 2008 and now works with equity management of funds and is responsible for covering Banks, Construction, Shopping Malls, Agribusiness and Pulp and Paper. Besides his activities at Claritas, he is part of the Fiscal Council at Tereos International SA since August 2011. He holds a Bachelor´s degree in Business Administration at FGV - SP, in 2002.

Ana Lucia Ribeiro Valadares Gontijo Ms. Ana Lucia Ribeiro Valadares Gontijo serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Direcional Engenharia SA. From 1984 to 2007, she served also as Chief Administrative Officer of the Company. She started her career as Assistant Engineer and then as Engineer at Andrade Valladares, where she worked as from 1979. She graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Ana Carolina Ribeiro Valadares Gontijo Valle Ms. Ana Carolina Ribeiro Valadares Gontijo Valle serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Direcional Engenharia SA. She has acted in the area of the management of production financing contracts, as well as financing contracts of the Company since 2006. She gained a degree in Law from Faculdade Milton Campos.